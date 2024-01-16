Four Seasons Diner
Beverage
Beverages
- Assorted Juices$3.75
12 oz
- Cappuccino$4.99
- Coffee$3.00
Bottomless cup!
- Cold Brew Coffee$4.99
- Espresso$3.50
- Fountain Drinks$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Kids Beverage$2.00
- Kids Free Beverage
- Large Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Large Milk 16oz$4.00
- Poland Spring Water$2.50
- Small Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Small Milk 12oz$2.75
- Water
- Selter$3.00
Milkshakes
- Cookies & Cream Shake$6.99
- Sweetheart Shake$6.99
- Chocolate Chunky Monkey$6.99
- Nutella Shake$6.99
- Cookie Dough Shake$6.99
- Coffee Latte Shake$6.99
- Fudge Brownie Shake$6.99
- Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter Shake$6.99
- Crumb Cake Shake$6.99
- Cannoli Shake$6.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake Shake$6.99
- Vanilla Milkshake$5.99
- Chocolate Milk Shake$5.99
- Strawberry Milk Shake$5.99
Breakfast
Breakfast - Beverages
Breakfast - Country Fresh Eggs
- One Egg$5.00
Any style
- Two Eggs$6.00
Any style
- Three Eggs$7.00
Any style
- Four Eggs$8.00
- Steak and Eggs$16.99
8 oz NY strip steak cooked to your liking served with three eggs any style, home fries & choice of toast
- Avocado Toast$12.99
Whole grain artisan toast, mashed avocado, chopped tomato, chopped red onions & sunny-up eggs served with home fries
Breakfast - Classic Omelettes
- Broccoli and Cheddar Omelette$10.99
- Build Omelette$8.50
- California Omelette$11.99
Avocado, bacon, tomato, and Cheddar
- Cheese Omelette$9.99
Choice of Swiss, Cheddar, American, feta, or mozzarella
- Energy Omelette$11.99
Grilled chicken, Swiss, & egg whites
- Florentine Omelette$10.99
With spinach & feta cheese
- Ham and Cheese Omelette$10.99
- Italiano Omelette$10.99
Sausage, peppers, onion, & mozzarella cheese
- Meat Lovers Omelette$10.99
Ham, bacon, sausage, & Cheddar cheese
- No Yolks. Mush,Spin,Swiss$11.99
Mushroom, spinach, and swiss
- Nova Lox and Onion Omelette$14.99
- Spanish Omelette$10.99
Marinated tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, & onions
- Veggie Omelette$10.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, & peppers
- Western Omelette$10.99
Ham, peppers, & onions
Breakfast - Brick Oven Breakfast Skillets
- Four Seasons Skillet$11.50
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, onions & peppers
- Meat Lovers Skillet$11.50
Bacon, sausage, and ham finished with Cheddar cheese
- Veggie Lovers Skillet$11.50
Peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms & salsa smothered in melted Swiss
- Philly Steak Skillet$11.50
Philly cheesesteak, peppers, onions, & Cheddar cheese
- Popeye Skillet$11.50
Sautéed spinach, sliced mushrooms & Cheddar cheese
- Cali Skillet$11.99
Avocado, bacon, tomato, & smothered with Cheddar cheese
- Pesto Skillet$11.50
Pesto-infused egg whites, roasted peppers, onions, portobello mushrooms, & mozzarella
Breakfast - Jersey Shore Breakfast Bennys!
