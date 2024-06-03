For the Love of Foods 2505 Nederland Ave.
FOOD MENU
Dessert
- Banana Flatbread$2.50
- Banana Nut Flatbread$2.50
- Almond Joy$1.50
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls$1.50
Energy Ball
- Cherry Pie EB$1.50
- Dreamsicle$1.50
Energy Ball
- Lemon$1.50Out of stock
- Oatmeal Raisin$1.50Out of stock
- Coffee Crunch GF$1.75
- Salted Caramel Apple GF$1.75
Energy Ball
- Nutty GF$1.75
Glutten Free Energy Ball
- Nutty Chocolate Chip GF$1.75
Glutten Free Energy Ball
- Blueberry Gf$1.75Out of stock
- Lemon Chocolate Gf$1.75
- 1/2 Dozen Regular EB$8.00
- Dozen Regular EB$14.00
- 1/2 Dozen Gluten Free EB$9.00
- Dozen Gluten Free EB$16.00
- Muffin$2.50
- Fat BombOut of stock
- fruity pebbles$1.75
- cinnamon toast crunch$1.50
- Cookie$1.50
- Chocolate Cookie$1.50
Cookie
- Chocolate Crinkle Cookie$1.50
Cookie
- Berry Blue Crinkle Cookie$1.50Out of stock
Cookie
- M&M Cookie$1.50
Cookie
- Oreo Cookie$1.50
Cookie
- Almond Joy$1.50
- Banana Crinkle Cookie$1.50Out of stock
Cookie
- PB&J Cookie$1.50
Cookie
- Red Velvet Cookie$1.50
Cookie
- Red Velvet Crinkle Cookie$1.50
Cookie
- Birthday Cake Cookie$1.50
Cookie
- Blueberry Cookie$1.50Out of stock
Cookie
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie$1.50Out of stock
Cookie
- Matcha Cookie$1.50Out of stock
Cookie
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$1.50
Cookie
- Pandan Cookie$1.50
Cookie
- Peanut Butter Cookie$1.50
Cookie
- Ube Crinkle Cookie$1.50
Cookie
- Cookie Sandwich$3.50Out of stock
- Oatmeal Chocolate$1.50Out of stock
- Cherry Almond$1.50Out of stock
- Cranberry Orange$1.50Out of stock
- 1/2 Dozen Cookies$8.00
- Dozen Cookies$14.00
- Birthday Cake Cupcake$2.50
Cupcake
- Chocolate Cupcake$2.50
Cupcake
- Strawberry Cupcake$2.50
Cupcake
- Neapolitan Cupcake$2.50
Cupcake
- Red Velvet$2.50
- Lemon Cupcake$2.50Out of stock
- Vanilla Chocolate Chip Cupcake$2.50
Cupcake
- White Chocolate Marble Cupcake$2.50
- Dreamsicle Cupcake$2.50Out of stock
- Banana Pudding Cupcake$2.50Out of stock
- 1/2 Dozen$14.00
- Dozen$25.00
- GF Funfetti Cake Slice$4.95Out of stock
- GF Chocolate Cake Slice$4.95Out of stock
- Strawberry Protein Cake Slice$4.95Out of stock
- Chocolate PB Protein Cake Slice$4.95Out of stock
Overnight Oat
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$15.49
Pizza
- Pepperoni Pizza$15.49
Pizza
- Meat Lovers Pizza$15.49
- Chicken Pesto$15.49Out of stock
- Shrimp Scampi Pesto Pizza$15.49Out of stock
- Bruschetta Pizza$15.49
Pizza
- Smoked Chicken$15.49
- Mexican Pizza$15.49Out of stock
Pizza
- Birria Pizza$15.49Out of stock
- Supreme Pizza$15.49Out of stock
- Korean Brisket Pizza$15.49Out of stock
- Cheeseburger$15.49Out of stock
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.49Out of stock
Pizza
- Chicken Ranch Pizza$15.49Out of stock
- Pepperoni Jalapeno Pizza$15.49Out of stock
