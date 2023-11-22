Foodie Club 400 AZ-64
FOOD
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.99
Croissant, bagel or English muffin with ham, bacon or sausage with cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs. Served with country potatoes.
- All American Breakfast$12.99
Two eggs any style with your choice of sausage, ham or bacon. Two slices of white or wheat toast. Served with country potatoes
- Foodie's Omelette$13.99
Our signature omelette! Ham, sausage or bacon, Colby Jack cheese, spinach, tomatoes and onions. Served with country fried potatoes.
- Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, Colby Jack cheese, tomatoes and onions wrapped in a warm white tortilla.
- Avocado Toast$8.99
A toasted multigrain bread with mashed avocado, an egg any style topped with honey mustard and some mixed lettuces.
- Parfait$8.99
Vanilla yogurt served with strawberry, mango and granola.
Side
- Pancakes (2)$7.99
- French toast (2)$7.99
- Side Country Potatoes$5.99
- Bagel$4.00
- Side Croissant$4.00
- Side Bread$2.50
- Banana Nut Muffin$3.99
- Blueberry Cobbler Muffin$3.99
- Chocolate Choc Chunk Muffin$3.99
- Cinnamon Walnut Streusel$3.99
- Side Eggs$4.00
- Side Bacon$2.75
- Side Ham$3.50
- Side Sausage$3.50
- Side House Salad$6.50
- Side Caesar Salad$6.50
- Side Yogurt$4.00
- Side French Fries$4.99
- Side Chicken Breast 6oz$6.49
- Side Hamburguer Patty$6.00
Sandwiches
- Club Sandwich$15.99
Slices of turkey, ham and bacon with pepper jack cheese, avocado, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on pressed white or wheat bread. Served with a bag of potatoes chips.
- Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with swiss cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard on pressed wheat bread. Served with a bag of potatoes chips.
- Steak Sandwich$18.99
A medley of steak and grilled onions with avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and chilean sauce on toasted telera bread. Served with a bag of potatoes chips.
- Tuna Melt$13.99
Tuna salad and provolone cheese served on pressed white or wheat bread. Served with a bag of potatoes chips.
- Foodie's Cheesesteak$18.99
Steak, a mix of grilled bell peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese on a ciabatta bread. Served with a bag of potatoes chips.
- Veggie Sandwich$13.99
- Foodie's Torta$18.99
A delicious mix of steak, ham, sausage, bacon and grilled onions. Topped with swiss cheese, cheddar cheese and chilean sauce. Served on toasted telera bread. Served with a bag of potatoes chips.
- Gourmet Sandwich$12.00
- Sandwich BLT$12.00
Appetizers & more options
- Chicken Tenders$12.99
Golden and crispy chicken tenders, a juicy delight.
- Mozarella Cheesesticks$11.99
Golden-fried mozzarella sticks with a gooey center.
- Onion Rings$11.99
Crispy-fried onion rings with a savory, golden coating
- French Fries$6.99
Crisp, golden, and lightly salted French fries.
- Carne Asada Fries$18.99
French fries topped with carne asada, colby jack cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream sauce and pico de gallo. *Option available as a burrito
- Wings$15.99
Ten tasty bone-in wings with your choice of BBQ or our Foodie special wings sauce. Served with carrots and celery and ranch dressing onside
- Cheeseburger$13.99
Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles and onions served on a traditional sesame seed bun. Served with french fries.
- Foodie's Burger$14.99
Grilled onions and mushrooms, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes served on a traditional sesame. Served with french fries.
- Foodie's Pancho Dog$12.99
Foot long bacon wrapped sausage topped with pickles jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, queso fresco, chipotle mayo and mustard. Served with a bag of potatoes chips.
Salad & Special
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, and homemade seasoned croutons tossed mixed with our caesar dressing.
- Mango & Strawberry Salad$16.99
Grilled chicken, strawberries, mango, lettuce, spinach, cucumbers, onions, cashews. Served with strawberry vinaigrette onside.
- Chef Salad$15.99
Slices of ham and turkey, lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, raw onions, hardboiled egg, cucumber, cheddar cheese. Served with ranch dressing onside.
- Southwest Salad$15.99
Grilled chicken, Lettuce, spinach, avocado, green onions, tomatoes, black beans, cilantro, queso fresco. Served with honey habanero dressing onside.
- Keto Salad$17.99
A medley of steak, Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucubers, avocado. Served with ranch and chipotle mayo onside.
- SPECIAL SOUP$10.99
Pasta
Wraps
Kids Menu
Desserts
BEVERAGE
Espresso Specialities
Tradicional
Blended
Refreshment
Alcoholic Beverages
- Carajillo$10.99
Two shots of espresso tih licor 43. Served cold.
- Mimosa$10.99
Champagne served with orange juice.
- Bloody Mary$10.99
Vodka, house made bloody Mary mix, base Clamato with Worcestershire sauce, lime and hot sauce.
- Bailey's Coffe$12.50
Bailey's Irish cream with our house brew coffee topped with whipped cream. Served hot.
