Fort Washington Public House 3938 Broadway
Fall/Winter Menu
Bites
Fried Smashed Potatoes
topped with cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream & chives
HH Parmesan Curly Fries
Seasoned, Parmesan, and parsley
Tempura Cauliflower
tempura battered cauliflower tossed in a honey chili sauce, sriracha aioli, sesame, scallion
Mozzarella Wedges
breaded & fried mozzarella triangles, vodka sauce, parmesan
Crispy Brussels
bacon bits, pomegranate seeds, pumpkin seeds, honey mustard vinaigrette
HH Guac and Chips
Housemade guacamole and tortilla chips
Salads
Autumn Salmon Bowl
grilled salmon, green kale, quinoa, roasted cauliflower, pomegranate seeds, pumpkin seeds, honey mustard vinaigrette
Italian Garden Salad
baby arugula, artichoke hearts, capers, olives, red onion, carrots, mozzarella, creamy italian dressing
Caesar
Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar dressing, and housemade garlic croutons
Apps
French Onion Soup
garlic croutons, swiss, parmesan
Korean Steak Tacos
thinly sliced steak marinated in a sesame garlic sauce, slaw, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds, scallions, flour tortilla
Fort Fries
Fries topped with American cheese, Cheddar cheese, bacon bits, ranch, F.W. Sauce, and chives
Buffalo Wings
Blue cheese and celery
Nachos
Tortilla chips, queso fresco, Cheddar cheese sauce, pico de gallo, crema, guacamole
Filet Mignon Sliders
garlic marinated filet, caramelized onions, baby arugula, cholula sour cream
Mac N' Cheese
Three cheese, panko crusted
Burgers
Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, seeded brioche
Waygu Burger
8 oz Wagyu beef patty, American cheese, caramelized onions, and F.W. Sauce
Impossible Burger
Vegan protein patty, lettuce, tomato, and brioche
Salmon Burger
pickled slaw, sriracha aioli, lettuce & tomato, seeded brioche
The F.W. Burger
American cheese, F.W. Sauce, pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and seeded brioche
Fiery Burger
Pepper Jack, pickled jalapeños, bacon, sautéed onion, chipotle mayo, and brioche
Truffle Burger
Swiss, white Cheddar, caramelized onions, and truffle aioli
Sandwiches
Philly Cheesesteak
thinly sliced sirloin, peppers, onions, melted american, on a hero
Grilled Cheese
melted american, sliced tomato, avocado, sourdough
Fried Chicken
Pickled slaw, pickle chips, house sauce, and potato bun
Birria Torta
birria beef, melted mozzarella, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, avocado, cholula sour cream, rustic bun with side of consumé
Entrées
Fish and Chips
Beer battered cod, tartar sauce, old bay fries, and lemon
Bucatini Alla Vodka
bucatini pasta, vodka sauce, parmesan, parsley add chicken 5 add shrimp 7
NY Strip
12oz strip steak, sour cream & chive mashed potatoes, roasted cauliflower
Shrimp Scampi
shrimp in a garlic lemon butter sauce, sautéed kale, over jasmine rice