- Traditional Benny$10.99
Two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce
- Florentine Benny$11.99
Two poached eggs with spinach & feta cheese on a toasted English muffin finished with hollandaise sauce
- Italiano Benny$12.99
Two poached eggs, grilled prosciutto & pesto hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin
- Crab Cake Benny$13.99
Pan-fried crab cakes with two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
- Steak Benny$15.99
8 oz New York stripped steak with two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
- California Benny$11.99
Two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin with fresh avocado and sliced tomato with hollandaise sauce
Breakfast - Cereal, Breads & Fresh Fruit
- Assorted Cold Cereals$5.00
- Bagel All the Way$14.99
With cream cheese, Nova Scotia lox, sliced red onion, fresh tomatoes, lettuce & capers
- Blueberry Muffin$3.50
- Bowl Grits$5.50
- Corn Muffin$3.50
Baked fresh daily
- Cup Grits$3.50
- Cup of Fruit$4.00
- Cup of Strawberries$4.50
- Fresh Cut Fruit Salad$5.50
- Fresh Fruit Bruschetta$8.50
Assortment of fresh seasonal fruits served with toasted cinnamon pita points
- Fruit Salad Platter$8.99
Served with cottage cheese
- MultigrainToast Side$2.00
- Oatmeal-Bowl$5.50
- Oatmeal-Cup$3.50
- Rye Toast Side$1.25
- Toasted Bagel$3.00
- White Toast Side$1.25
- WW Toast Side$1.25
- Cup Blueberries$4.50
- Cup Blueberries & Strawberries$5.00
Breakfast - Hot Off the Griddle!
- Belgian Waffle$7.50
Crisp to perfection
- Belly Buster$12.99
2 pancakes, bacon, sausage, two eggs, home fries, and toast
- Cinnabun Swirl Pancakes$10.99
- Cinnabun Swirl Pancakes$10.99
- Four Seasons Country Sampler$12.99
Jersey Shore's best pancakes, half waffle, french toast, bacon & sausage
- French Toast$8.50
Made with double thick egg bread
- Gluten Free Pancakes-Full Stack$13.99
- Nine Grain French Toast$9.25
Our traditional French toast is made with nine-grain wheat bread
- Pancake Wrapper$12.99
An oversized buttermilk pancake loaded with bacon, eggs & cheese served with a sided of home fries...P.S. It's delicious with maple syrup
- Pancakes-Full Stack$7.99
3 pieces. Our secret recipe that made us famous
- Red Velvet Pancakes$10.99
- Red Velvet Pancakes$10.99
- Short Stack French Toast$6.50
- Short Stack Red Velvet$8.99
- Short Stack Stuffed French Toast$8.99
- Short Stack-Pancakes$5.50
2 pieces. A smaller version of our secret recipe that made us famous
- Silver Dollar Pancakes$7.99
10 pieces
- Stuffed French Toast$9.99
Stuffed with sweetened cream
- Whole Wheat Pancakes$7.99
3 pieces
Breakfast - Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps
- Bacon & Egg Sandwich$9.50
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.50
- Breakfast Wrap$9.99
Scrambled eggs, Taylor ham, home fries & cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla served with a side of home fries
- Build Brkfst Sand$7.50
- Classic Peppers & Egg Sandwich$9.99
Scrambled eggs, peppers, onions & potatoes on a kaiser roll served with a side of home fries
- Energy Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken, broccoli, swiss & egg whites in a whole wheat wrap with a side of fresh-cut fruit instead of home fries
- Fried Double Egg$7.50
2 pieces. Served with a side of home fries
- Fried Egg and Cheese$8.50
Served with a side of home fries
- Ham & Egg Sandwich$9.50
- Ham, Egg, Cheese Sandwich$10.50
- Hungry Man's Burrito$9.99
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham & cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla served with a side of home fries
- Sausage & Egg Sandwich$9.50
- Steak Burrito$11.99
Sliced Philadelphia cheesesteak with peppers, onions, Cheddar & scrambled eggs served with a side of
- Taylor & Cheese Sandwich$9.50
- Taylor & Egg Sandwich$9.50
- Taylor Sandwich$9.50
- Taylor, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.50
- Turkey Bacon & Egg Sandwich$9.50
- Turkey Bacon , Egg & Cheese Sand.$10.50
- Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich$9.50
- Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sand$10.50
- Canadian Bacon Egg & Cheese$10.50
Appetizers, Soups & Salads
Appetizers
- Boneless Chicken Sampler$11.99
12 Pieces. A trio of boneless buffalo, barbeque, & oriental chicken wings
- Boneless Wings$10.99
Served with bleu cheese or ranch & celery
- Boom Boom Calamari$11.99
Tender fried calamari tossed in our creamy spicy sauce
- Bruschetta Garlic Bread$6.50
With tomato bruschetta, mozzarella & balsamic glaze
- Chicken Fingers$8.99
5 pieces. With honey mustard
- Chili Cheddar Potato Skins$6.99
4 pieces, Topped with chili & Cheddar cheese
- Chili Fries$6.99
With chili & melted Cheddar
- Classic Quesadillas$7.99
With salsa & sour cream
- Coconut Shrimp$10.99
5 pieces. Served with orange marmalade sauce for dipping
- Corn Fritters$6.99
Deep-fried cream-style corn bites
- Disco Fries$6.50
With mozzarella cheese & brown gravy
- Four Seasons Appetizer Sampler$15.99
A sampler of buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks, corn fritters, chili Cheddar potato skins & nachos with cheese sauce served with marinara, ranch, & blue cheese
- Fried Calamari$10.99
With marinara sauce
- Garlic Bread$4.99
Enough to share
- Jersey Shore Chips$6.99
Old bay seasoned fresh sliced potato chips served with dipping sauce
- Loaded Nachos$8.99
Covered with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños & salsa with a side of sour cream
- Loaded Waffle Fries$7.99
Topped with chili and Cheddar cheese sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
With marinara sauce
- Pizza Fries$6.50
With tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Pork Potstickers$8.99
With oriental sesame dipping sauce
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.99
Served with homemade crunchy tortilla chips
- Tortilla Chips & Salsa$5.50
Warm chips & salsa
- Wings$10.99
Served with bleu cheese or ranch & celery
- Zucchini Sticks$9.99
Served with marinara sauce for dipping
Soups
- Cup Homemade Chicken Soup$4.00
With noodles or rice
- Bowl Homemade Chicken Soup$6.00
With noodles or rice
- Cup Soup of the Day$4.00
- Bowl Soup of the Day$6.00
- Pint to Go Soup$4.99
- Quart to Go Soup$9.99
- French Onion Soup$6.50
With mozzarella, Swiss & croutons served in a crock
- Chili Con Carne$6.50
With chopped red onions & melted Cheddar served in a crock
Salads
- Antipasto Salad$15.99
Romaine lettuce topped with chopped ham, salami, provolone, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini peppers, & olives with choice of dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.99
Batter-fried chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce served over crisp romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes & bleu cheese crumbles served with blue cheese dressing
- Chef's Salad$15.99
Crisp lettuce with freshly sliced turkey, roast beef, ham, Swiss cheese, hard-boiled egg, black olives, cucumbers & tomatoes served with your choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Crisp romaine tossed with our creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & croutons
- Cobb Salad$15.99
Grilled chicken strips, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, egg & romaine lettuce served in a tortilla bowl with choice of dressing
- Coconut Chicken Salad$15.99
Crispy battered coconut chicken over romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced almonds, and mandarin oranges served with an orange marmalade dressing
- Four Seasons Steak Salad$16.99
Tender slices of sirloin steak cooked to your taste over a bed of greens with red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg & bleu cheese crumbles with choice of dressing
- Fruit Salad Platter$8.99
Fresh-cut fruit served with cottage cheese
- Greek Salad$12.99
Mixed greens with feta cheese, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, red onions, tomatoes, anchovies, and stuffed grape leaves finished with Greek dressing
- Large House Salad$7.50
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, croutons, & onions