- House Margarita$9.50
Tequila, triple sec, Grand Marnier and sweet and sour.
- Trail Hiker$12.50
Vodka, grenadine and orange juice.
- Piña Colada$13.50
Light Rum, pina colada mix blended with ice topped with whipped cream.
- Michelada$14.99
Mixed of Clamato, Huichol sauce, lime juice, magui sauce and your favorite beer.
BAR
Beers Bottles
- 805 Brewed Lime$7.50
- 805 Central Coast$7.50
- Angry Orchard$7.50
- BlueMoon$7.50
- BudLight$7.50
- Budwiser$7.50
- Coors$7.50
- Coors Light$7.50
- Corona$7.50
- Corona Familiar$7.50
- Corona Light$7.50
- Crisp Apple$7.50
- XX Amber$7.50
- XX Lager$7.50
- Estrella de Jalisco$7.50
- Guiness$7.50
- Heineken$7.50
- Heineken 0%$7.50
- Kilt Filter Scottish Style$7.50
- Lagunitas IPA$7.50
- Michelob Ultra$7.50
- Mike's Hard Black Cherry$6.50
- Mike's Hard Lemonade$6.50
- Miller Light$7.50
- Modelo Especial$7.50
- Negra Modelo$7.50
- Pacifico$7.50
- Peach Golden Ale$7.50
- Stella Artois$7.50
- Victoria$7.50
Beers Can and Seltzers
- Angry Orchard Peach Mango$5.50
- Conserve and protect Golden Ale$5.50
- Golden Ale$5.50
- Grand Canyon American Pilsner$5.50
- Grand Canyon Horshoe Bend$5.50
- Grand Canyon Kachina Throwback$5.50
- Grand Canyon Mango Wheat$5.50
- Grand Canyon Prickly Pear$5.50
- Grand Canyon Sunset Amber ale$5.50
- Lamberyard IPA$5.50
- Lumberyard Hazy Angel$5.50
- Lumberyard Railhead red$5.50
- Montuchy$5.50
- Mudshark Full Moon$5.50
- Salt River Lager$5.50
- Santan Galactic IPA$5.50
- Santan Juicy Hazy IPA$5.50
- Sunday Drive American Lager$5.50
- Tower Station Imperial IPA$5.50
- Twisted Tea 12oz$5.50
- White Claw Black Cherry 12oz$5.50
- White Claw Peach 12oz$5.50
Beers Can and Seltzers 16oz
Bottles of Wine
Bucket Beer
Cocktails
- Canyon Colada$11.99
Coconut Rum, Amaretto, Pina Colada mix blended with ice. Whipped cream on top.
- Foodie Paloma$13.50
Tequila with a grapefruit juice, soda water, simple syrup and fresh lime. Served on the rocks.
- Foodie Pink$10.99
Tequila, Casa amigos mezcal, grenadine, pineapple juice, cream of coconut and splash of sprite.
- Grand Canyon Mule$11.50
Vodka, sugar syrup, fresh lime juice and ginger beer.
- House Margarita$10.99
Tequila, Triple sec, Grand Marnier and sweet and sour.
- House Mojito$10.99
Rum, Fresh Mint leave, sugar syrups and topped with soda water.
- Red Butte Michelada$17.99
Michelada Mix, huichol sauce, lime juice, maggie sauce and your preferred beer. Served in 32 oz cup.
- Tequila Sunrise$10.99
Tequila, orange juice and grenadine.
- The Canyon Smurf$11.99
Tequila, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Triple Sec, Blue Curacao, Sweet and Sour.
- Trail Hiker$10.99
Vodka, grenadine and orange juice.
- Whirlwind$10.99
Coconut Rum, Vodka, Peach Schnapps, pineapple juice, orange juice and topped with cranberry.
