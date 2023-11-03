Forage Market Portland 123 Washington Avenue
PREPARED BAGELS & SANDWICHES
BREAKFAST
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50
Buttermilk muffin with Maine blueberries made fresh every morning.
- BASIC$6.50+
A simple sandwich of egg, cheese, and your choice of meat, or not!
- Cafe Bagel$3.25
Bagels prepared your way. Buttered, w/ Jam etc.
- Cream Cheese Bagel$4.25
Forage sourdough bagels baked in our wood fired oven with a schmear of cream cheese.
- Forage$10.00
Egg, cheese, aioli, fresh greens and tomato on your choice of a fresh bagel or 7-grain bread.
- Forage with meat$12.75
Egg, cheese, aioli, fresh greens and tomato on your choice of fresh bagel or 7-grain bread. Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or vegan "fakin bacon"
- Lox Bagel Sandwich$12.50
cream cheese, brown trading co. lox, capers, dill, pickled onions, local greens, tomato
- Open Faced Lox Bagel$14.00
cream cheese, brown trading co. lox on both sides of the bagel, capers, dill, pickled onions
- Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Vegan "eggs", "fakin bacon", aioli (vegan), fresh greens and tomato on your choice of bagel or 7-grain bread. **Our fakin bacon is made with high gluten flour, therefor this breakfast sandwich is not gluten free. If you would like us to make it on gluten free bread and sub avocado for fakin bacon please use the optional additions section for that.
- Whitefish Salad Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
ACME whitefish, pickled onion, local greens, tomato
LUNCH
TAKE HOME BAGELS AND CREAM CHEESE
BAGELS
CREAM CHEESE & MORE
CAFE DRINKS
HOT
- 4oz Macchiato$3.00
A classic espresso macchiato - Our standard double shot of espresso (2oz) with a dollop of foam on top.
- Americano$2.75+
- Cafe au Lait$3.00+
- Cambrick$4.00
- Cappuccino 8oz$4.25
- Coffee$3.00+
*NEW* We are now doing self serve coffee! If you order a drip coffee online, we will put an empty cup in the cubbies with the rest of your order. The coffee carafes are by the cafe along with cream and sugar!
- Espresso Shot$2.25
- Mulled Apple Cider$4.75+
- Hot Chocolate$3.25+
- Latte$4.25+
- White Chocolate Mocha$4.75+
- Mocha$4.75+
- Red Eye$3.50+
- Steamer$2.75+
- Tea$3.00
- Chai$4.00+
Our house made chai steamed with your choice of milk.
- Dirty Chai$4.75+
Our house made chai with a double shot of espresso steamed with your choice of milk.
- Matcha$4.25+
- Maple Latte$5.25+
Made with Organic 100% pure maple syrup from Frontier Maple Sugar works in Jackman, ME.
- Cardamom Latte$5.25+
House made cardamom and cinnamon syrup with espresso + steamed milk of your choice
- Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte$5.25+
House made brown sugar and cinnamon syrup with espresso + steamed milk of your choice.
ICED
- Cold Brew$3.75+
- Iced Latte$4.50+
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha$5.00+
- Iced Mocha$5.00+
- Iced Tea$3.25+
- Iced Americano$3.50+
- Iced Red Eye$4.00+
- Sunrise$3.25+
- Iced Chai$4.25+
- Iced Dirty Chai$4.95+
- Iced Matcha$4.25+
- Maple Lemonade$4.00+Out of stock
- Iced Maple Latte$5.50+
Made with Organic 100% pure maple syrup at Frontier Maple Sugar works in Jackman, ME.
- Butterfly pea flower lemonade$4.00+Out of stock
- Lemon Espresso Tonic$5.00Out of stock
- Iced Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte$5.50+
- Iced Cardamom Latte$5.50+