Food + Beer- Lakeland
Share It
Brussels & Bacon
Garlic butter, parmesan, bacon
Buffalo Cauliflower
Cauliflower tossed in house buffalo served with jalapeno ranch.
Chicken Nuggets
Hand breaded chicken nuggets, sriracha honey
Chicken Wings
Fresh, never frozen wings
Chix Nuggz - Sauced
Toss our hand breaded nuggets in your favorite sauce.
Edamame
Sweet & spicy soy glaze, togarashi salt.
Fried Goat Cheese
Deep fried goat cheese with pecans, topped with basil & parmesan, served over balsamic fig jam.
Giant Pretzel
Giant Bavarian pretzel, white queso, honey mustard
Mexican Street Corn
Mini cobbs, chipotle mayo, feta, cilantro, paprika
PBR Fried Pickles
Crinkle cut fries, PBR beer batter, jalapeno ranch
Tin Can Nachos
Tomatillo stewed chicken, white queso, pico, black bean & corn salsa, guacamole, lime crema, pickled onions.
Walking Taco
Fritos, topped with chili, cheddar, lime crema, & cilantro
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Single or double patty, bun, American cheese, (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle served on the side)
You Jel?
Chipotle cream cheese, jalapeno pepper jelly, hickory bacon, roasted jalapeno
Mericuhhh
Tobacco fried onions, memphis bbq, cheddar, blackening season, bacon
Kona Blue Cheese
Kona coffee rub, caramelized onion, bacon, blue cheese crumble
Down The Hatch
Hatch green chile, cheddar, chipotle mayo, roasted poblano, fritos
Bowls
Buffalo Mac + Cheese
Scratch fried buffalo chicken tossed in house buffalo, cavatappi mac-n-cheese, blue cheese crumbles, cheez-itz
Bun Cha Bowl
Impossible peanut glazed meatballs, sticky rice, pickled veggies, cilantro, cucumber, peanuts, scallions, sesame seeds
Burrito Bowl 2.0
Tomatillo stewed chicken, sticky rice, Monterey jack cheese, black bean & corn salsa, cherry tomato, lime crema, honey lime vinaigrette, cilantro, cotija cheese
Cali Hot Cobb Bowl
Stewed buffalo chicken, sticky rice, cheddar, guacamole, bacon, pico, black bean & corn salsa, tobacco fried onions.
Chicken Cutlet
Parmesan crusted chicken, cavatappi pasta, marinara, goat cheese, parmesan cheese, basil
Greek Life
Seared salmon, sticky rice, green goddess dressing, cucumber, pickled veggies, feta cheese, avocado, wasabi peas
Meat+Potatoes
7oz Sirloin, truffle parmesan fries, truffle butter, green onions
Poke Tuna Bowl
Sambal marinated poke tuna, sticky rice, sriracha aioli, avocado, cucumber, pickled veggies, wonton crisps, sesame seeds
Sub Greens
Greens
The Big Salad
Mixed greens, cheddar, cherry tomato, crouton, cucumber, diced onion, choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, hearts of romaine, Caesar dressing, house made croutons, parmesan cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wedge
House buffalo tossed nuggets, iceburg lettuce, chopped onion, cherry tomato, bacon jam, 6 minute egg, blue cheese vinaigrette
Handhelds
1-800-Ask-Mahi
Grilled and blackened mahi, house tartar, coleslaw, pickled onions
Birria Tacos
Guajillo braised beef, Monterey & cotija cheese, cilantro, onions, consommé dip.
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Sourdough, buffalo chicken, cheddar, blue cheese, tobacco fried onions
Cheese Steak
Shaved rib eye, caramelized onion, whiz, garlic bread hoagie
Chili Cheese Dog
Hot dog topped with chili, cheddar, diced onions
G.O.A.T. Grilled Cheese
Parmesan crusted sour dough, Monterey jack, mozzarella, fried goat cheese, hickory bacon, served with marinara sauce
Legalize Marinara
Fried Chicken, pink marinara, mozz, basil, parm cheese, garlic bread hoagie
Malibu Barbie Wrap
Chicken Breast, guacamole, pico, spring mix, bacon, bibb lettuce, honey lime vinaigrette, whole wheat tortilla
Obligatory Buff
Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, monterey cheese, jalapeno ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
The Big Mick
2.5lb sandwich!!! 2 buffalo chicken grilled cheeses, 4 strips of bacon, 2 cheeseburger patties, 2 eggs, fries, caramelized onions, chipotle cream cheese