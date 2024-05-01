Forager Brewery
Brewery Food
Starters
- Cast Iron Queso$10.00
House-made queso, pico de gallo, house-made tortilla chips
- Cauliflower Fondue$14.00
Warm gouda, goat and cream cheese, roasted cauliflower
- House-Pulled Mozzarella$16.00
Local bread. Sauteed vegetables, herb oil, sea salt, local bread
- Maple Sprouts$12.00
Roasted brussels sprouts, house-smoked bacon, barrel-aged amish maple syrup
- Nachos$16.00
Tortilla chips, cheddar, goat cheese, smoked pork, pico de gallo, chimichurri, sour cream
- Pile of Fries$12.00
Fresh cut potatoes, salt, garlic aioli, black garlic aioli
Tacos, Rice N' Noodles
- Birria Tacos$16.00
Birria beef brisket, white onions, mozzarella, cilantro, corn tortilla, green salsa, beef broth, lime
- Cast Iron Mac N Cheese$16.00
Four cheese blend, panko, kimchi. Contains fish sauce
- Cannon Valley Stroganoff$21.00
Braised local beef, mushrooms, onions, house-made fettuccini, garlic, Parmesan, cream sauce, dill, sour cream
- Pine Creek Curry$18.00
Fried tofu, broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, peas, green curry, rice, microgreens, peanuts. Sauce contains peanuts
- Forager Noodles$16.00
Rice noodles, fried tofu, jalapeños, chili flakes, bok choy, carrots, peanuts, scallions, limes
- Crunch Wrap$16.00
Ground beef, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, sour cream, cheddar cheese, tostado shell, flour tortilla, house-made tortilla chips, pico de gallo, pico ranch
Bowls, Salads, Soup
- Kutzky Bowl$15.00
Quinoa, fresh avocado, spinach, roasted squash and cauliflower, black sesame seeds, house-made BBQ sauce and sriracha aioli
- Anchor Bowl$17.00
Grilled buffalo chicken, celery, pickled carrots, blue cheese, pico de gallo, mixed greens, ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Lara Bowl$18.00
Birria beef brisket, grilled corn, pico, pickled jalapeno, radish, pickled onion, queso fresco, mixed greens, tortilla strips, sour cream, pico ranch
- Winter Salmon$21.00
Local farm-raised salmon, soy reduction glaze, sesame gochujang rice, bell peppers, red onion, scallions, ginger, garlic, tamari fermented Korean pepper
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, parmesan, kalamata olives, capers, red onion, caesar dressing, house-made croutons. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Seasonal Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, spinach, strawberries, green apple, red onion, candied pecans, feta cheese, strawberry vinaigrette
- Caprese Salad$12.00
Fresh tomatoes, house-pulled mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction, olive oil, sea salt
- Vegetable Soup$5.00+
Poblano Soup Onion, potato, poblano pepper, corn, heavy cream, cumin, cilantro, veg stock, salt, pepper. GF
- Meat Soup$5.00+
Chicken and White Rice onion, celery, carrot, beans, chicken, tomatoes, chicken stock, white rice, oregano, bay leaf, white rice, paprika, salt and pepper. GF DF
- Soup & Salad$16.00
Local bread. Choice of scratch soup and salad, local bread
Rustic Wood-Fired Pizzas
- Piggy Pie$16.00
Sausage, shredded mozzarella, cream cheese, roasted red pepper, balsamic reduction
- Stoned Love$16.00
House-made salami and sausage, shredded mozzarella, smoked gouda, tomato sauce, bell pepper, mushroom blend, red onion
- The Seamstress$16.00
Local merguez lamb, bacon, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce, mexican oregano, caramelized onions, tzatziki sauce drizzle
- Flyin' Hawaiian$16.00
Calabrese salami, smoked gouda, mozzarella, coconut crema, spicy pineapple relish, scallion
- Breakfast$16.00
Bacon, potatoes, smoked gouda, cheddar, herb oil, hollandaise, roasted red pepper
- Sweet Chicken$16.00
House-smoked chicken, smoked gouda, mozzarella, herb oil, cabbage, walnuts, honey
- Deep Dish$16.00
8 inch. Cast iron deep dish, sausage, shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, red onion, fresh basil
- Reuben Deep Dish$16.00
8 inch. Cast iron deep dish, corned beef, sauerkraut, shredded mozzarella, gouda, thousand island dressing
- 5th and Madison$16.00
Green apple, blue cheese, herb oil, spinach, balsamic reduction, walnuts
- Margherita$16.00
Fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato pesto, balsamic reduction, fresh basil Contains walnuts
- The Big Cheese$16.00
Smoked gouda, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce
- Farm Fresh$16.00
Fresh peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, roasted garlic, caramelized onions and mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
- Zelkowitza$16.00
House-made salami, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh oregano, tomato sauce, herb vinaigrette
- Build Your Own Pizza$16.00
- Pizza of the Day$16.00
Yucca sauce, Roasted mushrooms, roasted carrot, roasted cauliflower, caramelized onions, shredded mozzarella, hot sauce drizzle.
