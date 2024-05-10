Wagyu Street LBX 4150 McGowen St Space 12
Grand Menu
Build your own Bento
- Angus Harami BBQ Bento
Experience pure delight with our Harami Bento! Savor the tender Top Choice Outside Skirt (Harami) steak, paired with seasoned vegetables, Japanese pickles, premium Koshihikari rice, and a side of our original BBQ sauce.$18.00
- Premium Beef Tongue Bento
Delight in our mouthwatering Thick-Cut Grilled Beef Tongue. Accompanied by two flavorful seasoned vegetables, Japanese pickles, fragrant Koshihikari Rice, and served with our special salt-based sauce on the side.$18.00
- American Wagyu Striploin BentoSteak$20.00
- American Wagyu LA Kalbi Bento$20.00
- Smoke Chicken Teriyaki Bento
Indulge in the succulent flavors of marinated chicken thigh, glazed with our special teriyaki sauce and grilled to perfection.$14.00
- Miso Kurobuta Pork Bento
A special miso-marinated black pork belly, grilled to perfection.$16.00
- Grilled Tofu "Cha-shu" Bento
we have prepared tofu that is sweet and savory, simmered to resemble cha-shu, as a protein option for vegans and vegetarians.$12.00
Japanese Wagyu Specialties
- A5 Wagyu Handroll (1pc)
Introducing our delectable Wagyu Hand Roll Sushi, made with carefully seared Japanese A5 Wagyu sprinkled with sea salt. Encased in our secret blend of sushi rice, the succulent beef is perfectly complemented with a crispy seaweed texture.$15.00
- A5 Wagyu Skewer (1pc)$20.00
- Wagyu Sukiyaki Bento Royale
Indulge in our mouthwatering Beef Rice Bowl, featuring succulent Japanese Wagyu sukiyaki beef served over a bed of premium rice. Accompanied by simmered tofu and shirataki, as well as a delightful selection of seasonal namul and pickles.$25.00
- A5 Wagyu Garlic Pepper Rice
Treat yourself to the exquisite flavors of our Japanese Wagyu, expertly topped on Wagyu Street's renowned garlic pepper rice and drizzled with our homemade onion sauce.$28.00
- A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steak Bento
Indulge in the rich flavors of Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steak, expertly seasoned with Japanese sea salt for an exquisite taste. Paired harmoniously with seasonal namul and pickles, and served with a side of soy sauce and wasabi for that perfect finishing touch$48.00
BBQ Subs
Bowls & Salads
- American Wagyu Sukiyaki Curry$16.00
- Grilled Tofu "Cha-shu" Curry$14.00
- Angus Harami BBQ Bowl
It's featuring marinated and perfectly grilled Angus Top Choice Outside Skirt (Harami) glazed with our special soy-based sauce. Topped with refreshing bean sprout namul, crisp green onions, and a hint of tangy red ginger.$16.00
- Premium Beef Tongue Bowl
Savory and tender, the top-grade premium beef tongue marinated in our special salt-based sauce pairs perfectly with fragrant Koshihikari rice, creating an exceptional combination that will delight your taste buds.$16.00
- American Wagyu Sukiyaki Beef Bowl
Savor the delectable flavors of American Wagyu sukiyaki beef, perfectly paired with fragrant Koshihikari Premium Rice. Topped with fresh green onions, sesame seeds, and a touch of zesty red ginger.$16.00
- American Wagyu Shabu-Shabu Salad$16.00
- Grilled Tofu "Cha-shu" Salad$12.00
Dessert
- Matcha Moringa Vegan Pudding
Experience the powerful collaboration of the world's most nutrient-dense plant, Moringa, and matcha in our vegan pudding made with soy milk.$5.00
- Matcha Cheesecake$6.00
Side & Toppings
Extra Protein
Drink Menu
Beer
Sake
Beverage
