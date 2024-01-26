Affogato

$8.00

Affogato is a classic Italian dessert that combines the warmth of espresso with the creamy coolness of ice cream. The term "affogato" translates to "drowned" in Italian, aptly describing how a scoop of vanilla ice cream or gelato is "drowned" in a shot of hot espresso. The result is a delightful contrast of hot and cold, with the rich coffee flavor melding beautifully with the sweetness of the ice cream. This dessert is both simple and sophisticated, often served in a small glass or bowl to showcase the layers of ice cream and coffee. It's a popular after-dinner treat that offers both the kick of coffee and the comfort of dessert.