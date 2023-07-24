Popular Items

crispy fried chicken tenders made to order

$7.75

crispy chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle avocado dressing, honey wheat wrap

$7.25

adobo seasoned chihuahua, pepper jack & cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla with pico de gallo, sour cream, onions & green peppers


Forks Grilled

FORKS | FEATURED Its Getting Hot

$8.75

Angus beef burger topped with crispy pepperoni, sliced jalapenos, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy aioli, burger bun 990 CALS

FORKS | OFF TO THE RIGHT START

$7.50

CHILI & LIME SHRIMP TACOS chili & lime marinated shrimp, queso fresco, chopped onions & cilantro, jalapeno avocado sauce, our tortillas

1/3 Pounder

1/3 Pounder

$7.00

1/3 pound of juicy black angus beef

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$6.75

1/3 pound of juicy turkey patty

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$8.00

1/3 pound of juicy plant based meat

$7.75

crispy chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle avocado dressing, honey wheat wrap

$7.25

adobo seasoned chihuahua, pepper jack & cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla with pico de gallo, sour cream, onions & green peppers

Keen Scene

$7.75

Quinoa patty, lettuce, cucumber, sweet potato chip, red onion, tomato, lemon kale pesto, burger bun V

Peppery Beef Brisket

$7.75

Brisket, bbq au jus, pepper jack cheese, giardiniera, burger bun

crispy fried chicken tenders made to order

French Fries

French Fries

$2.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

House Chips

$2.00

Ventura Market

FEATURED | VENTURA

$7.50

HEIRLOOM TOMATO HOAGIE thickly sliced heirloom tomatoes, red onions, house made pickles, mixed greens, creamy garlic aioli, toasted hoagie roll V

OFF TO THE RIGHT START | VENTURA

$7.00

GARDEN TUNA house made lemon parsley tuna salad, leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, split top bun

Malibu

Malibu

$7.75

roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, greens, tomato, caramelized onion aioli, ciabatta roll

Mark Cubana

Mark Cubana

$8.00

roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, black bean spread, avocado, chihuahua cheese, chipotle aioli, spinach tortilla

Turkey Apple Walnut

Turkey Apple Walnut

$7.75

roasted turkey, smoked gouda, granny smith apples, mixed greens, walnut aioli, harvest wheat bread

Shrimp Bruschetta

$8.00

Roasted shrimp, garlic herb ricotta, red pepper, red onion, tomato, lettuce, basil, balsamic vinaigrette, spinach tortilla

Portobello Philly

$7.75

Sauteed portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, plant based cheese, french bread V

Grace Acres

Thai Crunch

$7.75

Roasted chicken, super blend slaw, carrots, crispy wontons, cilantro, scallions, Thai peanut dressing

Chicken Caesar

$8.00

romaine, roasted chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Southwest Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, red onion, julienned peppers, queso fresco, tortilla strips, southwest ranch dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.00

breaded chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing

Orchard

$7.75Out of stock

kale, mixed greens, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, apples, sharp cheddar, avocado, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette GF

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.25

Sausage Pizza

$8.25

Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet coke

$2.25
Coke Zero Sugar

$2.25
Joe's Tea

$3.00+
Joe Tea Black

$3.00
Joe Tea Green

$3.00
Joe Tea Half n Half

$3.00
Joe Tea Lemon

$3.00
Joe Tea Mango

$3.00
Joe Tea Peach

$3.00
Joe Tea Raspberry

$3.00
Joe Tea Sweet

$3.00
Joe Tea Mango

$3.00
Joe's Pink Lemonade

$3.00
Monster Mango Loco Juice

$3.50
Monster Energy Drink

$3.50+
Monster Rehab

$3.50
Monster Lo-Carb

$3.50
Tropicana Apple

$1.75
Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.00

iJava Coffee

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso with Hot Water

Cappuccino

$2.75+

Espresso with Steamed Milk and Foam

Latte

$3.00+

Espresso with Steamed Milk

Macchiato

$3.00+

Espresso with a Dash of Steamed Milk

Smoothies

Green Monster (16oz)

$5.25

Apple Juice, Banana, Greek Yogurt, Spinach, Honey

Berry Berry Banana (16oz)

$5.25

Banana, Apple Juice, Berries, Greek Yogurt, Honey

Powerhouse (16oz)

$5.25

Coconut Milk, Avocado, Orange Juice, Spinach, Lemon Juice, Agave

Peanut Butter Banana (16oz)

$5.25

Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Whey Protein

Retail

Deep River Sweet Maui

$2.00
Deep River Jalapeno

$2.00
Deep River Original

$2.00
Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$2.00
Deep River Sour Cream

$2.00
Deep River Salt & Vinegar

$2.00
Snickers

$2.25
Reese's Cups 2 pack

$1.65
Twix

$2.25

Three Musketeers

$2.25

Milky Way

$2.25