Kids
Desserts
Packaged Beer PICK UP SAME DAY ONLY
bottles
- Three Threads$20.00
Methode traditionalelle spontaneous ale 6% ABV. Three threads is a blend of three different barrels of methode traditionelle spontaneous ale brewed in 2018 and 2019. Each barrel possessed varying characteristics which when blended together brought out our
- Appearon$20.00
Cider and Saison hybrid 6.2% ABV. We've blended Bartlett pears from door county, Wisconsin and pressed them with a variety of cider applies at our friend's cidery, keepsake, in Dundas, Minnesota. We brought the juice home and fermented it with our saison b
- Textures in Motion$13.00
Mixed culture wild ale 5.4% ABV. This dry hopped mixed culture wild ale was blended from 2 separate base beers and wine barrel vintages. We dry hopped the blend with german tettnang and sapphire hops at a rate of one pound per barrel. Aromas of fresh split
- Unspoken Spell$22.00
Available to go or dine-in. Cider Saison hybrid 6.2% ABV. 750 ml bottle. Bartlett pear, cider apple saison hybrid collaboration with keepsake cidery. Bottle conditioned with basswood honey
- Johnny C$12.50Out of stock
Belgian dubbel 7.6% ABV. 750 ml bottle
- Starry-Eyed Blonde$12.50
Belgian blonde ale 6.3% ABV. 750 ml bottle
- BA Double Barrel Millerzzzz$55.00
- Pudding Goggles$22.00
Available to go or dine-in. Cider Saison hybrid 6.2% ABV. 750 ml bottle. Bartlett pear, cider apple saison hybrid collaboration with keepsake cidery. Bottle conditioned with basswood honey
Crowlers
- 750ml Humboldt South Slope$11.00
Czech pilsner 4.8% ABV. 750 ml crowler
- 750ml Flaco's Best$11.00
Czech pilsner 4.8% ABV. 750 ml crowler
- 750ml Inquisitive Iguana$11.00
Pale ale 5.2% ABV. 750 ml crowler
- 750ml Czech Yo'Self$11.00
Czech pilsner 4.8% ABV. 750 ml crowler
- 750ml Harry the Hedgehog$12.50
- 750ml DNR Dan's Pils$12.50
American IPA 7% ABV. 750 ml crowler
- 750ml Paulinator$12.50
American IPA 7% ABV. 750 ml crowler
- 750ml Hip Hops$12.50
American IPA 7% ABV. 750 ml crowler
- 750ml Gummies Make Us Likeable; Chin Dripping$16.00
American fruited sour IPA 6% ABV. 750 ml crowler. Mango, peach, apricot, blood
- 750ml Push Pop MPJ$17.00
Smoothie sour 7% ABV. 750 ml crowler. Mango, passionfruit, dragonfruit, tangerine, guava, pineapple, vanilla beans, marshmallows