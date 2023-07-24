Food For Thought - Innovation Park
Popular Items
Chicken Tenders
crispy fried chicken tenders made to order
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle avocado dressing, honey wheat wrap
Fajita Quesadilla
adobo seasoned chihuahua, pepper jack & cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla with pico de gallo, sour cream, onions & green peppers
Forks Grilled
FORKS | FEATURED Its Getting Hot
Angus beef burger topped with crispy pepperoni, sliced jalapenos, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy aioli, burger bun 990 CALS
FORKS | OFF TO THE RIGHT START
CHILI & LIME SHRIMP TACOS chili & lime marinated shrimp, queso fresco, chopped onions & cilantro, jalapeno avocado sauce, our tortillas
1/3 Pounder
1/3 pound of juicy black angus beef
Turkey Burger
1/3 pound of juicy turkey patty
Impossible Burger
1/3 pound of juicy plant based meat
Keen Scene
Quinoa patty, lettuce, cucumber, sweet potato chip, red onion, tomato, lemon kale pesto, burger bun V
Peppery Beef Brisket
Brisket, bbq au jus, pepper jack cheese, giardiniera, burger bun
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
House Chips
Ventura Market
FEATURED | VENTURA
HEIRLOOM TOMATO HOAGIE thickly sliced heirloom tomatoes, red onions, house made pickles, mixed greens, creamy garlic aioli, toasted hoagie roll V
OFF TO THE RIGHT START | VENTURA
GARDEN TUNA house made lemon parsley tuna salad, leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, split top bun
Malibu
roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, greens, tomato, caramelized onion aioli, ciabatta roll
Mark Cubana
roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, black bean spread, avocado, chihuahua cheese, chipotle aioli, spinach tortilla
Turkey Apple Walnut
roasted turkey, smoked gouda, granny smith apples, mixed greens, walnut aioli, harvest wheat bread
Shrimp Bruschetta
Roasted shrimp, garlic herb ricotta, red pepper, red onion, tomato, lettuce, basil, balsamic vinaigrette, spinach tortilla
Portobello Philly
Sauteed portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, plant based cheese, french bread V
Grace Acres
Thai Crunch
Roasted chicken, super blend slaw, carrots, crispy wontons, cilantro, scallions, Thai peanut dressing
Chicken Caesar
romaine, roasted chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing
Southwest Salad
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, red onion, julienned peppers, queso fresco, tortilla strips, southwest ranch dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
breaded chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing
Orchard
kale, mixed greens, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, apples, sharp cheddar, avocado, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette GF
Beverages
Coke
Diet coke
Coke Zero Sugar
Joe's Tea
Joe Tea Black
Joe Tea Green
Joe Tea Half n Half
Joe Tea Lemon
Joe Tea Mango
Joe Tea Peach
Joe Tea Raspberry
Joe Tea Sweet
Joe's Pink Lemonade
Monster Mango Loco Juice
Monster Energy Drink
Monster Rehab
Monster Lo-Carb
Tropicana Apple
Tropicana Orange Juice
iJava Coffee
Smoothies
Green Monster (16oz)
Apple Juice, Banana, Greek Yogurt, Spinach, Honey
Berry Berry Banana (16oz)
Banana, Apple Juice, Berries, Greek Yogurt, Honey
Powerhouse (16oz)
Coconut Milk, Avocado, Orange Juice, Spinach, Lemon Juice, Agave
Peanut Butter Banana (16oz)
Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Whey Protein