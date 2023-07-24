Foundry Craft Grillery Elk Rapids
Bar Snacks
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated chicken breast, Roasted “Iron Corn”, mozzarella & provolone blend, and boom boom sauce. Served with salsa and sour cream on side
Foundry Wings
All-natural and raised without antibiotics jumbo wings tossed in choice of sauce.
Garlic Cheese Curds
Real Wisconsin cheese, hand battered in a garlic fresh parsley breadcrumb, and deep fried for a warm buttery crunch
Molten Beer Cheese Sliders
Three DAMMM good patties, roasted jalapeños, caramelized onions, bacon jam, white cheddar, and beer cheese on a toasted pretzel bun
Pig Iron Fries
Smoked pulled pork, three cheese sauce, scallions, roasted red peppers, sliced jalapeños, and boom boom sauce served over crispy fries
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip garnished with green onions and served with pita wedges
Street Tacos
Flour shell, pickled red onion, house slaw, Roasted “Iron Corn” and chili lime mayo with salsa and sour cream on the side
Sweet Chipotle Cauliflower
Lightly breaded cauliflower deep fried and tossed in a sweet chipotle pepper BBQ sauce
Pretzel Bites
Warm pretzel bites served with beer cheese.
Korean Pork Wingz
Corn Ribs
Fresh Greens
BBQ Ranch Salad
Crispy romaine, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, avocado, crispy onions, Roasted “Iron Corn”, and tortilla crumb tossed in our very own house BBQ ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, sweet crouton crumb, shaved Parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing
EJ Backyard Wedge Salad
A delicious wedge salad topped with pickled onions, crumbled feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, and pesto ranch. Glazed with maple balsamic
Traverse City Cherry Salad
Blended greens, local dried cherries, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and blue cheese served with house made sweet cherry vinaigrette dressing on the side
Handcrafted Flatbreads
Sweet Basil
Flatbread crust, red sauce, feta cheese, mozzarella & provolone cheese, Kalamata olives, fire-roasted artichoke, cherry tomatoes, fire roasted chicken, and fresh basil
Margharita
Flatbread crust, basil pesto, mozzarella & provolone cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onion, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil
Nothing But the Meat
Flatbread crust, red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese, pepperoni, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, and capicola
BBQ Chicken
Flatbread crust, BBQ sauce, fire roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, scallions, and blue cheese crumble
EJ Sicilian
Call it the best dammm pizza you’ll ever have! Flatbread crust, red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese, pepperoni, capicola, Italian sausage, fresh spinach, red onion, and red pepper flake
Just the Cheese
Flatbread crust, Red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese
Just the Pepperoni
Flatbread crust, red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese, pepperoni
Crafted Sandwiches
Cali BLT
Michigan sourdough topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, Applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, and sliced avocado. Served with house fries
Cowboy Chicken
Buttermilk marinated fried chicken breast tossed in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with crispy onions, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and housemade BBQ ranch. Served with house fries.
DA Reuben
Reuben stacked high with corned beef, white cheddar, sauerkraut and crispy onions smothered in golden sauce
Grease Monkey Grilled Cheese
Sourdough topped with white cheddar, mozzarella & provolone blend, mac 'n cheese, bacon, garlic aioli, and sweet dried cherries. Weird, right? But delicious! Served with house fries
Popeye's Choice
Creamy pesto chicken topped with avocado, white cheddar, tomato, and spinach layered on two toasted pitas. Served with house fries
Ultimate Steak Melt
This steak will "MELT" your heart! Topped with caramelized onions, white cheddar, and our very own "Ooo Sauce". Served with au jus and house fries
Crispy Two Hearted COD
Beer battered cod on a brioche bun topped with tomatoes, house slaw, lettuce, pickles, and garlic aioli. Served with a side of tartar sauce and fries
Hot Honey Chicken
Crispy buttermilk chicken breast, hot honey sauce, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with house fries
DAMMM GOOD BURGERS
Iron Worker Burger
Double burger for the inner ironworker, topped with caramelized onion, pickle, garlic aioli, cheddar cheese, and bacon
The Bronco
Brisket blend patty loaded with crispy onions, mac 'n cheese, bacon, and our Original BBQ Sauce
The Black Bean
Black bean burger, sliced avocado, Roasted “Iron Corn”, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and boom boom sauce with a touch of heat
Spicy Jaaam Burger
DAMMM GOOD Burger for the morning lovers! Half pound patty topped with sweet jalapeño bacon JAAAM, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, hash browns, and a fried egg
Foundry Classic
8oz tri-blend patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese
Crafted Entrees
Pan Seared Salmon
6oz Korean glazed Atlantic salmon, white & red quinoa, kale, green garbanzo bean, and broccolini
Foundry Mac
Cavatappi pasta, three cheese sauce, crispy chicken, red pepper, fresh spinach, smoked bacon, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese crumble
Chicken & Waffles
Fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and crumbled cherrywood bacon served with maple syrup.
Foremans Catch
Beer battered cod served with a side of slaw and house fries.
Tenders
Crispy chicken tenders plated with house fries
Smoked Chicken Tortellini
Foundry Sides
Desserts
Sweet Skillet
Chocolate chip cookie baked in a skillet, topped with vanilla ice cream and hot fudge.
Salted Caramel Brownie
The chewy edges and moist fudgy center deliver a DAMMM GOOD brownie experience. Served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, and topped with candied walnuts and caramel drizzle