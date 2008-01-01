Food & Fire Middletown
Starters
- Beer-Battered Onion Ring Basket$9.95
Deep-fried and dusted with house rub
- Buffalo Chicken Dip Skillet$12.95
Pulled, smoked chicken in a creamy, Buffalo-bleu dip. Served in a warm skillet with tortilla chips
- Chili Nachos$15.95
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa topped with Texas style Chili
- Chips & Salsa$7.95
- Food & Fire Wings, Full Order$13.95
10 Jumbo Wings smoked in-house and finished F&F style (dry rubbed), BBQ-grilled, Buffalo style, Korean BBQ, or 'Bama White sauce
- Food & Fire Wings, Half Order$7.95
5 Jumbo Wings smoked in-house and finished F&F style (dry rubbed), BBQ-grilled, Buffalo style, Korean BBQ, or 'Bama White sauce
- Fried Pickles$7.95
House-made pickle slices, hand-breaded and deep-fried. Served with chipotle-ranch dipping sauce
- Gator Bite Tacos$12.95
Farm-raised alligator, blackened, creamy cilantro slaw, avocado
- Jalapeno Smoke Bombs$8.95
House-smoked, bacon-wrapped with caramelized onion cream cheese, BBQ-glazed. SPICY!
- Loaded Fries Platter$12.95
Like the Smoke Bombs, but sweeter and less spicy. Bacon-wrapped peppadews stuffed with cheddar-cream cheese, BBQ-glazed
- Pork & Chili Nachos$20.95
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa topped with pulled pork
- Pork Nachos$15.95
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa topped with pulled pork
- Smokehouse Nachos$10.95
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa
- Smokehouse Tots$7.95
House-made with a BBQ flare, fried golden-brown. Ask your server about today's feature!
- Sweet Bombs$8.95
Like the Smoke Bombs, but sweeter and less spicy. Bacon-wrapped peppadews stuffed with cheddar-cream cheese, BBQ-glazed
Bowls
Salad Station
- Flat Bread House Salad$12.95
Fresh mixed greens, grilled flatbread, roasted red pepper, avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cornbread croutons, choice of dressing
- Quinoa Power Salad$12.95
Fresh mixed greens, shredded carrots, roasted veggie quinoa, tomato, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, sweet peas, choice of dressing
- The BIG Wedge$14.95
Iceberg wedge, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, sweet peas, applewood-smoked bacon, crumbly bleu and house bleu cheese dressing, cornbread croutons, balsamic syrup drizzle
From The Pit
- BBQ Fan$23.95
Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides
- BBQ Lover$26.95
Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides
- BBQ Madman$29.95
Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides
- BBQ Taster$20.95
Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides
- Bourbon-Smoked Turkey$17.95
Fresh turkey breast, Bourbon BBQ wet-rubbed, slow smoked and hand-carved
- Hand Pulled Pork$17.95
Succulent, tender smoked pork shoulder
- Smoked Chicken$16.95
1/2 Chicken, rubbed with house spices and herbs, gently smoked
- St. Louis Ribs, Full Rack$32.95
Dry-rubbed and smoked, finished Memphis-style dry or wet
- St. Louis Ribs, Half Rack$20.95
Dry-rubbed and smoked, finished Memphis-style dry or wet
- Texas-Style Brisket$20.95
Rubbed with house spices,smoked for over 14 hours, sliced to order
Sandwiches
- Brisket Melt$16.95
Texas brisket, herbed mushrooms, sweet chipotle onion jam, smoked provolone, grilled ciabatta
- Chicken Salad Wrap$12.95
Pulled chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, house-spiced mayo
- Chicken Spiedie Sub$16.95
House-marinated and smoked chicken spiedies, grilled mushrooms and onions, smoked provolone, 'Bama white BBQ sauce
- Chicken-Bacon Salad Wrap$14.95
Pulled chicken salad with applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, house-spiced mayo
- Pressed BBQ Cuban$15.95
Pulled pork, shaved ham, Swiss, house-made pickles, tangy mustard, grilled ciabatta
- Smokin' Grampwich$16.95
Locally-sourced Pasquale's sweet sausage patty, pulled pork, grilled onions and peppers, smoked provolone, spicy beer mustard
- Texas Brisket Sandwich$16.95
Brioche roll piled with sliced brisket
- Turkey Sandwich$16.95
Brioche roll piled with smoked turkey
Burgers
- "Tower of Q" Burger$32.95
A huge triple-decker version of our Mountain Burger loaded with smoked brisket, pulled pork, bacon, ham, slaw, onion straws, cheese sauce, aged cheddar, and American cheeses, an order of fried pickles, KC BBQ sauce, and house-spiced mayo. Served with a double order of loaded Texas chili fries.
