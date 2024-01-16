Fountain City Food and Catering Prattville
Fountain City Bakers
- Pork Barbecue Baker
Fresh baked potatoes loaded with smoked pork, melted cheese, butter, sour cream and tangy barbecue sauce$9.27
- Chicken Barbecue Baker
Fresh baked potatoes loaded with smoked chicken, melted cheese, butter, sour cream and tangy barbecue sauce$9.27
- Cajun Shrimp Baker
Cajun seasoned shrimped grilled with peppers, onions and sausage, stuffed in a baked potato, topped with a Cajun cream sauce and garnished with some parm cheese and green onion$15.45
- Philly Baker
Fountain Philly with a twist, grilled up with peppers,mushrooms, onions, and banana peppers, topped with melted Swiss stuffed in a baked potato.$12.36
- Steak and Cheddar Baker
chunks of marinated steak stuffed in a baked potato with grilled onions, butter, melted cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onion. ( Steak Cooked Medium Unless specified)$14.42
The Fountain Smash’s
- The Smushroom and Swiss Burger
2-3 oz patties topped with grilled mushrooms and onions covered in melted Swiss and served on a bun.$11.33
- The Smatty Melt
2-3 oz patties grilled to order, topped with grilled onions, melted Swiss, and a special sauce served on grilled rye bread.$11.33OUT OF STOCK
- The Smountain City Burger
3- 3 oz patties grilled to order, topped with bacon, grilled onions, Bacon Jam, American and Swiss cheese served with a side of lettuce and tomato, served on a bun. (It’s a mountain of a fountain burger).$14.42
- The Smarbecue burger
2-3 oz patties topped melted American cheese ,3 oz of pork and crispy onions served on a bun.$13.39
Fountain City Sandwiches
- Cuban Sandwich
pulled pork (tossed in barbecue) and ham topped with Swiss cheese, a whole grain mustard sauce and a pickle served on a bun.$13.39
- Fountain Philly
generously seasoned ribeye, grilled with peppers, onion, mushroom, and banana peppers, then topped with melted provolone served in a amoroso roll and finished with tomato and lettuce.$14.42
Some Fountain Randoms
- The Fountain Dog
smoked sausage grilled and served with melted cheese, onions, peppers, and sauerkraut.$11.33
- Fountain City Smoked wings (5)
smoked in mixture of pecan and hickory wood and then deep fried. —Wet (Lemon pepper, buffalo, barbecue, or mango) dry (powdered ranch, or pickled) or just try them plain.. served with ranch.$7.21
- Fountain City Smoked Wings (10)
smoked in mixture of pecan and hickory wood and then deep fried. —Wet (Lemon pepper, buffalo, barbecue, or mango) dry (powdered ranch, or pickled) or just try them plain.. served with ranch.$12.36
- BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
pulled chicken (tossed in barbecue sauce) banana peppers, and melted cheese served in a toasted tortilla shell.$9.27
- BBQ Pork Quesadilla
pulled pork (tossed in barbecue sauce) banana peppers, and melted cheese served in a toasted tortilla shell.$9.27
Our Fountain Snacks
- Plain large Fry$4.00
- Ranch and Bacon Fries
Ranch and bacon fry$7.21
- Cheese and Bacon Fries
nacho cheese and Bacon Fry$7.21
- Cheese Bacon and Ranch Fries
nacho cheese, bacon, and ranch fry$8.24
- BBQ Chicken Fries
pulled pork or chicken, tangy bbq and nacho cheese fry$8.24
- BBQ Pork Fries
pulled pork or chicken, tangy bbq and nacho cheese fry$8.24
- Philly Fries
Philly Fries$9.27