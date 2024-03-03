Four Day Ray - Yorktown 2111 Meadow View Lane
FOOD
Appetizers
- Smoked then Fried Wings$16.00Out of stock
Mild | Hot! | BBQ | Jamaican Jerk | Sweet Chili Gochujang | Specify Bleu Cheese or Ranch
- Meatball App$10.00Out of stock
House-made Meatballs Baked with House Marinara and Melted Mozzarella
- Garlic Knots/SM$5.00
House-made Knots Drizzled in Warm Garlic Butter
- Garlic Knots/LG$9.00
House-made Knots Drizzled in Warm Garlic Butter
- Pretzel Bites$11.00
- BONELESS Smoked then Fried Wings$16.00Out of stock
Buttermilk Brined | Chicken Thigh | Hand Breaded | Mild | Hot | Fuego! | BBQ | Jamaican Jerk | Sweet Chili Gochujang | Specify Ranch or Bleu Cheese
- Cheesy Sticks$12.00
House-Made Breadsticks Brushed with Garlic Butter, Baked with Mozzarella Blend Served with Choice of Two: Marinara, Queso, Ranch, Garlic Butter
- Baller Tots$11.50
House-Made | Smoked Gouda | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Chives | Sriracha Ranch | Sour Cream
Garden & Soup Kettle
- SM FDR House Salad$7.00
Harvest Greens | Red Onion | Cucumber | Ricotta Salata | Scholar's Inn Everyseed Bagel Crouton |Basil-Honey Vinaigrette
- LG FDR House Salad$11.00
- SM FDR Wedge$7.00
Crisp Iceberg | Gorgonzola | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Cherry Tomatoes | Haystack Onions | House-Made Bleu Cheese Dressing ***Add BBQ Pulled Pork +$2
- LG FDR Wedge$12.00
Crisp Iceberg | Gorgonzola | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Cherry Tomatoes | Haystack Onions | House-Made Bleu Cheese Dressing ***Add BBQ Pulled Pork +$2
- SM Greek Salad$8.00
Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Hot Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
- LG Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Hot Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
- Nashville Tender Salad$15.00
Romaine Lettuce|Nashville Tenders|Celery|Rainbow Carrot|Red Cabbage|Jack Cheese|Ranch
- Soup of Day Bowl$8.00
In the Hand (Prepared as Described unless otherwise Requested.)
- Ray's Cheeseburger$13.50
Fresh Ground Beef Patty American Cheese | Brioche Bun *** Add Hickory Smoked Bacon $2
- Smoked Turkey Club$16.00Out of stock
House-Smoked Turkey | Black Forest Ham Hickory Smoked Bacon | Sharp Cheddar Swiss | Harvest Greens & Tomato|Lemon Aioli | Sourdough
- Indiana Tenderloin$14.00
Hand-Breaded Pork Loin | Brioche Bun
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00Out of stock
House-Smoked Pork | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Southern Slaw | Chipotle Molasses BBQ | Brioche Bun
- Crispy Chicken Sando$14.50
Crispy Chicken Breast | Your Choice of: Crispy | Hot Honey | Nashville | Nashville Hot Hot! | or Nashville Fuego! | Shaved Romacrunch | Buttermilk-Chive Sauce | Brioche Bun
- Meatball Sandwich$13.00Out of stock
House-made Meatballs, House Marinara, Melted Mozzarella, Hoagie Bun
- Veggie Burger$14.00
VEGGIE PATTY | SAUTEED RED AND GREEN PEPPERS | SWISS CHEESE | BRIOCHE BUN
Fork and Knife
Small PIzzas
- Small Margherita$13.00
EVOO, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Roma Tomatoes
- Small Sausage & Mushroom$13.00
Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Mushrooms
- Small Greek$13.00
EVOO, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing Drizzle
- Small Flyin Hawaiian$13.00
Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
- Small Classic Trio$13.00
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms
- Small Tiger Pie$14.00
