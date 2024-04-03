Fore Seasons Clubhouse Bar and Grill 301 Golf Course Road
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Basket of Fries$8.50
- Basket of Tots$8.50
- Bavarian Pretzels$10.25
Deep-fried bavarian pretzel sticks served with white queso or beer cheese
- Blackened Tacos$12.50
3 soft shell tortillas stuffed with blackened chicken, cabbage, pico de gallo, and a delicious southwest ranch drizzle
- Cheese Curds$9.95
Deep-fried hand-breaded, Wisconsin white Cheddar cheese curds. Choice of original or jalapeño. Served with a choice of sauce
- Chicken Strips$11.25
Chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce
- Chips & Queso$11.50
- Chips & Salsa$9.00
Freshly made corn chips served with a side of salsa
- Chips, Salsa & Queso$13.50
- Firecracker Tacos$12.50
A tad bit spicy! 3 soft shell tortillas stuffed with breaded chicken, creamy coleslaw, shredded Cheddar cheese and a delicious firecracker sauce
- Large Fore Seasons Nachos$15.25
Freshly seasoned ground beef layered over freshly made corn chips topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, shredded Cheddar cheese and white queso. Served with salsa and sour cream
- Mexican Street Corn Shrimp$13.25
Hearty shrimp lightly breaded in corn breading, chili, lime and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
- Pick Fore$16.50
Choose four of our delicious appetizers with your choice of two dipping sauces
- Potstickers$11.50
Six pork potstickers served with soy ginger sauce, garnished with green onion and sesame seeds
- Small Fore Seasons Nachos$13.25
Freshly seasoned ground beef layered over freshly made corn chips topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, shredded Cheddar cheese and white queso. Served with salsa and sour cream
- Smoked Riblets$14.95
Single boned smoked rib pieces heated to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce
- Southwest Chicken Rolls$12.50
Seasoned chicken, fire roasted corn, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese and chopped charred peppers rolled into a flour tortilla deep-fried to perfection
- Steak Bites$15.95
Mouthwatering seasoned tenderloin bites with tri-color peppers, onions, and a choice of dipping sauce
- Tater Kegs$11.50
Kegs stuffed with all the best parts of a baked potato in the perfect package. This features creamy Cheddar cheese, big bacon pieces, sour cream, and a hint of chives
- Boneless Wings$13.25
12 oz (8-9 count). Deep-fried wings tossed in your choice of sauces
- 12 Pieces Wings - Traditional$16.99
Deep-fried wings tossed in your choice of sauces
- 8 Pieces Wings - Traditional$14.99
Deep-fried wings tossed in your choice of sauces
Burgers
- 1/2 lb Hamburger$13.75
- 1/3 lb Hamburger$12.75
- "Big E" Burger$15.50
1/2 lb patty topped with applewood bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, sautéed onions, and BBQ sauce
- Black & Bleu Burger$15.50
1/2 lb patty with Cajun seasoning, melted bleu cheese, sautéed onions, lettuce and apple wood bacon on a toasted bun
- Bourbon Burger$15.50
1/2 lb patty topped with crispy onion straws, applewood bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and drizzled with a sweet bourbon glazed served on a toasted bun
- Caddy Shack Burger$15.50
1/2 lb patty topped with beer battered onion ring, lettuce, tomato, apple wood bacon, Cheddar and Swiss cheese with a BBQ drizzle served on a toasted bun
- Dan Burger$14.50
1/2 lb patty topped with melted Swiss cheese, applewood bacon and melted peanut butter on a toasted bun
- French Onion Burger$15.50
If you enjoy french onion soup, this is a must try! ½ lb patty topped with homemade caramelized onion jam, melted Swiss cheese, served on garlic toast
- Hawaiian Burger$14.50
1/2 lb patty topped applewood bacon, Cheddar cheese, grilled pineapple slice and bourbon sauce on a toasted bun
- Inferno Burger$15.50
1/2 lb patty topped with Pepper Jack cheese, applewood bacon, jalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and drizzled with buffalo sauce, served on a toasted bun
- Jalapeño Popper Burger$15.50
1/2 lb patty topped with melted Cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, jalapeño cream cheese on a toasted bun
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$14.50
1/2 lb patty topped with melted Swiss cheese and mushrooms on a toasted bun
- Patty Melt$15.50
1/2 lb patty, sautéed onions, Swiss and Cheddar cheese on toasted rye bread
- State Fair Burger$15.50
1/2 lb patty topped with American cheese, apple wood bacon, crisp cheese curds and drizzled with our spicy chipotle aioli served on a toasted bun
Flatbreads
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$13.50
Thin-crust flatbread with Alfredo base topped with diced chicken, green onions, bleu cheese crumbles, Parmesan cheese and drizzled with buffalo sauce
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread$13.50
Thin-crust flatbread with Alfredo base topped with tender diced chicken, crumbled bacon, ranch dressing and Parmesan & Cheddar cheese
- Cowboy Flatbread$13.50
Thin-crust flatbread with BBQ sauce base topped with pulled pork, onions, Cheddar cheese and jalapeños
- Jalapeño Popper Flatbread$12.50
Thin-crust flatbread with house-made jalapeno popper cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with a sweet chili sauce
- Margherita Flatbread$12.99
Thin-crust flatbread with olive oil base, mozzarella cheese, and diced tomatoes topped with fresh chopped basil
- Philly Steak & Cheese Flatbread$13.99
