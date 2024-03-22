For The Win - Van Nuys 15355 Sherman Way
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Hamburger$7.00
A 3oz, high-quality beef patty smashed with grilled onions, served on a toasted Martin's potato bun and topped with pickles and our fry sauce. A flavor-packed delight that will leave you craving more!
- Cheeseburger$8.00
A 3oz, high-quality beef patty smashed with grilled onions, served on a toasted Martin's potato bun and topped with pickles and our fry sauce. A flavor-packed delight that will leave you craving more!
- Patty Melt$13.00
A 4oz patty smashed with grilled onions, served on toasted rye bread with American cheese.
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Two slices of American Cheese melted in a toasted potato bun.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich: Golden-fried perfection on a Martin's potato bun with mayo and pickles.
Sides
Dessert
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.00Out of stock
Our House Flourless Chocolate Cake. with a base of almond flour and chocolate chips, this dessert is a masterpiece of rich flavors and delightful textures.
- Organic Banana Bread$8.95Out of stock
Made with all organic ingredients. Ripe bananas, organic eggs, organic vanilla powder, organic coconut oil, organic coconut sugar create the perfect base. Wholesome organic almond flour, cornstarch, baking soda, baking powder lend their magic, while a pinch of organic himalayan salt enhances the flavors. And to top it all off, we generously studded it with organic chocolate chips, creating a delightful blend of natural goodness and chocolatey delight in every bite!