- Oriental Chicken Salad$14.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, crisp Chinese noodles, mushrooms & oriental sesame dressing
- Popeye Salad$12.99
Spinach, mushrooms, chopped bacon, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & roasted red peppers served with your choice of dressing
- Sm. House Salad6.00$6.00
- Susie's Pecan-Crusted Chicken Salad$16.99
Crispy pecan-crusted chicken, cranberries, pecans, and crumbled bleu cheese served over romaine lettuce with honey balsamic dressing
- Tuscan Salad$15.99
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, sundried tomatoes & cucumbers over crisp romaine lettuce served with balsamic vinaigrette
Burgers & Sliders
Burgers
- Bacon Bleu Burger$12.99
Our fresh Angus burger is grilled to perfection and topped with bacon, lettuce & tomato topped with melted crumbled bleu cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
- Bruschetta Burger$12.99
Grilled Angus burger topped with our homemade bruschetta & melted mozzarella cheese served on a toasted bun
- Caesar Burger$12.99
Angus beef seasoned with garlic and black pepper topped with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
- California Burger$12.99
Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & mayo
- Cheese burger$12.00
American, Cheddar, Swiss, or mozzarella
- Cowboy Burger$13.99
Saddle up and grab this fresh Angus burger topped with crispy onion strings, melted Cheddar cheese & smoked bacon served on a toasted bun with Southern BBQ sauce, lettuce & tomato
- Danielle's Tropical Delight$13.99
A juicy turkey burger topped with Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mango salsa on nine-grain toast
- Exit 82 Burger$13.99
Angus burger topped with pork roll, bacon, & American cheese on a toasted garlic bun
- French Onion Burger$12.99
Fresh Angus burger topped with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese
- Greek Burger$12.99
Topped with feta cheese, black olives, and onions
- Grilled Turkey Burger$11.00
- Gyro Burger$12.99
Burger topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce
- Hamburger$11.00
- Hungry Man's Burger$16.99
Two ½ lb. burgers on one bun loaded with American cheese, bacon, fried onions & russian dressing
- Patty Melt$13.00
Grilled Swiss, sauteed onions, rye bread
- Philly Burger$12.99
This burger is piled high with grilled onions, sautéed peppers & mushrooms smothered in a creamy cheese sauce and served on a toasted hoagie roll
- Piggy Burger$12.99
Grilled Angus burger grilled to perfection topped with pulled pork, Cheddar, & frizzled onions served on a bun
- Pizza Burger$12.99
- Rowdy Reuben Burger$13.99
Fresh Angus burger topped with corned beef & smothered with melted Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and sauerkraut
- Texas Chili Burger$12.99
Angus burger topped with housemade chili, frizzled onions & Cheddar
- Trattoria Burger$12.99
Grilled Angus burger layered with roasted red bell peppers, pesto mayonnaise, and mozzarella cheese served on a toasted garlic bun
- Tuscany Burger$12.99
Grilled angus burger topped with mozzarella, prosciutto, bruschetta & spring mix lettuce served on a toasted garlic bun
- Veggie Supreme$12.99
Our veggie burger is grilled to perfection and topped with lettuce, tomato & onion served on nine-grain toast
Sliders
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders$10.99
Three mini breaded chicken breasts tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce & topped with bleu cheese dressing
- Deep Sea Slider$10.99
Three corona battered cod filets served slider style
- Little Piggies$10.99
Homemade BBQ smothered pulled pork served on three mini toasted buns
- Mini Hamburgers$10.99
Mini hamburgers - three juicy burgers served on slider buns & topped with lettuce and tomato
- Salad Trio$10.99
1 of each! - chicken, tuna & egg salad each served on its own mini slider bun
Sandwiches, Panini's & Wraps
Sandwiches
- Roast Beef$12.99
Roasted fresh daily
- Turkey Breast$12.99
Oven roasted on premises
- Corned Beef$11.99
Served hot
