Takeout & Delivery

Bagels

Fresh Hand Rolled Bagels

Bagel

$1.50

Half-Dozen Bagels

$9.00

One-Dozen Bagels

$18.00

Bagel Chips

$3.50

Day old bagels (6 bagels)

$5.00

Breakfast

2 eggs on a bagel

pancakes

$6.99

french toast

$6.99

strawberry

$1.00

banana

$1.00

strawberry and banana

$2.00

blue berry

$1.00

chocolate chip

$1.00

m&m

$1.00

nutella

$1.00

add egg

$1.00

sunny side

$6.99

over easy

$6.99

fried

$6.99

egg whites

$1.50

ham

$3.00

bacon

$3.00

sausage

$3.00

turkey bacon

$3.00

Bagels with Spreads (Cream Cheese)

Catering & Platters

BREAKFAST

Queens Blvd Breakfast Platter

$245.00

An elegant and ready to serve freshly baked bagels platter, delicious assorted muffin platter, elegant assorted cream cheese platter, sliced fresh seasonal fruit on a beautifully garnished platter, orange juice, and coffee. bagels platter, assorted cream cheese, muffins, and fresh fruit platter.

Grand Continental Breakfast Tray

$325.00

Complete breakfast with a tray of eggs, pancakes or french toast, bacon, and sausage on a ready-to-serve platter with bagels, orange juice, coffee, and assorted cream cheese.

New Yorker Breakfast Tray

$275.00

An elegant and ready-to-serve assorted bagels platter, nova, assorted cream cheese, muffins, and fresh fruit platter.

LUNCH

The Long Blvd (Italian Stallion) - 6-foot Sub Sandwich - Serves 15-20 people.

$175.00

Freshly baked 6-foot hero overstuffed with turkey, roast beef, ham, American cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.

The Long Blvd (All American) - 6-foot Sub Sandwich - Serves 15-20 people.

$175.00

Freshly baked 6-foot hero overstuffed with turkey, roast beef, ham, American cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Jewel Avenue Brunch

$225.00

Includes Nova Scotia salmon, baked salmon, whitefish salad, sable, plain and scallion cream cheese. Served with sliced bagels and bialys. This platter comes with sliced tomatoes, onions, and capers. Attractively decorated on a ready-to-serve tray.

American Lunch Platter

$195.00

An all-American platter with egg salad, tuna salad, whitefish salad, veggie tuna salad, and chicken salad. All are nicely designed with mixed veggies. Accompanied by a small platter of lettuce, tomato, and onions. Add bagels for an additional charge

Forest Hill's Bagel Deli Meat Platters Lunch

$130.00

An all-American platter with egg Your choice of any 3 Boar's Head meats from the following: roa, tuna salad, whitefish salad, veggie tuna salad, and chicken salad. All are nicely designed with mixed veggies. Accompanied by a small platter of lettuce, tomato, and onions. Add bagels for an additional charge

Assorted Wrap Platter

$125.00

Includes roasted vegetables, tuna salad, egg salad, baked salmon, chicken salad, grilled chicken Caesar salad, and Boar's Head meats (choose up to 3). Served with a small Israeli salad.

SALADS

Garden Salad

$50.00

Greek Salad

$50.00

Caesar Salad

Israeli Salad

APPETIZERS & DESSERTS

Fresh mixed fruit with granola flakes.

Yogurt Platter (per person)

$6.00

Fresh mixed fruit with granola flakes.

Forest Hill's Bagel Fruit Platter

$50.00

Sliced fresh seasonal fruits on a beautiful garnished platter.

Assorted Cheese & Cracker Platter

Freshly Baked Muffins & Danish Platter

A delicious assortment of muffins, crumb cake brownies, and cookies.

Cake Tray (serves 14 people)

BEVERAGES

Coffee To Go (serves 10)

$28.00

Coffee for 10 people including milk and sugar.

Assorted Soda - 2 liter bottles

$2.99

Assorted Soda - 12 oz cans of soda

$1.75

Assorted Smart Water

$2.99

Assorted Snapple Drinks

$2.75