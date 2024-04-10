Forge & Vine at The Groton Inn
Starters & Flatbreads
- Mediterranean Beef Kabob$21.00
Marinated tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, house-made pita
- Cheese and Charcuterie$38.00
House jam, cured meats and cheeses, local honey, stone ground mustard, crostini
- Fried Brussels Sprouts$17.00
Blood orange, toasted pistachios, local mustard
- Ahi Tuna Tataki$23.00
Crispy enoki, sesame, cucumber, wasabi aioli, soy pearls, radish
- Elote Dip$19.00
Charred corn, Kewpie mayo, Tajin, Cotija, tostones
- Wood-fired Shrimp$24.00
Sweet corn cream, sourdough toast, tomatillo salsa, frisee
- Margherita Flatbread$20.00
Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil
- Florentine Flatbread$23.00
Fat moon mushrooms, baby spinach, roasted peppers, grilled chicken mascarpone spread
- Birria Flatbread$24.00
Braised short ribs, Manchego, Pico de Gallo, dipping consommé
Soups & Salads
Plates
- Veal Milanese$38.00
Artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, house-made pasta, lemon, white wine, crispy capers
- Wood-Grilled Salmon$38.00
Parsnip, orange-fennel salad, and paprika oil. This food may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of food-borne illness
- Wood-Fired Berkshire Pork$38.00
Goat cheese and bacon studded polenta, cherry-rhubarb chutney, broccolini
- New York Strip$48.00
Chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, lemon-garlic compound butter.
- Seared Scallops$39.00
Pork belly, tomato jam, Fat Moon Mushrooms, wilted arugula, maple bacon vinaigrette
- Braised Short Rib$41.00
Garlic mashed potatoes, dijon brussels sprouts, fat moon mushroom-madeira jus
- Harvest Pasta$28.00
Fennel, English peas, arugula, tomatoes, house-made pasta, garlic, white wine, olive oil
- Pan Roasted Chicken Breast$33.00Out of stock
Celeriac, grilled asparagus, lemon-thyme jus
- Garbanzo Bean Burger$20.00
Aged Cheddar, lettuce, heirloom tomato, red onion, remoulade
- Forge & Vine Cheeseburger$23.00
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, burger sauce, French fries
- Bone In Ribeye$95.00
Mashed potatoes, broccolini, rosemary jus
- Risotto$46.00
Maine lobster, English peas, sunflower pesto, preserved lemon