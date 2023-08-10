APPETIZERS

A great way to start your African flavor adventure!!
AFRICAN DRY-RUB MASALA FRIES - (Vegan) (GF)
AFRICAN DRY-RUB MASALA FRIES - (Vegan) (GF)
$7.95

Thick cut fries seasoned with Chef’s own eastern Africa dry-rub spice mix! Served with a masala dipping sauce of garlic, curry, tomato, and chili flakes.

SPICY VEGETABLE SAMOSAS-(V)
$11.95

4 samosas, made with sautéed lentils, split peas, garbanzo, carrots, potatoes, onions, garlic, fresh ginger, turmeric root, and intense spices, hand wrapped in manda phyllo (like egg roll skin)! Served with coconut chutney and a side of lentils.

SPICY BEEF SAMOSAS
$12.95

4 of Chef’s signature spicy samosas! Hand crafted from sautéed lean ground beef, with ginger, onions, garlic, chef’s spiced carrots, cilantro, and African spices, hand wrapped in manda phyllo. Served with my homemade mango chutney and a side of lentils.

BEETROOT HUMMUS (V)
$6.95

My garbanzo hummus blended in the northern Africa tradition with beet root! This gives a wonderful touch of sweetness to balance the earthy flavors. Topped with nigella seeds (black cumin) and served with grilled zucchini, and grilled garlic pita. (Vegan) (GF except pita)

AFRICAN CURRY HUMMUS (V) -
$6.95

Succulent flavors of African curry seasonings, blended with garbanzo puree, roasted garlic, lemon juice and masala infused olive oil. Topped with nigella seeds (black cumin) and served with grilled zucchini, and grilled garlic pita. (Vegan) (GF except pita)

AFRICAN STREET PLATTER BEEF
$18.95

A wonderful blend of appetizers to share and a great way to try African food! 2 of Chef’s famous samosas (your choice of beef or vegetarian), 2 Swahili falafel, 4 fried plantain spears, masala fries, beetroot hummus, and grilled pita bread grilled garlic pita, and served with either coconut chutney or mango chutney.

AFRICAN STREET PLATTER VEGETARIAN (V)
$14.50

A wonderful blend of appetizers to share and a great way to try African food! 2 of Chef’s famous samosas (your choice of beef or vegetarian), 2 Swahili falafel, 4 fried plantain spears, masala fries, beetroot hummus, and grilled pita bread grilled garlic pita, and served with either coconut chutney or mango chutney.

Test Item (Temp)

KEBABS

TIKKA MARINATED TOFU
$9.95+

Tikka marinade is made from fresh turmeric root, ginger, Greek yogurt, garlic, African spices, and cilantro.

CITRUS HARISSA SHRIMP KEBAB
$13.95+

Beautiful shrimp glazed in a homemade citrus and harissa paste on a skewer with onions and bell peppers.

TAGINE MARINATED LAMB
$13.45+

Tagine marinade is homemade fresh!

MARINATED STEAK KABABS
$13.45+

Steak marinated with garlic, fresh ginger, and Chef’s selection of African spices.

MARINATED CHICKEN TIKKA KABABS
$10.45+

Tikka marinade is made from fresh turmeric root, ginger, Greek yogurt, garlic, African spices, and cilantro.

AFRICAN SIDES

SAUTÈED COLLARD GREENS - (V) (VEGAN) (GF)
$5.25

An African specialty with sauteed with secret spices.

INJERA BREAD - (V) (VEGAN)
$2.95

Home made Ethiopian fermented bread made from teff (an African grain)

CASHEW COUSCOUS - (V) (VEGAN)
$5.95

A traditional dish from Morocco, with cashews, raisins, and spices

SWAHILI FALAFEL BALLS (QTY 4) - (V) (GF)
$6.50

Served with a side of lentils and coconut chutney dipping sauce!

CHAPATI BREAD - (V) (VEGAN)
$2.95

Unleavened flat bread originating from India.

COCONUT RICE - (V) (VEGAN) (GF)
$5.95

Traditional dish from eastern Africa cost, Jasmine rice with coconut milk and curry leaves

SIDE KEBAB (SINGLE) - (GF)
$5.95

Choose any kebab as a side. Single skewer served alone, can be added to any dish.