Thin-crust flatbread with Alfredo base topped with thinly sliced roast beef, sliced onion, tri-color peppers, mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese
- Pizza Flatbread$12.99
Thin-crust flatbread with marinara base topped with pepperoni, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.50
Grilled or crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce on fresh spring mix, crumbled bleu cheese, onions, tomatoes, and your choice of dressing. Served with a breadstick
- Cashew Chicken Salad$15.99
Rotisserie shredded chicken mixed with a honey mayo dressing in a pineapple boat, garnished with cashews, strawberries, orange slices, pineapple chunks, blueberries, and parsley
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.50
Grilled or crispy chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing. Served with a breadstick
- Crispy Chicken Salad$13.50
Crispy chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, croutons, and your choice of dressing. Served with a breadstick
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.50
Grilled chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, croutons, and your choice of dressing. Served with a breadstick
- Strawberry Spinach Salad$14.75
Grilled or crispy chicken, fresh spinach topped with craisins, cashews, fresh strawberries, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of raspberry vinaigrette. Served with a breadstick
- Taco Salad$13.50
Hard shell taco bowl, stuffed with seasoned beef, romaine lettuce, onions, olives, tomatoes, shredded Cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing
- Tequila Berry Salad$12.50
Fresh spring mix topped with minced cauliflower, apple wood bacon, green onion, and Parmesan cheese, topped with our sweet tequila berry dressing. Served with a breadstick
- Side Salad$3.00
- Side Caesar Salad$3.00
Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich$9.75
- Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast served on a ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Chicken Tender Melt$11.99
Crispy chicken tenders, applewood bacon, tomatoes and choice of cheese served on Texas toast
- Clubhouse$13.99
Carved ham, turkey, apple wood bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo double stacked on Texas toast
- Cuban Sandwich$14.99
Grilled house-carved ham, pulled pork, piled on a hoagie bun covered with Swiss cheese, pickles and a garlic aioli
- Firecracker Chicken$12.99
Crispy or grilled chicken breast topped with Cheddar cheese and coleslaw with a house-made firecracker sauce
- Hot Ham and Cheese$10.99
Grilled carved ham with melted Cheddar cheese on a toasted bun
- Philly Sandwich$14.99
Choice of chicken or roast beef piled high on a hoagie bun covered with melted Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers and served with a side of au jus
- Po'Boy Sandwich$14.99
Hearty shrimp lightly breaded in corn breading, chili, and lime, topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and a creamy remoulade sauce on a hoagie bun
- Rachel$14.99
Fresh carved turkey piled high on toasted marble rye bread, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing
- Reuben$14.99
Corned beef piled high on toasted marble rye bread, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing
- Teriyaki Chicken$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, smothered in teriyaki sauce, melted Swiss cheese, bacon and grilled pineapple, served on a toasted bun
- Turkey Melt$11.99
Carved turkey, applewood bacon, tomatoes and choice of cheese served on Texas toast
- Walleye Sandwich$16.99
Panko encrusted walleye on a hoagie bun, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served with a side of tartar sauce
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.25
Grilled or crispy chicken drizzled in buffalo sauce, fresh spring mix, tomatoes, onions, and crumbled bleu cheese and wrapped in a garlic and herb tortilla shell
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.25
Grilled or crispy chicken, applewood bacon, fresh romaine lettuce and shredded Cheddar cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing and wrapped in a garlic and herb tortilla shell
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.25
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, fresh romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, drizzled with Caesar dressing, wrapped in a garlic and herb tortilla shell
- Chicken Parm Wrap$13.75
Grilled or crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese, shredded Cheddar cheese, shredded Parmesan cheese, marinara all wrapped in a garlic and herb tortilla shell, pressed panini style on the flattop
- Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled or crispy chicken, fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and shredded Cheddar cheese wrapped in a garlic and herb tortilla shell
- Chipotle Chicken Wrap$13.25
Grilled or crispy chicken, fresh spring mix, tomatoes, onions, tossed with a creamy chipotle sauce, wrapped in a garlic and herb tortilla shell
- Firecracker Wrap$13.25
Garlic and herb tortilla shell stuffed with grilled or crispy chicken, creamy coleslaw, shredded Cheddar cheese, fresh romaine lettuce and delicious firecracker sauce
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$13.25
Grilled or crispy chicken, fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, drizzled with southwest style dressing and wrapped in a garlic and herb tortilla shell
- Tequila Berry Wrap$12.50
Fresh spring mix, tossed with minced cauliflower, applewood bacon, green onion, and Parmesan cheese, drizzled in our sweet tequila berry dressing and wrapped in a garlic and herb tortilla shell