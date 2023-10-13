Food Factory: Buttercrust Pizza
Pizza
Buttercrust Large
Build Your Own Large Square
Get Creative!
Kickin' Hawiian Large Square
Ham, Bacon, and Sweet Chili Pineapple
Supreme Large Square
Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Black Olives
Bruschetta Large Square
The Owner’s House-Made Bruschetta, Finished with a Balsamic and Nut-Free Pesto Swirl
Meatlover Large Square
Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, and Meatballs
BBQ Chicken Large Square
Chicken, Red Onion, Smoked Gouda, Finished with a BBQ Swirl
Buffalo Chicken Large Square
Diced Chicken, Onions, Cheddar, Finished with a Buffalo and Ranch Swirl
Plantlover Large Square
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Finished with a Nut-Free Pesto Swirl
Bianca Large Square
Alfredo, Garlic, Ricotta, Spinach, Finished with a Nut-Free Pesto Swirl
Granny's Pretty Mess Large
Grandma Style Crust. Topped with Basil Pesto, Marinara and Vodka Sauce!
12" Round
Build Your Own 12"
Get Creative!
Kickin' Hawiian Pizza 12"
Ham, Bacon, Sweet Chili Pineapple
Supreme Pizza 12"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions and Black Olives
Bruschetta Pizza 12"
The Owner's House-Made Bruschetta, Finished with a Balsamic and Nut-Free Pesto Swirl
Meatlover Pizza 12"
BBQ Chicken Pizza 12"
Chicken, Red Onion, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Topped with a BBQ Swirl
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12"
Diced Chicken, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Finished with a Buffalo and Ranch Swirl
Plantlover Pizza 12"
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Black Olives, Finished with a Nut-Free Pesto Swirl
Bianca Pizza 12"
Alfredo Sauce, Garlic, Spinach, Ricotta, Topped with a Nut-Free Pesto Swirl
Mac and Cheesiest Pizza 12"
Mac & Cheese on a Pizza with Cheddar Jack and Cheez-Its!
Pretty Mess 12"
Cheese Pie Topped with Marinara, Pesto, and Vodka Stripes!
16" Round
Build Your Own 16"
Get Creative!
Kickin' Hawiian Pizza 16"
Bacon, Ham, Sweet Chili Pineapple
Supreme Pizza 16"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms
Bruschetta Pizza 16"
The Owner's House-Made Bruschetta with a Balsamic and Nut-Free Pesto Swirl
Meatlover Pizza 16"
Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Meatball, Sausage
BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"
Diced Chicken, Red Onion, Smoked Gouda, Topped with a BBQ Swirl
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16"
Diced Chicken, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Finished with a Buffalo and Ranch Swirl
Plantlover Pizza 16"
Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Spinach, Finished with a Nut-Free Pesto Swirl
Bianca Pizza 16"
Alfredo Sauce, Garlic, Spinach, Ricotta, Topped with a Nut-Free Pesto Swirl
Mac and Cheese Pizza 16"
Mac & Cheese on a Pizza, Cheddar Jack, Topped with Cheez-Its!
Pretty Mess 16"
Cheese Pizza topped with Basil Pesto, Vodka Sauce and Marinara Sauce
10" Gluten Free
Food
Shareables
Parmesan Butter Bites
Shareable Oven-Baked Breadstick Bites Brushed with Garlic, Butter and Parmesan Cheese
Garlic Bread Parmesan
Olde Hearth Bakery French Bread, with Garlic, Butter and Mozzarella Cheese
Cheese Bombs
Mozzarella-Stuffed Dough Topped with Butter and Garlic Blend
Spinach Artichoke Pinwheels
Cheesy Pinwheels Rolled Up with Artichokes & Spinach
Pepperoni Pinwheels
Garlic Stuffed Cheesy Bread
Loaded with Mozzarella, Cheddar Jack, Parmesan and Garlic Butter