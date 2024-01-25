Fork N Fingers 125 Chester Ave
Small Chops
- Dun Dun$8.00
Fried yam sticks with tomato dipping sauce
- Moin Moin$4.00
Savory steamed ground bean cakes mixed with bell peppers. (Contains egg)
- Beef Pie$3.00
Yummy pastry with ground beef and potato filling
- Chicken Pie$3.00
Yummy pastry with chicken and potato filling
- Giz-Dodo (Dodo-Gizzard)$7.00
Sauteed gizzard and plantains infused with herbs and peppers.
- Peppered Snail$14.99
Sauteed snails in a spicy tomato sauce.
- Suya - Beef$12.99
Irresistible grilled beef coated in a peanut based spice blend
- Suya - Chicken$12.99
Irresistible grilled chicken coated in a peanut based spice blend
- Puff-Puff$3.00
Nigerian doughnut (4 pieces)
- Peppered Ponmo$10.99
Sauteed ponmo (cow skin) in a spicy tomato sauce
- Asun$13.00
Grilled goat meat sauteed in a spicy habanero
Soups
- Goat Meat Pepper Soup$12.99
Spicy goat meat in a thin broth, simmered with fresh herbs and Nigerian spices
- Tilapia Pepper Soup$25.00Out of stock
Spicy Tilapia thin broth, simmered with fresh herbs and Nigerian spices
- Red Snapper Soup$30.00Out of stock
Spicy Red Snapper thin broth, simmered with fresh herbs and Nigerian spices
Rice Dishes
- Nigerian Jollof Rice$16.99
Rice cooked in a zesty tomato sauce with spices and herbs.
- White Rice & Stew$15.99
Tomato based stew served over white rice.
- Waakye w/Shito Sauce$17.99
Rice and beans served with hot black pepper sauce (shito).
- Ghanaian Jollof Rice$16.99
Jasmine rice cooked in a zesty tomato sauce with spices and herbs.
- Fried Rice$17.99
Flavorful rice with mixed vegetables and shrimp.
Stews
- Efo Elegusi$17.99
Flavorful kale and melon seed (egusi) stew cooked in palm oil.
- Ewedu & Gbegiri$17.99
Bean soup (gbegiri) with jute leaves (ewedu) mixed with locust beans.
- Ogbono (Aapon)$16.99
Draw soup made from African mango tree.
- Efo Riro$17.99
Flavorful spinach stew mixed with bell peppers.
- ILA$16.99
Plain okra.
- Cassava Leave$16.99
- Ayamase (Designer stew) with White Rice$16.99
Sides - Meat/Fish/Poultry
Sides
- Side Dodo$5.99
Fried Plantains
- Side Jollof Rice (Nigerian)$7.99
- Side White Rice$6.99
- Side Fried Rice$8.99
- Side Waakye$8.99
- Side Swallow (Pounded Yam)$4.50
Pounded yam, eba & semolina
- Side Swallow (Amala)$4.50
- Side Swallow (Semolina)$4.00
- Side Swallow (Eba)$4.00
- Side Jollof Rice (Ghanaian)$7.99
- Ewa Aganyin$5.99Out of stock
- Side Cassava Leave$9.99