Pizza
- Chicken Alfredo Pizza$15.49Out of stock
Pizza
- Vegan Cheesy Pizza$15.49Out of stock
- Veggie Lover Pizza$15.49Out of stock
Pizza
- Korean Steak$15.49Out of stock
- Pineapple Bbq Pizza$15.49Out of stock
- Bbq Chicken$15.49Out of stock
- Peanut Butter Smores$15.49Out of stock
- Margherita$15.49Out of stock
- Cajun Shrimp & Sausage$15.49Out of stock
- Chimichurri Steak$15.49Out of stock
- Cookiies & Cream$15.49Out of stock
- Almond Joy$15.49Out of stock
- Crab Ragoon$15.49Out of stock
- Breakfast Pizza$15.49Out of stock
Salad
- Chicken Caprese Salad$13.95
- Chicken Ceasar Salad$13.95
- Chicken Cobb Salad$13.95
- Berry Chicken Salad$13.95Out of stock
- Jennifer Aniston Chick Pea$13.95
- Vegan Pasta$13.95
- Crab Pasta Salad$13.49Out of stock
- Little Italy Salad$13.49Out of stock
- Shrimp Cocktail$13.49Out of stock
- Vegan Watermelon Strawberry$13.49Out of stock
- Shrimp & Melon Salad$13.49Out of stock
- la scala salad$13.95Out of stock
- cajun potato salad$4.50
- deviled egg potato salad$4.50
- italian pasta salad$4.50
- macaroni salad$4.50
- coleslaw with mayo$4.50
- three bean salad$4.50
- tropical fruit supreme$4.50
Freezer
- Teriyaki Salmon & Shrimp$14.95Out of stock
- Cajun Salmon & Shrimp$14.95Out of stock
- Teriyaki Shrimp$14.95Out of stock
- Lemon Pepper Shrimp$14.95Out of stock
- Lemon Pepper Tilapia & Shrimp$14.95Out of stock
- Large Tails 1 Lb$6.50
- Large Tails 3 Lb$19.50
- Jumbo Peeled & Deveined 1 Lb$14.50
- Jumbo Tails 1 Lb$8.00
- Jumbo Tails 3 Lb$24.00
- Bone Broth$8.00Out of stock
- Large Peeled 1Lb$8.25
- Large Peeled 2 Lb$16.50
Dips
- Baked Chicken Salad Dip$8.50Out of stock
Dip
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$8.50Out of stock
Dip
- Cajun Crab Dip$8.50
Dip
- Creamy Sriracha Chicken Dip$8.50
- Southern Style Chicken Dip$8.50
- Tuna Egg Salad$8.50
- Egg Salad$8.50Out of stock
- Cranberry Walnut Chicken$8.50Out of stock
- Shrimp N Melon$8.50Out of stock
- EXTRA CHIPS$1.50
- Hummus$5.49
Hummus
- Avocado Hummus$5.49Out of stock
- Sriracha Hummus$5.49Out of stock
Hummus
- Sweet Chili Hummus$5.49Out of stock
- Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus$5.49Out of stock
Hummus
- Cherry Pepper Hummus$5.49Out of stock
- Dip Sampler$11.95Out of stock
- honey pecan chicken salad$8.50
- cranberry nuts chicken salad$8.50
- shrimp deviled egg salad$8.50
- bacon jalapeno egg salad$8.50
- sweet chipotle$5.49
Sandwiches
- Tuna Egg Sandwich$7.50Out of stock
- Egg Salad Sandwich$7.50
- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Sandwich$7.50
- Poblano Avocado$7.50Out of stock
- Ftlof Ham Turkey Cheese$7.50Out of stock
- Vegan Chick Pea$7.50Out of stock
- Muffuletta$7.50Out of stock
- Bacon Turkey Ham$7.50Out of stock
- Pimento Cheese Bacon$7.50Out of stock
- Bacon Ranch Sandwich$7.50Out of stock
- Creamy Sricha Chicken$7.50Out of stock
- Sriracha Egg Salad Sandwich$7.50Out of stock