- Pastrami$11.99
Hot & lean
- Homemade Meatloaf$12.99
With gravy
- Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato$9.99
- Grilled Chicken$12.99
With lettuce & tomato
- Grilled Cheese$8.50
American, Swiss, or mozzarella
- Tuna Salad$10.99
- Shrimp Salad$13.99
- Chicken Salad$11.99
- Egg Salad$9.99
- Fried Filet of Flounder$12.99
With lettuce, tomato, & tartar
- French Dip$12.99
Club Sandwiches
Specialty
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$12.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on a hoagie roll with melted Cheddar, lettuce & tomato served with bleu cheese dressing on the side
- California Cheesesteak$12.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
- Chicken Finger BLT$12.99
Fried chicken fingers, crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato topped with melted Cheddar cheese, and mayo on a hoagie roll
- Chicken Fingers PLATTER$11.99
Served with french fries
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.99
With melted mozzarella & tomato sauce
- Chicken Portobello$12.99
Grilled chicken, portobello mushrooms, melted Swiss & balsamic vinegar served on toasted garlic roll
- Chicken Pot Pie$10.99
Filled with chicken & veggies - the ultimate comfort food! (No side)
- Corned Beef & Pastrami Combo$12.99
A classic deli favorite stacked high on rye
- Fish and Chips$13.99
An American classic served with french fries & tartar sauce
- Four Seasons Bruschetta Chicken$12.99
Grilled chicken topped with homemade bruschetta, fresh mozzarella & balsamic vinaigrette on toasted garlic bread
- French Dip$12.99
Roast beef with melted mozzarella on a hoagie roll & side of au jus for dipping
- Fried Shrimp Basket$14.99
Served with tartar sauce or cocktail sauce with french fries
- Grilled Reuben$13.99
Corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, Russian dressing & melted Swiss
- Gyro$12.99
Traditional lamb gyro or chicken in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onions & creamy tzatziki sauce
- Hot Open Roast Beef$14.99
With gravy, potatoes, & vegetables served over sliced white bread
- Hot Open Roast Turkey$14.99
With gravy, potatoes, & vegetables served over sliced white bread
- Meatball Parmesan Sandwich$12.99
With melted mozzarella & tomato sauce
- Monte Cristo$12.99
Turkey, ham & Swiss between two pieces of our double-thick French toast
- New York Sloppy Joe$12.99
Triple decker of turkey, Swiss & coleslaw with Russian on rye
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
With onions, peppers, and melted American cheese
- Philly Chicken Cheesesteak$12.99
With onions, peppers, and melted American cheese
- Tuna Melt$12.99
Tuna, tomato, & American cheese grilled to perfection on rye bread
- Turkey Reuben$13.99
Sliced grilled turkey breast, with sauerkraut, Russian dressing & melted Swiss
Paninis
- BBQ Chicken Panini$13.99
Grilled chicken breast with spicy BBQ sauce, melted Cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato
- Chicken Pesto Panini$13.99
Grilled chicken breast with mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, chopped basil, & pesto mayo
- Ham & Cheddar Panini$13.99
Sliced ham, sharp Cheddar, grilled tomato, honey mustard & lettuce
- Milano Panini$13.99
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, eggplant, roasted red peppers marinated in balsamic vinaigrette
- Portobello Panini$13.99
Grilled portobello mushrooms with mozzarella cheese, fresh basil & balsamic vinaigrette
- Pulled Pork Panini$13.99
Fresh pulled pork, smothered with barbecue sauce & melted Swiss
- Turkey Panini$13.99
Roasted turkey breast with Swiss cheese, bacon, tomatoes & Russian dressing
- Veggie Panini$13.99
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, portobello mushrooms, red onions, mozzarella cheese, & balsamic vinaigrette
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Crispy chicken coated in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.99
With lettuce, tomato, fried chicken, bacon, ranch, & Cheddar
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and creamy Caesar dressing
