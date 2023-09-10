Share It

Brussels & Bacon

$8.99

Garlic butter, parmesan, bacon

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.89

Cauliflower tossed in house buffalo served with jalapeno ranch.

Chicken Nuggets

$8.50+

Hand breaded chicken nuggets, sriracha honey

Chicken Wings

$9.50+

Fresh, never frozen wings

Chix Nuggz - Sauced

$9.50+

Toss our hand breaded nuggets in your favorite sauce.

Edamame

$7.99

Sweet & spicy soy glaze, togarashi salt.

Fried Goat Cheese

$10.99

Deep fried goat cheese with pecans, topped with basil & parmesan, served over balsamic fig jam.

Giant Pretzel

$10.99

Giant Bavarian pretzel, white queso, honey mustard

Mexican Street Corn

$9.89

Mini cobbs, chipotle mayo, feta, cilantro, paprika

PBR Fried Pickles

$7.99

Crinkle cut fries, PBR beer batter, jalapeno ranch

Tin Can Nachos

$13.59

Tomatillo stewed chicken, white queso, pico, black bean & corn salsa, guacamole, lime crema, pickled onions.

Walking Taco

$5.99

Fritos, topped with chili, cheddar, lime crema, & cilantro

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$8.25+

Single or double patty, bun, American cheese, (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle served on the side)

You Jel?

$9.89+

Chipotle cream cheese, jalapeno pepper jelly, hickory bacon, roasted jalapeno

Mericuhhh

$9.89+

Tobacco fried onions, memphis bbq, cheddar, blackening season, bacon

Kona Blue Cheese

$9.89+

Kona coffee rub, caramelized onion, bacon, blue cheese crumble

Down The Hatch

$9.89+

Hatch green chile, cheddar, chipotle mayo, roasted poblano, fritos

Bowls

Buffalo Mac + Cheese

$14.99

Scratch fried buffalo chicken tossed in house buffalo, cavatappi mac-n-cheese, blue cheese crumbles, cheez-itz

Bun Cha Bowl

$14.99

Impossible peanut glazed meatballs, sticky rice, pickled veggies, cilantro, cucumber, peanuts, scallions, sesame seeds

Burrito Bowl 2.0

$13.49

Tomatillo stewed chicken, sticky rice, Monterey jack cheese, black bean & corn salsa, cherry tomato, lime crema, honey lime vinaigrette, cilantro, cotija cheese

Cali Hot Cobb Bowl

$13.49

Stewed buffalo chicken, sticky rice, cheddar, guacamole, bacon, pico, black bean & corn salsa, tobacco fried onions.

Chicken Cutlet

$15.99

Parmesan crusted chicken, cavatappi pasta, marinara, goat cheese, parmesan cheese, basil

Greek Life

$16.99

Seared salmon, sticky rice, green goddess dressing, cucumber, pickled veggies, feta cheese, avocado, wasabi peas

Meat+Potatoes

$16.99

7oz Sirloin, truffle parmesan fries, truffle butter, green onions

Poke Tuna Bowl

$15.99

Sambal marinated poke tuna, sticky rice, sriracha aioli, avocado, cucumber, pickled veggies, wonton crisps, sesame seeds

Sub Greens

Greens

The Big Salad

$9.49

Mixed greens, cheddar, cherry tomato, crouton, cucumber, diced onion, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.49

Grilled chicken, hearts of romaine, Caesar dressing, house made croutons, parmesan cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wedge

$14.49

House buffalo tossed nuggets, iceburg lettuce, chopped onion, cherry tomato, bacon jam, 6 minute egg, blue cheese vinaigrette

Handhelds

1-800-Ask-Mahi

$13.49

Grilled and blackened mahi, house tartar, coleslaw, pickled onions

Birria Tacos

$14.50

Guajillo braised beef, Monterey & cotija cheese, cilantro, onions, consommé dip.

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$10.49

Sourdough, buffalo chicken, cheddar, blue cheese, tobacco fried onions

Cheese Steak

$11.99

Shaved rib eye, caramelized onion, whiz, garlic bread hoagie

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.99

Hot dog topped with chili, cheddar, diced onions

G.O.A.T. Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Parmesan crusted sour dough, Monterey jack, mozzarella, fried goat cheese, hickory bacon, served with marinara sauce

Legalize Marinara

$11.49

Fried Chicken, pink marinara, mozz, basil, parm cheese, garlic bread hoagie

Malibu Barbie Wrap

$10.49

Chicken Breast, guacamole, pico, spring mix, bacon, bibb lettuce, honey lime vinaigrette, whole wheat tortilla

Obligatory Buff

$10.99

Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, monterey cheese, jalapeno ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

The Big Mick

$28.99

2.5lb sandwich!!! 2 buffalo chicken grilled cheeses, 4 strips of bacon, 2 cheeseburger patties, 2 eggs, fries, caramelized onions, chipotle cream cheese

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.49+

Fresh cut daily in house

Truffle Parm Fries

$7.49

Fresh cut fries, truffle butter, truffle powder, parmesan cheese

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.49

served with cinnamon honey butter

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Slaw

$3.00

Chili Cup

$6.49

Lunch Room Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Dessert

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99
Red Velvet Oreos

$7.29

Red velvet waffle batter fried Oreos, powdered sugar, cream cheese icing

Bread Pudding

$9.49

Chocolate bread pudding, pecans, white chocolate sauce, ice cream

Kids Meals

Kids 5 Nuggets & FF

$7.25

Kids Cheeseburger & FF

$7.25

Kids Grilled Chz & FF

$6.75

Kids Hot Dog & FF

$6.75

Side Sauce

Sd BBQ

$0.45

Sd Blackening

$0.45

Sd Bleu Cheese

$0.45

Sd Buffalo

$0.45

Sd Caesar

$0.45

Sd Carolina Gold

$0.45

Sd Chili

$2.00

Sd Chipotle Mayo

$0.45

Sd Cinn Honey Butter

$0.45

Sd Crema

$0.45

Sd Fig Jam

$1.49

Sd Garlic Parm

$0.45

Sd Grn Goddess

$0.45

Sd Guac

$2.49

Sd Honey Lime Vin

$0.50

Sd Honey Mustard

$0.45

Sd Hot Teriyaki

$0.45

Sd Jalapeno Jelly

$0.45

Sd Jalapeno Ranch

$0.45

Sd Mac Chz Sauce

$1.00

Sd Marinara

$0.45

Sd PB&J

$0.45

Sd Pico

$1.00

Sd Queso

$2.49

Sd Sriracha Aoili

$0.45

Sd Sriracha Honey

$0.45

Sd Stupid Hot

$0.45

Sd Truffle Buffalo

$0.45

Sd Garlic Aoli

$0.45