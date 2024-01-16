Organic Banana Bread

Made with all organic ingredients. Ripe bananas, organic eggs, organic vanilla powder, organic coconut oil, organic coconut sugar create the perfect base. Wholesome organic almond flour, cornstarch, baking soda, baking powder lend their magic, while a pinch of organic himalayan salt enhances the flavors. And to top it all off, we generously studded it with organic chocolate chips, creating a delightful blend of natural goodness and chocolatey delight in every bite!