SIDE AFRICAN VEGETABLE DIRT RICE (V)
$6.25

A side portion of Chef's famous "dirt rice"

PLANTAIN SPEARS (QTY 4) - (V) (VEGAN) (GF)
$5.25

Fresh plantain, sliced and lightly fried.

AMERICAN FAVORITES

Ask about our sandwich of the day! Made fresh daily on sourdough bread from “Bread”!!
MAC AND CHEESE (V)
$10.75

Traditional macaroni and cheese with a blend of cheeses

AFRICAN MAC AND CHEESE (V)
$12.50

Chef’s take on the favorite! Comfort food fused with African spices and curry.

HOUSE SALAD (V)
$9.75

Fresh select garden greens, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots. Served with your choice of ranch, or raspberry vinaigrette dressing. Also, try Chef’s own creamy kalamata-parmesan dressing made with garlic and a touch lemon juice!

AFRICAN FISH & CHIPS -
$14.99

African spices elevate this favorite with bigger flavors! Simply amazing! Two beautiful cod fillets, hand trimmed into strips, rolled in a falafel breading, and seasoned with dry-rub spices. Served with thick cut fries that are dusted with Chef’s own eastern Africa dry-rub spice mix! Served with coconut chutney for the cod and masala dipping sauce of garlic, curry, tomato, and chili flakes for the fries, (but mix and match it is all amazing!)

TRADITIONAL AFRICAN DISHES

AFRICAN VEGETABLE DIRT RICE (V)
$11.50

A traditional favorite! An entree portion of Chef's famous "dirt rice"!!! Baby fingerling potato, baby carrots, peas, cauliflower, tomatoes, fresh ginger, cumin, cardamom, African curry, jasmine rice, and topped with Chef's green lentils. Pair it with a kebab!

COCONUT CURRY TOFU (V)
$12.95

Fried tofu braised in coconut curry sauce, served with coconut rice and sautéed collard greens. (Vegan)

ETHIOPIAN SPICED VEGETABLE CURRY (V)
$17.95+

Braised cabbage with African spices. Served with lentil curry, spicy red kidney beans, sautéed collard greens, and injera bread. (vegan)

CHICKEN TAGINE
$16.95+

Pan-seared chicken breast rubbed with a fragrant combination of spices then braised in garlic, onions, ground ginger, paprika, cumin, fresh turmeric root, lemon pickle, and apricots.

CHICKEN TIKKA CURRY
$13.25+

Tikka is a flavorful but mild curry made from fresh turmeric root, ginger, Greek yogurt, garlic, African spices, and cilantro. Chicken is stewed in this amazing curry and served with coconut rice and sautéed collard greens.

SPICED MOROCCAN LAMB
$17.50+

Premium leg of lamb braised with curry sauce. Served with cashew couscous and sautéed collard greens. Chef’s favorite!

ETHIOPIAN SPICED BEEF CURRY
$19.95+

Sautéed beef sirloin braised with African spices. Served with cabbage, lentil curry, spicy red kidney beans, sautéed collard greens, and injera bread.

DESSERTS

PAPAYA COCONUT TREASURE - (V) (VEGAN)
PAPAYA COCONUT TREASURE - (V) (VEGAN)
$9.95

Braised papaya in coconut milk, ginger, local honey, and lemon juice.

SPICED KASHATA COCONUT BARS (QTY 2) - (V) (Vegan)
$3.50

Grated coconut infused with cardamon, coconut syrup, and chili flakes.

PASSION FRUIT SALTY CARAMEL DATES - (V) (Vegan)
$7.25

Slow cooked Medjool dates in caramel, finished with passion fruit syrup and roasted pecans.

DRINKS

SPICED TURMERIC CHAI
$3.99

Homemade five spice infused caffeine free tea with milk and turmeric root

AFRICAN SPICED COFFEE
$3.99

Homemade blend of Kenyan coffee, spiced with cloves and ginger.

DIET COKE
$2.10
COKE
$2.10
ARNOLD PALMER
$3.50
BOTTLED WATER
$1.75
ZUBERFIZZ GINGER ALE
$2.50
ZUBERFIZZ CREAM SODA
$2.50
ZUBERFIZZ ROOT BEER
$2.50

SAUCES

Tikka Sauce
$1.25
Home-made Mango Chutney
$1.25
Coconut Chutney
$1.25
Masala Sauce
$1.25