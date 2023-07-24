Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Curds

$10.00

Real Wisconsin cheese, hand battered in a garlic fresh parsley breadcrumb, and deep fried for a warm buttery crunch

Cali BLT

$15.00

Michigan sourdough topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, Applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, and sliced avocado. Served with house fries

Foundry Classic

$15.00

8oz tri-blend patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese


Bar Snacks

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast, Roasted “Iron Corn”, mozzarella & provolone blend, and boom boom sauce. Served with salsa and sour cream on side

Foundry Wings

All-natural and raised without antibiotics jumbo wings tossed in choice of sauce.

Molten Beer Cheese Sliders

$18.50

Three DAMMM good patties, roasted jalapeños, caramelized onions, bacon jam, white cheddar, and beer cheese on a toasted pretzel bun

Pig Iron Fries

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork, three cheese sauce, scallions, roasted red peppers, sliced jalapeños, and boom boom sauce served over crispy fries

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip garnished with green onions and served with pita wedges

Street Tacos

Flour shell, pickled red onion, house slaw, Roasted “Iron Corn” and chili lime mayo with salsa and sour cream on the side

Sweet Chipotle Cauliflower

$11.00

Lightly breaded cauliflower deep fried and tossed in a sweet chipotle pepper BBQ sauce

Pretzel Bites

$11.00

Warm pretzel bites served with beer cheese.

Korean Pork Wingz

$22.00Out of stock

Corn Ribs

Out of stock

Fresh Greens

BBQ Ranch Salad

$15.00

Crispy romaine, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, avocado, crispy onions, Roasted “Iron Corn”, and tortilla crumb tossed in our very own house BBQ ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, sweet crouton crumb, shaved Parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing

EJ Backyard Wedge Salad

$14.00

A delicious wedge salad topped with pickled onions, crumbled feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, and pesto ranch. Glazed with maple balsamic

Traverse City Cherry Salad

$15.50

Blended greens, local dried cherries, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and blue cheese served with house made sweet cherry vinaigrette dressing on the side

Handcrafted Flatbreads

Flatbread crust, red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese, pepperoni, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, and capicola

Sweet Basil

Flatbread crust, red sauce, feta cheese, mozzarella & provolone cheese, Kalamata olives, fire-roasted artichoke, cherry tomatoes, fire roasted chicken, and fresh basil

Margharita

Flatbread crust, basil pesto, mozzarella & provolone cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onion, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil

Nothing But the Meat

Flatbread crust, red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese, pepperoni, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, and capicola

BBQ Chicken

Flatbread crust, BBQ sauce, fire roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, scallions, and blue cheese crumble

EJ Sicilian

Call it the best dammm pizza you’ll ever have! Flatbread crust, red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese, pepperoni, capicola, Italian sausage, fresh spinach, red onion, and red pepper flake

Just the Cheese

Flatbread crust, Red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Just the Pepperoni

Flatbread crust, red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese, pepperoni

Crafted Sandwiches

Cowboy Chicken

$16.00

Buttermilk marinated fried chicken breast tossed in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with crispy onions, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and housemade BBQ ranch. Served with house fries.

DA Reuben

$17.00

Reuben stacked high with corned beef, white cheddar, sauerkraut and crispy onions smothered in golden sauce

Grease Monkey Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Sourdough topped with white cheddar, mozzarella & provolone blend, mac 'n cheese, bacon, garlic aioli, and sweet dried cherries. Weird, right? But delicious! Served with house fries

Popeye's Choice

$19.50

Creamy pesto chicken topped with avocado, white cheddar, tomato, and spinach layered on two toasted pitas. Served with house fries

Ultimate Steak Melt

$17.00

This steak will "MELT" your heart! Topped with caramelized onions, white cheddar, and our very own "Ooo Sauce". Served with au jus and house fries

Crispy Two Hearted COD

$16.00

Beer battered cod on a brioche bun topped with tomatoes, house slaw, lettuce, pickles, and garlic aioli. Served with a side of tartar sauce and fries

Hot Honey Chicken

$14.00

Crispy buttermilk chicken breast, hot honey sauce, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with house fries

DAMMM GOOD BURGERS

Iron Worker Burger

$21.00

Double burger for the inner ironworker, topped with caramelized onion, pickle, garlic aioli, cheddar cheese, and bacon

The Bronco

$17.00

Brisket blend patty loaded with crispy onions, mac 'n cheese, bacon, and our Original BBQ Sauce

The Black Bean

$17.00

Black bean burger, sliced avocado, Roasted “Iron Corn”, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and boom boom sauce with a touch of heat

Spicy Jaaam Burger

$18.00

DAMMM GOOD Burger for the morning lovers! Half pound patty topped with sweet jalapeño bacon JAAAM, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, hash browns, and a fried egg

Crafted Entrees

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.00

6oz Korean glazed Atlantic salmon, white & red quinoa, kale, green garbanzo bean, and broccolini

Foundry Mac

$21.00

Cavatappi pasta, three cheese sauce, crispy chicken, red pepper, fresh spinach, smoked bacon, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese crumble

Chicken & Waffles

$17.50

Fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and crumbled cherrywood bacon served with maple syrup.

Foremans Catch

$23.00

Beer battered cod served with a side of slaw and house fries.

Tenders

$15.00

Crispy chicken tenders plated with house fries

Smoked Chicken Tortellini

$24.00Out of stock

Foundry Sides

Side House Fries

$5.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Crafted Veggies

$5.00

Roasted Iron Corn

$5.00

Side House Slaw

$4.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Full Onion Rings

$11.00

Desserts

Sweet Skillet

$7.00

Chocolate chip cookie baked in a skillet, topped with vanilla ice cream and hot fudge.

Salted Caramel Brownie

$10.00

The chewy edges and moist fudgy center deliver a DAMMM GOOD brownie experience. Served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, and topped with candied walnuts and caramel drizzle

Kids

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00