Guests that will dine-in please specify in comments!
Folktale Coffee & Bakehouse 300 South Main Street
Coffee
Espresso
Blue Eye
$3.50+
Cubano Breve
$4.50+
Frappe
$5.50+
Red Eye
$3.50+
double shot espresso over batch brewed coffee
Flat White
$4.50
2oz espresso with 8oz wet-steamed milk.
Americano
$4.00+
Double shot espresso with hot water
Mocha
$4.50+
Latte
$4.50+
Cappucino
$4.00+
Cortado
$3.75
Cubano
$3.50
Macchiato
$3.75
Double shot espresso with 1oz steamed milk.
Double Espresso
$3.00
classic "dopio" or double shot of espresso (around 2oz)
Batch Brew
Manual Brew
Hot Chocolate & Steamers
Hot Chocolate
Bakehouse
pastries
Blueberry Sourdough Muffin
$4.50
Raspberry Muffin (V)
$3.50Out of stock
Mocha Drop Scone (V)
$3.50
Blueberry Lavender (V)
$3.50Out of stock
Rice Crispy Treat
$4.00Out of stock
Mixed Berry Cream Scone
$3.50Out of stock
Peanut Butter Cereal Treat
$4.00Out of stock
Coffee Cake
$3.50Out of stock
Apple Coffee Cake
$3.50Out of stock
Double Chocolate Espresso Brownie
$4.50
Strawberry Sourdough Muffins
$4.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Drop Scone
$3.50Out of stock
Apple Pie Drop Scones (V)
$3.50Out of stock
Blueberry Lime Muffin (V)
$3.50Out of stock
Lemon Blueberry Cream Scones
$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chunk Oat Bar
$3.50Out of stock
Apple Cinnamon Sourdough Muffins
$4.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chunk Sourdough Muffin
$4.50Out of stock
Dark Chocolate Strawberry Sourdough Muffin
$4.50Out of stock
Raspberry Sourdough Muffins
$4.50Out of stock
BlueBerry Drop Scones (V)
$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Luxury Cookie
$2.50Out of stock
Berry Custard Tartlet
$5.50Out of stock
Lemon Blueberry Drop Scone (V)
$3.50
Raspberry Cream Scone
$3.50Out of stock
Blackberry and Strawberry muffins (V)
$3.50Out of stock
Double Chocolate Muffin
$3.50Out of stock
Almond Blueberry Muffins
$3.50Out of stock
Almond Blueberry Loaf
$3.50Out of stock
Blueberry Lemon Bars
$3.50Out of stock
Strawberries & Cream Scones
$3.50
Orange Walnut Cinnamon Scone (V)
$3.50
Retail
Folktale Branded Merch
Onyx Retail Coffee (10oz)
Wake & Bake
$25.00
burundi long miles gaharo mill
$20.00
Geometry
$18.00Out of stock
Monarch
$17.00Out of stock
Tropical Weather
$20.00Out of stock
Southern Weather
$17.00Out of stock
Eclipse (dark roast)
$18.00
Power Nap (half-caff)
Cold Brew
Out of stock
SuperBrew
$24.00
Buffalo
$23.00Out of stock
Colombia Aponte Village
$20.00Out of stock
Ecuador La Papaya Typica
$25.00
Colombia Ignacio Rodriguez
$24.00Out of stock
Honduras Finca La Unica Natural
$22.00Out of stock
Burundi Campazi Colline Natural
$22.00
Costa Rica Las Lajas Natural
$24.00Out of stock
Costa Rica Las Lajas Heirloom Ethiopia
$28.00
Gear 5 Body Spray
Little Wolf Creek 100% Local Honey
Terroir Chocolate Bars
Cappucino White | Ecuador | Coracle Tropical Weather
$9.00
Black Mint Chocolate | Ecuador | Charcoal & Peppermint
$9.00
Vegan Milk Chocolate | Uganda | Sourdough Breadcrumb
$9.00
Spicy Milk Chocolate | Fiji & Vietnam | Dried Mango
$9.00Out of stock
Matcha White Chocolate | Ecuador | Kagoshima Organic Matcha
$9.00
51% Dark Milk Mocha | Columbia | Monarch
$9.00
77% Dark Chocolate | Ecuador | Costa Esmeraldas
$9.00
70% Dark Chocolate | Tanzania | Lemon Crunch
$9.00
Terroir coffee flower honey
Onyx Tea
Tea & Lemonade
Elmwood Inn Teas
Bourbon
$3.50+
Earl Grey
$3.50+
Kentucky Blend
$3.50+
Pumpkin Spice
$3.50+
English Breakfast
$3.50+
Lung Ching Grade AA
$3.50+
Yoga Blend
$3.50+
Jade Oolong
$3.50+
Blueberry Fruit Infusion
$3.50+
Butterfly Blue Pea Flower Blend
$3.50+
Farmer's Market
$3.50+
Hibiscus Flowers
$3.50+
Orange Vanilla Fruit Infusion
$3.50+
Peppermint
$3.50+
Rooibos
$3.50+
Tangy Turmeric Ginger
$3.50+
Chamomile
Matcha
Other Drinks
Bottled Water & Sparkling
Pepsi Products
Ice Wager, Juice & Milk
Folktale Coffee & Bakehouse Location and Ordering Hours
(606) 521-8663
300 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701
Open now • Closes at 6PM