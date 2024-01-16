For The Win - Grand Central Market 317 South Broadway
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Hamburger
A 3oz, high-quality beef patty smashed with grilled onions, served on a toasted Martin's potato bun and topped with pickles and our fry sauce. A flavor-packed delight that will leave you craving more!$8.00
- Cheeseburger
A 3oz, high-quality beef patty smashed with grilled onions, served on a toasted Martin's potato bun and topped with pickles and our fry sauce. A flavor-packed delight that will leave you craving more!$9.00
- Patty Melt
A 4oz patty smashed with grilled onions, served on toasted rye bread with American cheese.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled Cheese
Two slices of American Cheese melted in a toasted potato bun.$7.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich: Golden-fried perfection on a Martin's potato bun with mayo and pickles.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Sides
Dessert
- Flourless Chocolate Cake
Our House Flourless Chocolate Cake. with a base of almond flour and chocolate chips, this dessert is a masterpiece of rich flavors and delightful textures.$5.95OUT OF STOCK
- Organic Banana Bread
Made with all organic ingredients. Ripe bananas, organic eggs, organic vanilla powder, organic coconut oil, organic coconut sugar create the perfect base. Wholesome organic almond flour, cornstarch, baking soda, baking powder lend their magic, while a pinch of organic himalayan salt enhances the flavors. And to top it all off, we generously studded it with organic chocolate chips, creating a delightful blend of natural goodness and chocolatey delight in every bite!$7.25OUT OF STOCK