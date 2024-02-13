Forno on wheels
Food
Pizza 14in
- Little Italy Pie$13.99
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, And Fresh Tomatoes.
- South Philly Pie$16.00
STEAK & CHEESE
- Northeast Pie$16.00
CHICKEN PARMESAN PIZZA Breaded Chicken & Ricotta.
- Central Pie$11.00
Plain pizza
- South Jersey$16.00
CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Tomatoes, And Ranch.
- The Taxon$16.00
MEAT LOVER'S PIZZA Meatballs, Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon.
- Hawaiian Pizza$16.00
Pineapple, Ham, And Bacon.
- Cheeseburger Pizza$16.00
Ground Beef with Yellow American Cheese and Ketchup.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN with Ranch dressing
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.00
breaded chicken with BBq sauce
- BLT$16.00
BLT PIZZA Bacon Lettuce and tomatoes & Ransh
- Ricotta Pizza$16.00
Creamy RICOTTA spread /spicey honey.
- Good Stuff / Veggie$16.00
Fresh Tomatoes broccoli spinach onions mushrooms garlic.
- Gluten-Friendly$12.00
- Gluten Free$16.00
sauces cheese tapping extra.
- Cauliflower Crust$16.00
sauces and cheese tapping extra.
- La Forno$23.00
Calzone 2 topping Half moon pizza pie 2 Topping
Rolls
Stromboli
Calzone
Forno on wheels Location and Ordering Hours
(908) 531-1887
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM