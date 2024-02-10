Fonda Lupita Durham 905 West Main Street
FOOD
Appetizers
Daily Specials
- Chilaquiles$10.50Out of stock
- Birria Ramen$13.99Out of stock
- Tortas$11.49Out of stock
Mexican sandwich with refried beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese and protein of choice.
- Pupusas$3.89Out of stock
- Enchiladas$11.99Out of stock
- Empanadas$4.89Out of stock
Filled fried empanadas with melted cheese stuffed with protein of choice, lettuce, crema, queso fresco and hot sauce on the side. (1 empanada)
- Sopes$3.69Out of stock
Pinched thick tortilla topped with beans, meat of choice, lettuce, cream and cheese.
- Albondigas de Res$13.69Out of stock
Meatball soup served with potatoes and rice. served with hand made corn tortillas.
- Caldo de Res$13.49
- Spaghetti Verde con Milanesa$12.00Out of stock
Breaded chicken breast served with spaghetti.
- Chile RellenosOut of stock
- Tamales$2.89Out of stock
Burritos
Tacos
- Tacos$3.75
Homemade corn tortillas served with choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro and grilled onions
- Tacos Dorados de Papa$9.49
Fried tacos stuffed with mashed potatoes & cheese. Topped with lime slaw, cheese and cream. 3 to an order with beans
- QuesaBirria$4.99
corn tortilla dripped in oil stuffed with melted cheese & Birria. Topped with cilantro, onions and served with consome
- Quesabirria Combo$14.99
3 quesabirrias, consome with rice and beans.
- Lunch Quesabirria combo (2)$9.50Out of stock
- Taco Tuesday$2.00
- Taco de Guiso$2.99
Choice of Stew on Hand made corn tortilla topped with queso fresco.
Platos
- Un Guiso$10.00
Stew of choice (stews change daily) with handmade tortillas, rice and beans.
- Birria de Res$12.99
Beef slowly cooked in a Chile base sauce. Served with rice, beans, cilantro, onions, and handmade corn tortillas.
- Flautas$10.49
3 Chicken Flautas served with rice and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, and crema.
- Carne Asada Plate$18.99
Marinated Steak served with rice, beans, grilled onion and fried Serrano. handmade tortillas
- Un Chile Relleno$10.99Out of stock
Our delicious poblano pepper filled with cheese. Served with onions, rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Plato de Carnitas$12.49Out of stock
Quesadillas
Gorditas
ACPs
Sides
Kids Meals
Candies
- Kinder Bueno$3.00
- Dulce De Coco$3.00
- Red tag candy mix$2.49
- Bagged candy with toy$3.99
- Super Leon$3.29
- Bon O Bon$0.99
- Lucas Candy$1.50
- Pelon$1.00
- Pelon Grande$3.50
- Obleas$1.50
- Molienda Barra$2.99
- Kinder Delice$3.29
- Paleta Payaso$2.99
- Chilito Ponchin$8.99
- Dip N Go$2.50
- Surprise Crystal Egg$3.99
- Gallo Gum$2.50
- Pulparindo$0.99
- Mini Ollitas$1.05
- Takis Lolipops$0.99
- Vero Lolipops$0.49
- De La Rosa Mazapán$0.59
- Malva Bony Pop$0.49
Snacks
- Bolsa De Cacahuates$4.50
- Cacahuate Manzelazo$3.25
- Cheetos Bolitas$4.79
- Cheetos Colmillos$4.79
- Cheetos Colmillos GRANDE$5.89
- Cheetos Flamin Hot$4.79
- Cheetos Torc.$4.79
- Chicharrones BOLSA$4.99
- Churrumais$4.79
- Crujitos GRANDE$4.79
- Crujitos SMALL$3.49
- Doritos INCOGNITA$3.49
- Doritos Nacho$4.79
- Fritos Chorizo&Chipotle$4.79
- Papas Flamin Hot$4.79
- Paxetazo GRANDE$4.99
- Paxetazo SMALL$3.00
- Rancheritos GRANDE$3.79
- Rancheritos SMALL$3.00
- Ruffles queso$4.79
- Sabritas Flamin$4.79
- Sabritones GRANDE$5.99
- Tostitos FLAMING$5.89
- Tostitos SALSA VERDE$5.89
- Peanuts$5.00
- Chicharrones BOLSA$4.99
- Diana Tortilla Nachos$3.29
- Diana Carmel Corn$3.29
- Diana Tortilla Jalapeno$3.29
- Zambos Chile Limon$4.69
- Zambos Maduritos$4.69
- Zambos Originales$4.69
- Zambos Salsa Verde$4.69
- Martillo De Tamarindo$2.99