- Baked Chicken Sandwich$7.50Out of stock
Pudding/ Fruit Cup
- Skinny Banana Pudding$4.95Out of stock
- cherry pie Pudding$4.95
- strawberry pudding$4.95
- Skinny Strawberry Cheese Cake$4.95Out of stock
- Dreamsicle Pudding$4.95Out of stock
- blueberry pudding$4.95Out of stock
- chai puddings$4.95
- chocolate mouse$4.95
- Kids Camp$195.00Out of stock
- Kids Camp Half$97.00Out of stock
- Teen Camp$150.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Blueberry Pudding$4.95Out of stock
- Cake$35.00Out of stock
- Mix Fruit$4.75
DRINKS
New Drinks
- Water$1.50
- Beet Frappe$7.95
- Matcha Frappe$7.95
- Vanilla Latte$7.95
- Strawberry Banana Frappe$7.95
- Red Drink$3.95
- Pink Drink$3.95
- Fresh Lemonade$3.95
- Iced Matcha$3.95
- Coffee$3.50
- The Boost Shot$5.00
- The Power Shot$5.00Out of stock
- The Green Shot$5.00Out of stock
- The Immunity Shot$5.00Out of stock
- 4 Wellness Shots$18.00
Detox Drink
Detox Package
Fresh Juice
- Juice$7.95
- Beet Blaster$7.95
Beets, Carrots, Apples, Pineapples
- Energizer$7.95
Carrots, Green Apple, Pear, Lemon, Ginger
- Evening Delight$7.95
Pineapples, Spinach, Celery, Cucumbers, Lemon, Ginger
- Green Machine$7.95
Carrots, Cucumbers, Spinach, Celery, Lime, Ginger
- Healthy Mary$7.95
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Celery, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Lemon, Tobasco Sauce, Worcestershire Sauce
- Pick Me Upper$7.95
Apples, Pears, Pineapples, Lemon
- Power Up$7.95
Pineapples, Cucumbers, Spinach, Apples, Lime
- Sinus Killer$7.95
Carrots, Oranges, Green Apples, Ginger
- Weight Loss$7.95
Apples, Celery, Cucumbers, Spinach
- Zesty Zinger$7.95
Lemon, Apples, Carrots, Ginger
- Moma Kim’s Pick Me Upper$7.95
Infused Water
- Infused Water$3.75
- Cucumber Lime$3.75
- Cucumber Lemon Ginger$3.75
- Cucumber Strawberry Kiwi$3.75
- Orange Lemon Lime Mint$3.75
- Pineapple Lemon Pomegranate$3.75
- Pomegranate Strawberry Kiwi$3.75
- Raspberry Apple Blueberry$3.75
- Raspberry Lime$3.75
- Strawberry Lemon Lime$3.75
- Watermelon Pineapple Strawberry$3.75
- Water & Lemon$2.00
Protein Shake
Smoothies
- Apple Kiwi Delight$7.95
- Avocado$7.95
- Apple Pear$7.95
- Banana Berry Almond$7.95
- Blueberry Delight$7.95
- Collagen Oatmeal$7.95
- Creamy Chocolate$7.95
- Green Detox$7.95
- Green Detox 2$7.95
- Green Sunshine$7.95
- Orange Banana$7.95
- Pineapple Orange Green$7.95
- Skinny Strawberry$7.95
- Blueberry Burner$7.95
- Super Peanut Butter$7.95
SPECIALS
- Meal$14.50
- blueberry french toast quesadilla & overnight oats$14.50
- strawberry cream cheese waffles & scramble$14.50
- chicken steamed rice$14.50
- brisket pad thai$14.50
- terriyaki glazed salmon$14.50
- crack chicken wrap$14.50
- hawaiian beef bowl$14.50
- mexican pork stuffed peppers$14.50
- mozzarella stuffed meatloaf$14.50
For the Love of Foods 2505 Nederland Ave. Location and Ordering Hours
(409) 722-3663
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7:30AM