- Bacon Taphouse Burger$12.00
Melted aged cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon
- Blue Smoke Burger$15.95
Melted bleu, smoked provolone, bacon
- Bonfire Burger$14.95
Smoked provolone, fresh jalapenos, roasted red pepper, liquid fire sauce, sweet chipotle onion jam
- Mac Daddy Bacon Burger$15.95
Melted aged cheddar, mac & cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, cheese sauce
- Mountain Burger$21.95
Topped with brisket, pulled pork, bacon, shaved ham, BBQ sauce, aged cheddar, cheese sauce, onion straws
- Pit Burger$15.95
Topped w/ pulled pork, aged cheddar, BBQ sauce, onion straws
- Plain Burger$12.95
- Rise & Swine Burger$15.95
Maple-grilled ham, smoked Gouda, bacon, topped with a sunny-side up egg
- Taphouse Burger$13.95
Melted aged cheddar
Entree Features
- Beer Battered Fish Fry$20.95
"Captain's Cut" jumbo haddock filet, beer-battered and deep fried, served with rustic-cut house fries, side of slaw, and F&F signature tartar sauce
- Cedar-Plank Grilled Salmon$20.95
8 oz. salmon filet, BBQ-glazed and grilled on cedar. Served with choice of two homemade sides
- F&F Ribeye$29.95
16 oz. ribeye steak, seasoned and perfectly chargrilled to order. Served with choice of two sides
- Smokehouse NY Strip$25.95
14 oz. hand-cut NY strip steak, smoked inhouse and seared with F&F house rub. Served with choice of two sides.
- Pork Ribeye$22.95
14 oz. hand-cut NY strip steak, smoked inhouse and seared with F&F house rub. Served with choice of two sides.
Greenhouse Specials
- BBQ Jackfruit Nachos$15.95
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa, and tangy BBQ jackfruit
- Jumpin' Jack Cuban$15.95
BBQ jackfruit, vegan smoked provolone, house-made pickles, tangy mustard sauce, grilled ciabatta
- Loaded Sausage Platter$19.95
Two hot Italian Beyond Sausage link, grilled peppers and onions, soft pretzel rolls, spicy beer mustard
- Loaded Sausage Roll$12.95
Hot Italian Beyond Sausage link, grilled peppers and onions, soft pretzel roll, spicy beer mustard
- Mean Bean Burger$14.95
Black bean burger with smoked provolone, avocado, roasted red peppers, side of creamy cilantro-lime dressing. Served with fries
- Texas Grilled Cheese$14.95
Aged cheddar, smoked provolone, American cheese, and sliced tomato on grilled Texas toast. Served with fries
Sides / Sauces
- Applesauce$3.95
- BBQ Baked Beans$3.95
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$5.95
- Bourbon-Berry Applesauce$3.95
- Deviled Potato Salad$3.95
- F&F Clam Strips$5.95
- Loaded Fries$5.95
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes$3.95
- Mashed Potatoes$3.95
- Red Beans and Rice$3.95
- Rustic Cut Fries$3.95
- Side Pickles$1.50
- Side Salad$4.55
- Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$3.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
- Tennessee Mustard Slaw$3.95
- Vegetable of the Day$3.95
- Veggie Quinoa$3.95