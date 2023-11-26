Food Works Restaurant
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
- Hot Coffee$2.75
- Iced Coffee$2.75
- Hot Tea$2.75
- Iced Tea (unsweetened)$2.50
- Iced Tea (Sweetened)$2.50
- Large Juice$2.50
- Arrudas Milk$3.50
- Soda$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Virgin Bloody Mary$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Mike Sheas Cold Brew$3.75Out of stock
- Hot Apple Cider$3.00
- Ice Cream Frappe$5.00
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Cold Apple Cider$4.00
Bar Menu
Breakfast Cocktails
Cocktails
Bottle Beer
Hot Drinks
Breakfast Menu
Foodworks Originals
Specialty Omelettes
- Lox Omelette$15.75
smoked salmon, goat cheese, red onion and capers
- Meat Lovers Omelette$14.75
bacon, ham, sausage, chourico and cheese
- California Omelette$13.75
tomatoes, avocado, bacon and cheese
- Portuguese Omelette$12.75
chourico, peppers, onions and cheese
- Mediterranean Omelette$14.00Out of stock
artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, spinach and feta cheese
- Western Omelette$12.75
ham, peppers, onions and cheese
- Farmers Omelette$13.75
spinach, mushroom, avocado and goat cheese
- Veggie Omelette$12.25
spinach, peppers, tomatoes, onion, mushroom, broccoli and cheese
- Make Your Own Meat Omelette$12.75
Make your own omelette. Price includes one meat choice, cheese and as many veggies as you would like. served with choice of toast and breakfast potatoes
- Make Your Own Veggie Omelette$12.75
Three egg omelette served with cheese and your choice of veggies. served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
- Make Your Own Lobster Omelette$26.00
Make your own omelette. Price includes one meat choice, cheese and as many veggies as you would like. served with choice of toast and breakfast potatoes
- Cheese Omelette$8.75
Specialty Eggs Benedicts
- Lobster Benny$26.00
- Traditional Benny$12.75
ham
- Lox Benny$15.75
Smoked Salmon, tomato, red onion and capers
- Pulled Pork Benedict$16.00
- California Benny$13.75
avocado, bacon & tomato
- Farmers Market Benny$13.75
spinach, mushroom, avocado, goat cheese
- Irish Benny$13.75
corned beef hash
- Mediterranean Benny$14.00Out of stock
artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, spinach, kalamata olives ,& feta cheese
- Florentine Benny$12.75
- Portuguese Benny$13.75
Chourico
House Favorites
- Avocado Toast$8.50
toast, two eggs, avocado, sliced tomato, red onion
- Bagel and Lox$12.50
- Breakfast Burrito$11.50
scrambled eggs, cheese and your choice of meat in a wrap. served with breakfast potatoes, salsa and sour cream
- Breakfast Sandwich$5.75
egg and cheese on your choice of toast. served with breakfast potatoes
- Breakfast Tacos (2)$12.00
- Cinnamon Bun French Toast$11.50
served with meat
- Cinnamon Bun French Toast (no meat)$7.50
- Continental Breakfast$9.00
fruit, low fat yogurt, granola, toasted sweet bread
- Fresh From the Farm$9.00
two eggs, fruit, choice of grilled muffin
- Homemade Oatmeal$6.50
made with milk, sugar and served with raisins and brown sugar
- Mini Special (Create your own)$11.00
Two Egg Cheese omelette with your choice of two: -one pancake -breakfast potatoes -choice of meat -choice of toast
- Mini Special (Two Egg Option)$10.50
Two Eggs any style with your choice of two: -one pancake -breakfast potatoes -choice of meat -choice of toast
- Sailor Sandwich$10.50
chourico patty, over hard egg, and cheese on grilled sweet bread. served with breakfast potatoes
- Belgian Waffle$8.00
Breakfast Sides
- Fruit Cup$4.25
- Muffin$3.00
- Toast$1.75
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.50
- Breakfast Potatoes$3.00
- Side of Meat$4.25
- Short Stack Pancakes (2)$5.00
- Mickey Mouse Pancake$5.00
- One Egg$1.75
- Two Eggs$3.50
- One Pancake$2.50
- One Fruit Pancake$3.25
- Three eggs$5.25
- Sauteed Vegetables$4.25
- Side French Toast$3.75
- One Chocolate Chip Pancake$3.25
- Yogurt and Granola$4.50
- Side Yogurt$2.25
- Side Granola$2.25
- Sliced Avocado$2.75
- Side Salsa$0.50
- Side Sour Cream$0.50
- Cream Cheese$0.50
- Peanut Butter$0.50
- Cereal$3.00
- Side Whole Banana$2.00
- Hollandaise Sauce$2.50
- Bag of Raisin Scones (6)$5.50
- Side Sliced Tomato$1.50
- Side Grilled Tomato$1.50
- Real Maple$3.00
- Side Lox$7.00
Fall Specials - Breakfast
Breakfast Specials
- Fall Omelette$14.00
roasted butternut squash, sausage, musrooms, onions and goat cheese. served with your choice of toast and breakfast potatoes
- Apple Cinnamon French Toast$13.50
- Apple Cinnamon Pancakes$13.50
- Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal$8.00
Our creamy oatmeal topped with diced local apples tossed in cinnamon and brown sugar
Fall Specials - Lunch
Lunch Specials
- Fall Harvest Salad$14.00
roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese, sliced apples and pumpkin seeds on a bed of spinach. served with a side of homemade apple cider vinaigrette
- Apple and Bacon Grilled Cheese$11.00
sliced apple, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese on grilled bread. served with your choice of side
- Cuban Sandwich$13.00
homemade pulled pork, sliced deli ham, melted swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard on grilled pumpernickel bread. served with your choice of side
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
slow roasted pulled pork drizzled with BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw served on a grilled bun and your choice of side