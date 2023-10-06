Popular Items

Fall/Winter Menu

Bites

Fried Smashed Potatoes

$15.00

topped with cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream & chives

HH Parmesan Curly Fries

$12.00

Seasoned, Parmesan, and parsley

Tempura Cauliflower

$16.00

tempura battered cauliflower tossed in a honey chili sauce, sriracha aioli, sesame, scallion

Mozzarella Wedges

$15.00

breaded & fried mozzarella triangles, vodka sauce, parmesan

Crispy Brussels

$16.00

bacon bits, pomegranate seeds, pumpkin seeds, honey mustard vinaigrette

HH Guac and Chips

$13.00

Housemade guacamole and tortilla chips

Salads

Autumn Salmon Bowl

$22.00

grilled salmon, green kale, quinoa, roasted cauliflower, pomegranate seeds, pumpkin seeds, honey mustard vinaigrette

Italian Garden Salad

$17.00

baby arugula, artichoke hearts, capers, olives, red onion, carrots, mozzarella, creamy italian dressing

Caesar

$16.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar dressing, and housemade garlic croutons

Apps

French Onion Soup

$11.00

garlic croutons, swiss, parmesan

Korean Steak Tacos

$18.00

thinly sliced steak marinated in a sesame garlic sauce, slaw, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds, scallions, flour tortilla

Fort Fries

$15.00

Fries topped with American cheese, Cheddar cheese, bacon bits, ranch, F.W. Sauce, and chives

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Blue cheese and celery

Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips, queso fresco, Cheddar cheese sauce, pico de gallo, crema, guacamole

Filet Mignon Sliders

$22.00

garlic marinated filet, caramelized onions, baby arugula, cholula sour cream

Mac N' Cheese

$14.00

Three cheese, panko crusted

Burgers

Classic Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, seeded brioche

Waygu Burger

$23.00

8 oz Wagyu beef patty, American cheese, caramelized onions, and F.W. Sauce

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Vegan protein patty, lettuce, tomato, and brioche

Salmon Burger

$17.00

pickled slaw, sriracha aioli, lettuce & tomato, seeded brioche

The F.W. Burger

$17.00

American cheese, F.W. Sauce, pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and seeded brioche

Fiery Burger

$18.00

Pepper Jack, pickled jalapeños, bacon, sautéed onion, chipotle mayo, and brioche

Truffle Burger

$18.00

Swiss, white Cheddar, caramelized onions, and truffle aioli

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$19.00

thinly sliced sirloin, peppers, onions, melted american, on a hero

Grilled Cheese

$17.00

melted american, sliced tomato, avocado, sourdough

Fried Chicken

$17.00

Pickled slaw, pickle chips, house sauce, and potato bun

Birria Torta

$20.00

birria beef, melted mozzarella, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, avocado, cholula sour cream, rustic bun with side of consumé

Entrées

Fish and Chips

$21.00

Beer battered cod, tartar sauce, old bay fries, and lemon

Bucatini Alla Vodka

$23.00

bucatini pasta, vodka sauce, parmesan, parsley add chicken 5 add shrimp 7

NY Strip

$29.00

12oz strip steak, sour cream & chive mashed potatoes, roasted cauliflower

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

shrimp in a garlic lemon butter sauce, sautéed kale, over jasmine rice

Adult Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Adult Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Curly Fries

$8.00

Old Bay Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

House Made Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

Quinoa

$7.00

Side of Bread

$3.00

Sautéed Kale

$8.00

Jasmine Rice

$7.00

Specials

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$20.00

Crispy Thai Calamari

$17.00

Greek Salad

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Food

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.00

Hamburger & Fries

$9.00

Grilled Chicken & Fries

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Kids Drinks

Root Beer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Warm Cookie Skillet

$10.00

Ice Cream

$6.00