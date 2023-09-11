Forest Hills Bagels 104-41 Queens Blvd
Takeout & Delivery
Bagels
Breakfast
Bagels with Spreads (Cream Cheese)
Catering & Platters
BREAKFAST
Queens Blvd Breakfast Platter
An elegant and ready to serve freshly baked bagels platter, delicious assorted muffin platter, elegant assorted cream cheese platter, sliced fresh seasonal fruit on a beautifully garnished platter, orange juice, and coffee. bagels platter, assorted cream cheese, muffins, and fresh fruit platter.
Grand Continental Breakfast Tray
Complete breakfast with a tray of eggs, pancakes or french toast, bacon, and sausage on a ready-to-serve platter with bagels, orange juice, coffee, and assorted cream cheese.
New Yorker Breakfast Tray
An elegant and ready-to-serve assorted bagels platter, nova, assorted cream cheese, muffins, and fresh fruit platter.
LUNCH
The Long Blvd (Italian Stallion) - 6-foot Sub Sandwich - Serves 15-20 people.
Freshly baked 6-foot hero overstuffed with turkey, roast beef, ham, American cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.
The Long Blvd (All American) - 6-foot Sub Sandwich - Serves 15-20 people.
Freshly baked 6-foot hero overstuffed with turkey, roast beef, ham, American cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Jewel Avenue Brunch
Includes Nova Scotia salmon, baked salmon, whitefish salad, sable, plain and scallion cream cheese. Served with sliced bagels and bialys. This platter comes with sliced tomatoes, onions, and capers. Attractively decorated on a ready-to-serve tray.
American Lunch Platter
An all-American platter with egg salad, tuna salad, whitefish salad, veggie tuna salad, and chicken salad. All are nicely designed with mixed veggies. Accompanied by a small platter of lettuce, tomato, and onions. Add bagels for an additional charge
Forest Hill's Bagel Deli Meat Platters Lunch
An all-American platter with egg Your choice of any 3 Boar's Head meats from the following: roa, tuna salad, whitefish salad, veggie tuna salad, and chicken salad. All are nicely designed with mixed veggies. Accompanied by a small platter of lettuce, tomato, and onions. Add bagels for an additional charge
Assorted Wrap Platter
Includes roasted vegetables, tuna salad, egg salad, baked salmon, chicken salad, grilled chicken Caesar salad, and Boar's Head meats (choose up to 3). Served with a small Israeli salad.
APPETIZERS & DESSERTS
Yogurt Platter (per person)
Fresh mixed fruit with granola flakes.
Forest Hill's Bagel Fruit Platter
Sliced fresh seasonal fruits on a beautiful garnished platter.
Assorted Cheese & Cracker Platter
Freshly Baked Muffins & Danish Platter
A delicious assortment of muffins, crumb cake brownies, and cookies.