Forage - Cambridge
TAKE OUT - FOOD
Small Plates
- House Pickles & Ferments$17.00
Cultured Butter, House Crackers, Jam & A Delightful Assortment Of Our House Pickles
- One Local Cheese$17.00
One Local Cheese (2oz) served with House Accoutrements (for ex Nuts, Dried Fruit, Crackers...)
- Hot Sauce$4.00
Fresno Chili & Carrot: Tangy & Mild
- House Cider Mustard$3.00
- Death Sauce$5.00
- Vegan Cheese$17.00
- Kitchen Garden Farms Salad$16.00
Roast Sweet Potatoes, Celery Root Remoulade, Viburnum Vinaigrette
- Chicken Sausage$17.00
Feta & Dandelion Greens, Confit Egg Yolk, Toum, Chervil
- Radishes$15.00
House Coppa, shelburne Clothbound Cheddar, Pickled Jimmy Nardello Peppers, Chocolate Thyme Butter
- Potato Borek$16.00
Chili Toum, Mint, Pickled Red Onion
- Smoked Trout & Potato Pinwheel$17.00
Big Plates
- Kids Pasta With Cheese & Butter$8.00
- Black Bean Fritters$34.00
Carrot and Cabbage Salad, Lacto Jalapeno Vinaigrette, Lime Toum, Pickled Red Onions, Flatbread
- Slow Roasted Pork$38.00
Juniper & Viburnum, Boston Baked Beans, New England Style Cornbread, Watercress
- Trout$36.00
Roast Cranberry Maine Grains Risotto, Winter Spinach
- Sweet Potato Manicotti$32.00
Lentils, Parmesan and House Ricotta, Parsley Salsa Verde, Spinach Salad, Pinenuts (can be made vegan)
- Hanger Steak$40.00
Caramelized Rutabaga, Dandelion Greens, Winter Citrus, Beach Rose Honey
Desserts
TAKEOUT - WINE
Bubbly Wine
White Wine
- 2020 Savagnin, Boracchio$39.00
- Roll the Dice...Staff's Pick White Wine!$30.00
- 2019 Assyrtiko, "Greek Connection", Jason Ligas/VDP, Samos$35.00
- 2019 Alb de Onitcani, Novak, Moldova$30.00
- 2021 Erbaluce, "Lucio", Barbaglia, Piedmont$65.00
- 2021 "Ne Fais Pas Sans Blanc", Bock, Ardeche$30.00
- 2022 "Blanc Bec", l'Arpette, Gaillaic$30.00
Pink Wine
Orange Wine
- Orange/Amber 6 Pack$180.00
Skin Macerated Madness!!! 6 Different Orange wines from around the world. Includes a tech sheet for each wine.
- Roll the Dice...Staff Pick of Orange Wine$30.00
- 2019 Aligote "Skin Contact" Domaine Lienhardt, Burgundy$60.00
- 2021 Falanghina, "Maresa", Starnali, Roccamofina$30.00
- 2021 "Entre Deux Eux" Laura Aillaud, Luberon$35.00
Red Wine
- 2021 Grenache/Cinsault "Touche Pas au Grisbi", M. Petit, Languedoc$29.00Out of stock
- Roll the Dice...Staff's pick Red Wine$30.00
- 2020 Grenache/Merlot/Cab “Les Grelots”, Sylvan Bock, Ardeche$30.00
- 2021 Lemberger, Mueller-Ruprect, Pfalz$30.00
- 2022 Mavrodaphne, Rouvalis, Greece$30.00
- 2021 Saperavi... "Freedom Blend, Purcari, Moldova$35.00
- 2020 Garnacha, Azul Y Garanza, Spain$40.00
TUESDAY WINE DINNER
FORAGE WINE SHOP
- 4 Bottle Natural Wine Box$120.00
A curated selection of 4 highly allocated natural wines.
- 6 Bottle Natural Wine Box$180.00
A curated selection of 6 highly allocated natural wines.
- 12 Bottle Natural Wine Box$340.00
A selection of 12 highly allocated natural wines.
- Bubbly 3 Pack$100.00
Add some fizz to your life! 1 bottle each Champagne, Pet Nat & other Methode Traditionelle