- Green Tea Shooter$10.50
- Old Fashion$10.50
Glass of Wine
Wine Small Bottles
- Reunite Red Sangria Can Italy 250ml$7.50
- Sea Wave Pinot Noir 250ml$7.50
- Stella Rosa Black 187ml$10.00
- Sutter Home Cabernet Sauvignon 187ml$5.50
- Sutter Home Chardonay 187ml$5.50
- Sutter Home Merlot 187ml$5.50
- Sutter Home Moscato 187ml$5.50
- Sutter Home Pinot Grigio 187ml$5.50
- Sutter Home Sangria 187ml$5.50
- Sutter Home White Zinfandel 187ml$5.50
Liquors/Spirits
- Well Amaretto$4.99
- Well Bouron$6.99
- Well Brandy$6.99
- Well Gin$6.99
- Well Liqueur Melon (Midori)$4.99
- Well Liqueur Peach Schanpps$4.99
- Well Rum$6.99
- Well Rum Coconut$6.99
- Well Scotch Whiskey$6.99
- Well Tequila$6.99
- Well Tequila Añejo$6.99
- Well Vodka$6.99
- Hennessy$11.95
- Presidente$10.00
- Torres 10$10.00
- Beefeater$9.95
- Bombay Shapphire$9.95
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Beileys$12.50
- Campari$6.99
- Curacao$3.99
- Disaronno$9.95
- Frangelico$9.95
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Jägermaister$9.50
- Kahlúa$11.00
- Licor 43$10.00
- Midori$10.50
- Tía María$8.95
- Godiva$8.50
- Bacardi Superior$9.95
- Blue Chair Bay$9.50
- Captain Morgan$9.95
- Cruzan$9.99
- Don Q Coco$9.95
- Malibú$9.95
- Mayers$10.00
- Rico Bay$9.99
- Tiki Lovers$9.99
- Zacapa$10.99
- 1800 Blanco$12.50
- 1800 Cristalino$19.00
- Casa Amigos Mezcal$15.00
- Don Julio 1942 Añejo$80.00
- Don Julio Añejo$15.50
- Don Julio Blanco$12.50
- Don Julio Real$100.00
- Don Julio Reposado$13.75
- Jimador Añejo$8.00
- Patrón Blanco$12.00
- Reserva de la Familia$40.00
- Grey Goose$10.50
- New Amsterdam$10.00
- New Amsterdam Manfo$10.00
- Smirnoff$10.00
- Smirnoff Apple$10.00
- Smirnoff Tamarindo$10.00
- Tito's$11.00
- Wstern SON$9.00
- Wstern SON Cucumber$9.00
- Wstern SON Lemon$9.00
- Buchanans 12$12.75
- Buchanans Pinaple$11.75
- Canadian Club$9.50
- Chivas Regal 12$12.00
- Crown Royal$10.50
- Crown Royal Apple$10.50
- Evan Williams$12.00
- Fire Ball$9.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$16.00
- Jack Daniel's$10.00
- Jack Daniel's Honey$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Jim Bean$9.95
- Johnny Walker Black Label$11.00
- Johnny Walker Red Label$9.50
- M&M$9.95
- Maker's Mark$9.50
- Ropeadope$9.50
- Seagrams$9.50
- Skrewball$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- 1800 Blanco$180.00
- 1800 Cristalino$230.00
- Buen Amigo Gold$90.00
- Casa Amigos Mezcal$160.00
- Don Julio 1942$250.00
- Don Julio Añejo$230.00
- Don Julio Blanco$160.00
- Don Julio Reposado$190.00
- Jimador reposado$150.00
- José Cuervo Reserva de la Familia$380.00
- Patrón Blanco$160.00
DBL Liquors/Spirits
- Well Amaretto$7.49
- Well Bouron$10.49
- Well Brandy$10.49
- Well Gin$10.49
- Well Liqueur Melon (Midori)$7.49
- Well Liqueur Peach Schanpps$7.49
- Well Rum$10.49
- Well Rum Coconut$10.49
- Well Scotch Whiskey$10.49
- Well Tequila$10.49
- Well Tequila Añejo$10.49
- Well Vodka$10.49
- Hennessy$17.93
- Presidente$15.00
- Torres 10$15.00
- Beefeater$14.92
- Bombay Shapphire$14.92
- Tanqueray$15.00
- Beileys$18.75
- Campari$10.49
- Curacao$5.99
- Disaronno$14.92
- Frangelico$14.92
- Grand Marnier$18.00
- Jägermaister$14.25
- Kahlúa$16.50
- Licor 43$15.00
- Midori$15.75
- Tía María$13.42
- Godiva$12.75
- Bacardi Superior$14.92
- Blue Chair Bay$14.25
- Captain Morgan$14.92
- Cruzan$14.99
- Don Q Coco$14.92
- Malibú$14.92
- Mayers$15.00
- Rico Bay$14.99
- Tiki Lovers$14.99
- Zacapa$16.49
- 1800 Blanco$18.75
- 1800 Cristalino$28.50
- Casa Amigos Mezcal$22.50
- Don Julio 1942 Añejo$120.00
- Don Julio Añejo$23.25
- Don Julio Blanco$18.75
- Don Julio Real$150.00
- Don Julio Reposado$20.63
- Jimador Añejo$12.00
- Patrón Blanco$18.00
- Reserva de la Familia$60.00
- Grey Goose$15.75
- New Amsterdam$15.00
- New Amsterdam Manfo$15.00
- Smirnoff$15.00
- Smirnoff Apple$15.00
- Smirnoff Tamarindo$15.00
- Tito's$16.50
- Wstern SON$13.50
- Wstern SON Cucumber$13.50
- Wstern SON Lemon$13.50
- Buchanans 12$19.13
- Buchanans Pinaple$17.63
- Canadian Club$14.25
- Chivas Regal 12$18.00
- Crown Royal$15.75
- Crown Royal Apple$15.75
- Evan Williams$18.00
- Fire Ball$13.50
- Four Roses Single Barrel$24.00
- Jack Daniel's$15.00
- Jack Daniel's Honey$15.00
- Jameson$15.00
- Jim Bean$14.92
- Johnny Walker Black Label$16.50
- Johnny Walker Red Label$14.25
- M&M$14.92
- Maker's Mark$14.25
- Ropeadope$14.25
- Seagrams$14.25
- Skrewball$15.00
- Woodford Reserve$18.00