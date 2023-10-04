Popular Items

Cajun Pasta

$10.00

Pasta al dente served with a creamy Cajun sauce. Add chicken or shrimp if you'd like!

Potato Skins (4)

$7.99

4 potato skins, topped with bacon & melted cheddar, served with sour cream.

Sauteed Zucchini/Squash

$4.00

RETAIL

T-Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$30.00

Donation

$1.00

Online Food

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$5.50

Basket of Sweet Fries

$7.50

BBQ Shrimp

$14.99

New Orleans style shrimp served with beer bread.

Eggrolls

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Cheese Fritters

$10.99

Mild cheddar & sharp white Cheddar fried golden brown, served with marinara sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$9.75

Hand breaded & fried, served with horseradish dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Hand breaded pickle chips fried & served with ranch dipping sauce.

Hot Wings

$12.99

8 fried crispy & tossed in our hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Onion Rings (7)

$6.50

Sausage n Cheese Plate

$13.50

Grilled smoked sausage, various seasonal cheeses, pickle spears & peppers. Sprinkled with BBQ seasoning & served with apricot chutney.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Creamy Spinach & artichoke hearts mixed with a variety of white cheeses. Made fresh in-house & served with toasted crustinis & topped with sour cream & pico.

Stuffed Avocado

$14.00

Deep fried to a golden brown, served over fresh spring mix. Finished with pico de gallo & remoulade sauce.

Baskets

Catfish Basket

$14.99

3 house-battered & fried golden brown, served with tartar sauce.

Chicken Basket

$14.50

3 house-battered & fried golden brown, served with ranch or honey mustard sauce.

Fish N Chips

$14.99

Fried golden brown cod battered with a local brew, served with tartar sauce.

Oyster Basket

$16.99

8 house-battered & fried golden brown, served with cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Basket

$15.99

6 fried golden brown & served with cocktail sauce.

Beer

Amstel Light

$5.75

Blue Moon

$5.75

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.75

Fat Tire

$5.75

Ghost River Golden

$5.75

Guinness

$5.75

Heineken

$5.75

High Noon Seltzer

$6.00

Kaliber (Non Alcoholic)

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Mighty Swell Seltzer

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.75

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.75

Stella Artois

$5.75

Two Pitchers "Blood Orange" Radler

$6.25

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Beverages

Abita Root Beer

$3.25

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Desserts

Brownie A La Mode

$7.99

House made fudge brownie topped with vanilla ice cream.

Bread Pudding

$6.99

Flavor: Classic Raisin

Entrees

Cajun Pasta

$10.00

Pasta al dente served with a creamy Cajun sauce. Add chicken or shrimp if you'd like!

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Grilled chicken in a mushroom marsala. Served with grilled asparagus & mushroom rice.

Chicken Parmesan

$17.50

Crispy fried chicken Parmesan over linguini tossed in marinara sauce.

Chipotle Salmon

$23.00

Grilled salmon served with mushroom rice & asparagus. Topped with a chipotle glaze.

Filet

$40.00

Marinated Steak Kabobs

$23.00

2 skewers grilled the way you like it. Served with smashed potatoes.

Pork Chop

$24.00

Grilled and topped with an apricot cream sauce. Served with mashed sweet potatoes & the vegetable of the day.

Ribeye

$35.00

12oz. steak grilled to your specifications topped with herbed butter. Served with smashed potato & the vegetable of the day.

Shrimp n Crawfish Etouffee

$25.00

Shrimp n Grits

$21.00

Grilled shrimp over Original Grit Girl smoked gouda cheese grits topped with a lemon butter cream sauce.

Vegetarian Pasta

$13.50

Seasonal veggies tossed in garlic olive oil over penne pasta.

Family Take N' Bake Meals

Family BBQ Mac N' Cheese

$55.00

Family BBQ Sandwich Meal

$45.00

Family Cajun Pasta

$65.00

Family Chicken Caesar Salad

$45.00

Family Chicken Cajun Pasta

$75.00

Family Chipotle Salmon

$95.00

Family Crawfish Mac N' Cheese

$65.00

Family Plain Jane Mac N' Cheese

$40.00

Family Salmon Caesar Salad

$65.00

Family Shrimp Caesar Salad

$55.00

Family Shrimp Cajun Pasta

$85.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.99

topped with american cheese & served with fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

2 tenders served with fries & ketchup.

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.99

3 shrimp served with fries & ketchup.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

served with fries.

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

All beef hot dog served with fries & ketchup.

Kids PB&J

$4.50

served with fries.

Mac n Cheese

BBQ Mac n Cheese

$12.99

Tossed with smoked Boston butt & finished with a drizzle of BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$11.99

Cheesy buffalo flavored mac with fried buffalo chicken. Topped with herb bread crumbs, parsley, & our house made wing sauce.

Chipotle Pepper Mac

$9.00

Cheesy chipotle flavored mac filled with mushrooms, onions, & red pepper flakes. Topped with chipotle sauce, herb bread crumbs, & parsley.

Crawfish Mac n Cheese

$14.00

Sauteed crawfish tails & Cajun seasoning.

Italian Mac

$12.00

Creamy cheesy marinara mac filled with pepperoni & sausage. Topped with basil, herb bread crumbs, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese.

Plain Jane Mac

$8.50

Penne noodles topped with cheese sauce & herb bread crumbs.

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.99

Fresh romaine tossed with classic Caesar dressing, croutons & fresh parmesan cheese.

Club Salad

$15.00

Fresh salad mix topped with crispy chicken, chopped bacon, tomatoes, boiled egg, & avocado. Served with your choice of dressing.

Pike Salad

$15.50

Fresh salad mix topped with smoked turkey, artichoke hearts, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, candied pecans, & croutons. Served with a citrus dressing.

Seared Tuna Salad

$18.00

Seasoned tuna, fresh slices of avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers & mixed greens topped with won ton crisps. Finished with ginger dressing & a drizzle of sweet soy sauce.

Side Caesar

$5.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Wedge Salad

$9.00

A quarter wedge of iceberg topped with fresh bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, green onions & roma tomatoes. Served with blue cheese dressing.

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato on your choice of locally made bread.

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Grilled chicken, onion & peppers with Swiss cheese. Served on a hoagie roll.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle on a brioche bun.

Forest Hill Burger

$10.50

Grilled Angus beef patty with caramelized onions, American cheese, shredded pickle lettuce & mustard. Served on a locally made brioche bun.

Forest Hill Cuban

$13.50

Smoked pork butt, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard & a touch of BBQ sauce. Served on a squashed hoagie bun.

Grilled Burger

$9.99

Certified Angus beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle.

Patty Melt

$12.00

Angus beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, a fried egg, bacon, & spicy 1000 island. Served on marbled Rye bread.

Pimiento Cheeseburger

$12.50

Certified Angus beef patty with pimento cheese, bacon, & sweet tomato chow chow.

Poboy

$14.00

Choice of: fried or blackened shrimp, fried or blackened catfish, or fried oysters.

Prime Rib Dip

$15.99

House-roasted rosemary & garlic encrusted prime rib, thinly sliced & served warm with melted Swiss cheese, roasted garlic horseradish & au jus.

Reuben

$10.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese served on marbled rye bread. Served with 1000 island dressing.

Salmon BLT

$15.00

Grilled salmon with bacon, lettuce, tomato, & remoulade.

Smokehouse Burger

$13.99

Southern Burger

$12.50

Certified Angus beef patty with fried green tomatoes, BBQ sauce & Swiss cheese.

The Club Sandwich

$11.50

A classic club with turkey, ham, Swiss & cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomato. With your choice of locally made bread.

The Irene

$13.00

Grilled chicken & ham topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar & Swiss cheese.

Sides

1/2 Fries/ 1/2 Onion Rings

$4.00

1/2 Loaf

$1.50

Asparagus

$5.00

Beer Bread

$3.00

Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Onion Rings (3)

$4.00

Potato Skins (2)

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.50

Sauteed Zucchini/Squash

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.99

Slaw

$2.50Out of stock

Soups

French Onion Bowl

$6.99

French Onion Cup

$4.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$7.99

Cream of mushroom

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.99

Cream of mushroom

Specials

Lunch Special

$13.99

Wine

B. R. Cohn Cabernet

$20.00

Black Stallion Cabernet

$62.00

Black Stallion Pinot Noir

$50.00

Black Stallion Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Broquel Malbec

$34.00

Cartlidge and Brown Merlot

$20.00

Cline Cashmere White Blend

$20.00

Cupcake Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Diora Chardonnay

$20.00

Diora Pinot Noir

$46.00

Eight Years in the Desert

$70.00

Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$20.00

Fess Parker Riesling

$33.00

Gnarly Head Red Blend

$28.00

Imagery Pinot Noir

$38.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$38.00

Lindeman's Moscato

$20.00

Lunetta Prosecco (187mL)

$9.00

Murphy Goode Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Noble Vines Pinot Noir

$28.00

Santa Rita Medalla Cabernet

$20.00

Seven Deadly Zins

$30.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$58.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Three Finger Jack Cabernet

$37.00

Willakenzie Rose

$46.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio

$20.00