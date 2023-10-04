Forest Hill Grill Poplar Pike & Forest Hill Irene Rd.
Online Food
Appetizers
Basket of Fries
Basket of Sweet Fries
BBQ Shrimp
New Orleans style shrimp served with beer bread.
Eggrolls
Fried Cheese Fritters
Mild cheddar & sharp white Cheddar fried golden brown, served with marinara sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Hand breaded & fried, served with horseradish dipping sauce.
Fried Pickles
Hand breaded pickle chips fried & served with ranch dipping sauce.
Hot Wings
8 fried crispy & tossed in our hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Onion Rings (7)
Potato Skins (4)
4 potato skins, topped with bacon & melted cheddar, served with sour cream.
Sausage n Cheese Plate
Grilled smoked sausage, various seasonal cheeses, pickle spears & peppers. Sprinkled with BBQ seasoning & served with apricot chutney.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy Spinach & artichoke hearts mixed with a variety of white cheeses. Made fresh in-house & served with toasted crustinis & topped with sour cream & pico.
Stuffed Avocado
Deep fried to a golden brown, served over fresh spring mix. Finished with pico de gallo & remoulade sauce.
Baskets
Catfish Basket
3 house-battered & fried golden brown, served with tartar sauce.
Chicken Basket
3 house-battered & fried golden brown, served with ranch or honey mustard sauce.
Fish N Chips
Fried golden brown cod battered with a local brew, served with tartar sauce.
Oyster Basket
8 house-battered & fried golden brown, served with cocktail sauce.
Shrimp Basket
6 fried golden brown & served with cocktail sauce.
Beer
Amstel Light
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Fat Tire
Ghost River Golden
Guinness
Heineken
High Noon Seltzer
Kaliber (Non Alcoholic)
Michelob Ultra
Mighty Swell Seltzer
Miller Lite
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Stella Artois
Two Pitchers "Blood Orange" Radler
Yuengling Lager
Beverages
Desserts
Entrees
Cajun Pasta
Pasta al dente served with a creamy Cajun sauce. Add chicken or shrimp if you'd like!
Chicken Marsala
Grilled chicken in a mushroom marsala. Served with grilled asparagus & mushroom rice.
Chicken Parmesan
Crispy fried chicken Parmesan over linguini tossed in marinara sauce.
Chipotle Salmon
Grilled salmon served with mushroom rice & asparagus. Topped with a chipotle glaze.
Filet
Marinated Steak Kabobs
2 skewers grilled the way you like it. Served with smashed potatoes.
Pork Chop
Grilled and topped with an apricot cream sauce. Served with mashed sweet potatoes & the vegetable of the day.
Ribeye
12oz. steak grilled to your specifications topped with herbed butter. Served with smashed potato & the vegetable of the day.
Shrimp n Crawfish Etouffee
Shrimp n Grits
Grilled shrimp over Original Grit Girl smoked gouda cheese grits topped with a lemon butter cream sauce.
Vegetarian Pasta
Seasonal veggies tossed in garlic olive oil over penne pasta.
Family Take N' Bake Meals
Family BBQ Mac N' Cheese
Family BBQ Sandwich Meal
Family Cajun Pasta
Family Chicken Caesar Salad
Family Chicken Cajun Pasta
Family Chipotle Salmon
Family Crawfish Mac N' Cheese
Family Plain Jane Mac N' Cheese
Family Salmon Caesar Salad
Family Shrimp Caesar Salad
Family Shrimp Cajun Pasta
Kids
Kids Burger
topped with american cheese & served with fries.
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 tenders served with fries & ketchup.
Kids Fried Shrimp
3 shrimp served with fries & ketchup.
Kids Grilled Cheese
served with fries.
Kids Hot Dog
All beef hot dog served with fries & ketchup.
Kids PB&J
served with fries.
Mac n Cheese
BBQ Mac n Cheese
Tossed with smoked Boston butt & finished with a drizzle of BBQ sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Cheesy buffalo flavored mac with fried buffalo chicken. Topped with herb bread crumbs, parsley, & our house made wing sauce.
Chipotle Pepper Mac
Cheesy chipotle flavored mac filled with mushrooms, onions, & red pepper flakes. Topped with chipotle sauce, herb bread crumbs, & parsley.
Crawfish Mac n Cheese
Sauteed crawfish tails & Cajun seasoning.
Italian Mac
Creamy cheesy marinara mac filled with pepperoni & sausage. Topped with basil, herb bread crumbs, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
Plain Jane Mac
Penne noodles topped with cheese sauce & herb bread crumbs.
Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine tossed with classic Caesar dressing, croutons & fresh parmesan cheese.
Club Salad
Fresh salad mix topped with crispy chicken, chopped bacon, tomatoes, boiled egg, & avocado. Served with your choice of dressing.
Pike Salad
Fresh salad mix topped with smoked turkey, artichoke hearts, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, candied pecans, & croutons. Served with a citrus dressing.
Seared Tuna Salad
Seasoned tuna, fresh slices of avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers & mixed greens topped with won ton crisps. Finished with ginger dressing & a drizzle of sweet soy sauce.
Side Caesar
Side Salad
Wedge Salad
A quarter wedge of iceberg topped with fresh bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, green onions & roma tomatoes. Served with blue cheese dressing.
Sandwiches
BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato on your choice of locally made bread.
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken, onion & peppers with Swiss cheese. Served on a hoagie roll.
Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle on a brioche bun.
Forest Hill Burger
Grilled Angus beef patty with caramelized onions, American cheese, shredded pickle lettuce & mustard. Served on a locally made brioche bun.
Forest Hill Cuban
Smoked pork butt, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard & a touch of BBQ sauce. Served on a squashed hoagie bun.
Grilled Burger
Certified Angus beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle.
Patty Melt
Angus beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, a fried egg, bacon, & spicy 1000 island. Served on marbled Rye bread.
Pimiento Cheeseburger
Certified Angus beef patty with pimento cheese, bacon, & sweet tomato chow chow.
Poboy
Choice of: fried or blackened shrimp, fried or blackened catfish, or fried oysters.
Prime Rib Dip
House-roasted rosemary & garlic encrusted prime rib, thinly sliced & served warm with melted Swiss cheese, roasted garlic horseradish & au jus.
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese served on marbled rye bread. Served with 1000 island dressing.
Salmon BLT
Grilled salmon with bacon, lettuce, tomato, & remoulade.
Smokehouse Burger
Southern Burger
Certified Angus beef patty with fried green tomatoes, BBQ sauce & Swiss cheese.
The Club Sandwich
A classic club with turkey, ham, Swiss & cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomato. With your choice of locally made bread.
The Irene
Grilled chicken & ham topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar & Swiss cheese.