FIg Jam, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Arugula
- Small Tree Hugger$14.00
Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives, Black Olives, Crispy Onions (Vegan Cheese +$2)
- Small BLT$14.00
EVOO, Crispy Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, Shaved Lettuce, Duke's Mayonnaise Drizzle
- Small Backyard BBQ$14.00
BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, House Smoked Pulled Pork, Bacon, Red Onions, Cole Slaw, Crispy Onions
- Small Buffalo Chicken PIe$14.00
Hot or Mild Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Diced Celery, Diced Carrots, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Drizzle
- Small Ultimate Meat Fest$14.00
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Pulled Pork, Chopped Ham, Chopped Bacon
- Small Supreme$14.00
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives
LARGE PIZZAS
- Large Margherita$28.00
EVOO, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Roma Tomatoes
- Large Sausage & Mushroom$28.00
Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Mushrooms
- Large Greek$28.00
EVOO, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing Drizzle
- Large Flyin Hawaiian$28.00
Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
- Large Classic Trio$28.00
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms
- Large Tiger Pie$30.00
FIg Jam, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Arugula
- Large Tree Hugger$30.00
Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives, Black Olives, Crispy Onions (Vegan Cheese +$2)
- Large BLT$30.00
EVOO, Crispy Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, Shaved Lettuce, Duke's Mayonnaise Drizzle
- Large Backyard BBQ$30.00
BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, House Smoked Pulled Pork, Bacon, Red Onions, Cole Slaw, Crispy Onions
- Large Buffalo Chicken Pie$30.00
Hot or Mild Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Diced Celery, Diced Carrots, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Drizzle
- Large Ultimate Meat Fest$30.00
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Pulled Pork, Chopped Ham, Chopped Bacon
- Large Supreme$30.00
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives
- Half/Half Specialty Pizza$30.00
A La Carte Proteins
Kids Menu
BY THE LB/QUART/PINT
EXTRA SAUCES A LA CARTE
- BBQ Sauce 2oz $$$$0.50
- BBQ Sauce 4oz $$$$1.00
- Bleu Cheese Dressing 2oz $$$$1.00
- Bleu Cheese Dressing 4oz $$$$2.00
- Buttermilk Chive Sauce 2oz $$$$0.50
- Buttermilk Chive Sauce 4oz $$$$1.00
- Mild Buffalo 2oz $$$$0.50
- Mild Buffalo Sauce 4oz $$$$1.00
- Hot Buffalo 2oz $$$$0.50
- Hot Buffalo 4oz $$$$1.00
- Fuego Wing Sauce 2oz $$$$0.50
- Fuego Wing Sauce 4oz$$$$1.00
- Hot Honey 2oz $$$$1.00
- Hot Honey 4oz $$$$2.00
- Hatch Queso 4oz $$$$3.00
- Lemon Aioli 2oz $$$$0.50
- Marinara 2oz $$$$0.50
- Marinara 4oz$$$$1.00
- Nashville Sauce 2oz $$$$1.00
- Nashville Sauce 4oz $$$$2.00
- Ranch Dressing 2oz $$$$0.50
- Ranch Dressing 4oz $$$$1.00
- Sweet Chili Gochujang 2oz $$$$0.50
- Sweet Chili Gochujang 4oz $$$$1.00
**CAR COLOR & MAKE - Fill Out Once - Add To Cart**
MERCHANDISE
Glassware/Accessories
BEER TOGO
Growler Fills
1/2 bbl Kegs
Cans
- Mix 'n Match Case$40.00
- Blood Orange Blonde 12 pack cans$19.99
- BOB 6 Pack cans$11.99
- Track Jumper 6 pack cans$11.99
- Indiana Flyer 6 pack cans$11.99
- Indiana Flyer 12 pack cans$19.99
- Blueberry Blonde 6 pack cans$11.99
- Fishin' for Hopliments 6 pack cans$11.99
- 2019 BA Igor 22oz Bomber$30.00
- Munchen 6 pack cans$11.99
- Moon Rays IPL 4 pack cans$11.99