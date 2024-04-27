All discounts are in store only.
Fort Recovery Dairy
FOOD
Kids Menu
Salads
Fresh ice burgee lettuce.
Sandwiches
- Bacon Cheeseburger$5.00
- BBQ Pork$4.00
- BLT$4.00
- Cheeseburger$4.60
- Chicken Club Sandwich$7.00
- Chicken Fillet$5.50
- Chicken Nuggets (12)$8.50
- Chicken Nuggets (6)$5.00
- Chicken Nuggets (9)$6.70
- Chicken Tenders (4)$5.00
- Coney Dog$3.50
- Double Cheeseburger$6.00
- Double Decker$7.00
A three level bun with two beef patties, pickles, cheese, and cole slaw.
- Fish Sandwich$5.50
- Foot Long Coney$4.00
- Foot Long Dog$3.50
- Grilled Cheese$3.00
- Grilled Chicken$4.75
- Ham and Cheese$4.25
- Ham and Swiss$5.50
- Hamburger$4.25
- Hot Dog$3.00
- Pizza Burger$4.50
- Shredded Chicken$4.00
- Sloppy Joe$4.00
- Tenderloin$5.50
Sides
ICE CREAM
Bulk
Clippers
Floats
Ice Cream
Malts
Milkskakes
- Kids IC Milk Shake$3.25
- Small IC Milk Shake$3.75
- Medium IC Milk Shake$4.50
- Large IC Milk Shake$5.50
- Kids Yogurt Milk Shake$3.50
- Small Yogurt Milk Shake$4.75
- Medium Yogurt Milk Shake$5.50
- Large Yogurt Milk Shake$6.50
- Kids Dairy Free Shake$3.50
- Small Dairy Free Shake$4.75
- Medium Dairy Free Shake$5.50
- Large Dairy Free Shake$6.50
Novelties
Slush Shakes
Specialty Sundae's
Sundaes
Super Sundae
Rosati Ice
SPECIAL
- Pizza Burger, Fries&Drink$6.75Out of stock
- Grilled Chicken, Fries,&Drink$6.75Out of stock
- Tenderloin, Fries&Drink$7.00Out of stock
- Cheeseburger, Fries&Shake$8.50Out of stock
- 2xGrilled Cheese, Curds&Kid Shake$7.50Out of stock
- Fish, Fries&Kid Shake$9.00Out of stock
- Chicken Tenders, Curds&Shake$9.75
- Tenderloin, Fries&Shake$9.00Out of stock
- Ham&Cheese, Fries&Drink$6.00Out of stock
- Chicken Tenders, Fries&Drink$6.75Out of stock
- Chicken Fillet, Fries&Shake$9.00Out of stock
- Chicken Fillet, Curds&Drink$7.50Out of stock
- Hot Sandwich, Cheese Sticks&Drink$7.00Out of stock
- Hot Sandwich, Fries&Shake$7.50Out of stock
- Footlong Dog, Curds&Drink$6.50Out of stock
- Footlong Dog, Fries&Shake$7.50Out of stock
- Large Chix Salad, Bread Sticks&Shake$10.00Out of stock
- Double Cheeseburger, Fries&Drink$8.00Out of stock
- Double Decker, Fries&Drink$8.50Out of stock
- Double Decker, Tots&Shake$10.00Out of stock
GIFT CERTIFICATES
Fort Recovery Dairy Location and Ordering Hours
(419) 375-4411
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11:15AM