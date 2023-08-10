Chef Safari's African Fusion
APPETIZERS
Thick cut fries seasoned with Chef’s own eastern Africa dry-rub spice mix! Served with a masala dipping sauce of garlic, curry, tomato, and chili flakes.
4 samosas, made with sautéed lentils, split peas, garbanzo, carrots, potatoes, onions, garlic, fresh ginger, turmeric root, and intense spices, hand wrapped in manda phyllo (like egg roll skin)! Served with coconut chutney and a side of lentils.
4 of Chef’s signature spicy samosas! Hand crafted from sautéed lean ground beef, with ginger, onions, garlic, chef’s spiced carrots, cilantro, and African spices, hand wrapped in manda phyllo. Served with my homemade mango chutney and a side of lentils.
My garbanzo hummus blended in the northern Africa tradition with beet root! This gives a wonderful touch of sweetness to balance the earthy flavors. Topped with nigella seeds (black cumin) and served with grilled zucchini, and grilled garlic pita. (Vegan) (GF except pita)
Succulent flavors of African curry seasonings, blended with garbanzo puree, roasted garlic, lemon juice and masala infused olive oil. Topped with nigella seeds (black cumin) and served with grilled zucchini, and grilled garlic pita. (Vegan) (GF except pita)
A wonderful blend of appetizers to share and a great way to try African food! 2 of Chef’s famous samosas (your choice of beef or vegetarian), 2 Swahili falafel, 4 fried plantain spears, masala fries, beetroot hummus, and grilled pita bread grilled garlic pita, and served with either coconut chutney or mango chutney.
KEBABS
Tikka marinade is made from fresh turmeric root, ginger, Greek yogurt, garlic, African spices, and cilantro.
Beautiful shrimp glazed in a homemade citrus and harissa paste on a skewer with onions and bell peppers.
Tagine marinade is homemade fresh!
Steak marinated with garlic, fresh ginger, and Chef’s selection of African spices.
Tikka marinade is made from fresh turmeric root, ginger, Greek yogurt, garlic, African spices, and cilantro.
AFRICAN SIDES
An African specialty with sauteed with secret spices.
Home made Ethiopian fermented bread made from teff (an African grain)
A traditional dish from Morocco, with cashews, raisins, and spices
Served with a side of lentils and coconut chutney dipping sauce!
Unleavened flat bread originating from India.
Traditional dish from eastern Africa cost, Jasmine rice with coconut milk and curry leaves
Choose any kebab as a side. Single skewer served alone, can be added to any dish.
A side portion of Chef's famous "dirt rice"
Fresh plantain, sliced and lightly fried.
AMERICAN FAVORITES
Traditional macaroni and cheese with a blend of cheeses
Chef’s take on the favorite! Comfort food fused with African spices and curry.
Fresh select garden greens, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots. Served with your choice of ranch, or raspberry vinaigrette dressing. Also, try Chef’s own creamy kalamata-parmesan dressing made with garlic and a touch lemon juice!
African spices elevate this favorite with bigger flavors! Simply amazing! Two beautiful cod fillets, hand trimmed into strips, rolled in a falafel breading, and seasoned with dry-rub spices. Served with thick cut fries that are dusted with Chef’s own eastern Africa dry-rub spice mix! Served with coconut chutney for the cod and masala dipping sauce of garlic, curry, tomato, and chili flakes for the fries, (but mix and match it is all amazing!)
TRADITIONAL AFRICAN DISHES
A traditional favorite! An entree portion of Chef's famous "dirt rice"!!! Baby fingerling potato, baby carrots, peas, cauliflower, tomatoes, fresh ginger, cumin, cardamom, African curry, jasmine rice, and topped with Chef's green lentils. Pair it with a kebab!
Fried tofu braised in coconut curry sauce, served with coconut rice and sautéed collard greens. (Vegan)
Braised cabbage with African spices. Served with lentil curry, spicy red kidney beans, sautéed collard greens, and injera bread. (vegan)
Pan-seared chicken breast rubbed with a fragrant combination of spices then braised in garlic, onions, ground ginger, paprika, cumin, fresh turmeric root, lemon pickle, and apricots.
Tikka is a flavorful but mild curry made from fresh turmeric root, ginger, Greek yogurt, garlic, African spices, and cilantro. Chicken is stewed in this amazing curry and served with coconut rice and sautéed collard greens.
Premium leg of lamb braised with curry sauce. Served with cashew couscous and sautéed collard greens. Chef’s favorite!
Sautéed beef sirloin braised with African spices. Served with cabbage, lentil curry, spicy red kidney beans, sautéed collard greens, and injera bread.
DESSERTS
Braised papaya in coconut milk, ginger, local honey, and lemon juice.
Grated coconut infused with cardamon, coconut syrup, and chili flakes.
Slow cooked Medjool dates in caramel, finished with passion fruit syrup and roasted pecans.
DRINKS
Homemade five spice infused caffeine free tea with milk and turmeric root
Homemade blend of Kenyan coffee, spiced with cloves and ginger.