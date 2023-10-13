Pizza

Buttercrust Large

Build Your Own Large Square

$19.49

Get Creative!

Kickin' Hawiian Large Square

$26.95

Ham, Bacon, and Sweet Chili Pineapple

Supreme Large Square

$26.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Black Olives

Bruschetta Large Square

$26.95

The Owner’s House-Made Bruschetta, Finished with a Balsamic and Nut-Free Pesto Swirl

Meatlover Large Square

$26.95

Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, and Meatballs

BBQ Chicken Large Square

$26.95

Chicken, Red Onion, Smoked Gouda, Finished with a BBQ Swirl

Buffalo Chicken Large Square

$26.95

Diced Chicken, Onions, Cheddar, Finished with a Buffalo and Ranch Swirl

Plantlover Large Square

$26.95

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Finished with a Nut-Free Pesto Swirl

Bianca Large Square

$26.95

Alfredo, Garlic, Ricotta, Spinach, Finished with a Nut-Free Pesto Swirl

Granny's Pretty Mess Large

$23.95

Grandma Style Crust. Topped with Basil Pesto, Marinara and Vodka Sauce!

12" Round

Build Your Own 12"

$12.95

Get Creative!

Kickin' Hawiian Pizza 12"

$18.95

Ham, Bacon, Sweet Chili Pineapple

Supreme Pizza 12"

$18.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions and Black Olives

Bruschetta Pizza 12"

$18.95

The Owner's House-Made Bruschetta, Finished with a Balsamic and Nut-Free Pesto Swirl

Meatlover Pizza 12"

$18.95
BBQ Chicken Pizza 12"

$18.95

Chicken, Red Onion, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Topped with a BBQ Swirl

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12"

$18.95

Diced Chicken, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Finished with a Buffalo and Ranch Swirl

Plantlover Pizza 12"

$18.95

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Black Olives, Finished with a Nut-Free Pesto Swirl

Bianca Pizza 12"

$18.95

Alfredo Sauce, Garlic, Spinach, Ricotta, Topped with a Nut-Free Pesto Swirl

Mac and Cheesiest Pizza 12"

$18.95

Mac & Cheese on a Pizza with Cheddar Jack and Cheez-Its!

Pretty Mess 12"

$15.95

Cheese Pie Topped with Marinara, Pesto, and Vodka Stripes!

16" Round

Build Your Own 16"

$15.95

Get Creative!

Kickin' Hawiian Pizza 16"

$23.95

Bacon, Ham, Sweet Chili Pineapple

Supreme Pizza 16"

$23.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms

Bruschetta Pizza 16"

$23.95

The Owner's House-Made Bruschetta with a Balsamic and Nut-Free Pesto Swirl

Meatlover Pizza 16"

$23.95

Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Meatball, Sausage

BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"

$23.95

Diced Chicken, Red Onion, Smoked Gouda, Topped with a BBQ Swirl

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16"

$23.95

Diced Chicken, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Finished with a Buffalo and Ranch Swirl

Plantlover Pizza 16"

$23.95

Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Spinach, Finished with a Nut-Free Pesto Swirl

Bianca Pizza 16"

$23.95

Alfredo Sauce, Garlic, Spinach, Ricotta, Topped with a Nut-Free Pesto Swirl

Mac and Cheese Pizza 16"

$23.95

Mac & Cheese on a Pizza, Cheddar Jack, Topped with Cheez-Its!

Pretty Mess 16"

$21.49

Cheese Pizza topped with Basil Pesto, Vodka Sauce and Marinara Sauce

10" Gluten Free

Build Your Own 10"

$12.95

Kickin' Hawiian Pizza 10"

$16.95

Supreme Pizza 10"

$16.95

Bruschetta Pizza 10"

$16.95

Meatlover Pizza 10"

$16.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza 10"

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 10"

$16.95

Plantlover Pizza 10"

$16.95

Bianca Pizza 10"

$16.95

Mac and Cheese Pizza 10"

$16.95

Pretty Mess 10"

$14.95

Food

Shareables

Parmesan Butter Bites

$5.95

Shareable Oven-Baked Breadstick Bites Brushed with Garlic, Butter and Parmesan Cheese

Garlic Bread Parmesan

$7.95Out of stock

Olde Hearth Bakery French Bread, with Garlic, Butter and Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese Bombs

$9.95

Mozzarella-Stuffed Dough Topped with Butter and Garlic Blend

Spinach Artichoke Pinwheels

$9.95

Cheesy Pinwheels Rolled Up with Artichokes & Spinach

Pepperoni Pinwheels

$9.95
Garlic Stuffed Cheesy Bread

$10.95

Loaded with Mozzarella, Cheddar Jack, Parmesan and Garlic Butter

Grinders

Meatball Parmesan Grinder

$10.95

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$10.95

Salads

Bruschetta Salad

$10.49

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Wings

Twice-Baked Wings

$9.49

Desserts

Caramel Brookie Bites

$6.95

Cannoli Cookie Sandwich

$4.95Out of stock

Drinks

Cans

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00