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.99
Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onions & balsamic vinaigrette
- Philly Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, & melted American cheese
- Turkey Wrap$12.99
Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, & tomato
- Very Veggie Wrap$12.99
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, portobello mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, & balsamic vinaigrette
Entrees
Prime Steaks & Chops
- Chopped Steak$16.99
Smothered with fried onions, mushrooms & Swiss cheese served with mashed potato & mixed vegetables
- Homemade Meatloaf$17.99
Topped with brown gravy or tomato sauce and served with mashed potato & mixed vegetables
- N.Y. Strip Steak$21.99
12 oz NY strip topped with sautéed mushrooms & onion rings served with mashed potato & mixed vegetables
- Open Face Filet Mignon$22.99
Filet mignon sauteed with mushrooms & onions in Worcestershire gravy served over Texas toast topped with frizzled onions served with garlic Parmesan fries
- Pot Roast$18.99
Tender & juicy served with mashed potato & mixed vegetables
- Prime Rib Dinner$23.99
- Sizzling Sirloin$18.99
10-ounce sirloin cooked to your taste on a sizzling skillet served with mashed potato & mixed vegetables
- Sliced London Broil$18.99
With sautéed mushrooms & onions finished with brown gray served with mashed potato & mixed vegetables
- Smothered Pork Chops$18.99
Two pork chops smothered with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions & melted Swiss served with mashed potato & mixed vegetables
Chicken Entree
- Chicken Florentine$18.99
Baked chicken breast stuffed with spinach & feta topped with Alfredo sauce
- Chicken Francaise$18.99
Egg battered chicken breast sautéed in a lemon wine butter sauce
- Chicken Marsala$18.99
Sauteed chicken in a mushroom marsala wine sauce
- Chicken Parmigiana$18.99
Breaded chicken with melted mozzarella & marinara sauce
- Chicken Saltimbocca$19.99
Pan-seared chicken breast layered with prosciutto, spinach & mozzarella finished with a white
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$17.99
- Stuffed Chicken Caprese$18.99
Pan-fried chicken breast stuffed with fresh mozzarella, basil & roasted red peppers topped with creamy Parmesan sauce
- Turkey Dinner$18.99
Oven-roasted turkey smothered in gravy served with mashed potato, stuffing & cranberry sauce
Seafood- Entree
- Broiled Scallops$21.99
In a lemon butter sauce
- Broiled Shrimp$17.99
Broiled shrimp served in a lemon butter sauce
- Coconut Shrimp$18.99
Coconut battered shrimp with orange marmalade dipping sauce
- Filet of Flounder$17.99
"Broiled or fried"
- Filet of Flounder Francaise$19.99
Egg-battered flounder in lemon butter wine sauce served over linguine
- Grilled Sword Fish$20.99
Lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection
- Herb-Grilled Salmon$18.99
Salmon filet brushed with Italian herbs & extra virgin olive oil
- Jumbo Maryland Style Crab Cakes$18.99
Served with tartar sauce
- Linguini with Red Clam Sauce$17.99
- Linguini with White Clam Sauce$17.99
- Mahi Mahi$20.99
Served blackened, cajun, or grilled
- Seafood Combination Platter$20.99
"Broiled or fried" shrimp, scallops and flounder
- Seafood Fra Diavlo$21.99
Shrimp, mussels, and scallops in spicy tomato sauce served over linguine
- Shrimp Scampi$18.99
In a garlic basil white wine sauce
- Stuffed Filet of Sole$19.99
With crabmeat stuffing
Taste of Italy
- Baked Ziti$16.99
Ziti pasta tossed with ricotta, mozzarella, and marinara sauce
- Cheese Ravioli$15.99
Marinara or Alfredo sauce
- Cheese Tortellini$15.99
Marinara or Alfredo sauce
- Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccini$17.99
Grilled chicken, sauteed broccoli & fettuccini in creamy Alfredo sauce
- Chicken Penne Pesto$17.99
Grilled chicken & penne pasta tossed in a cheesy garlic oil pesto sauce
- Eggplant Parmigiana$16.99
Finished with melted mozzarella & marinara sauce served over linguini
- Fettuccini Alfredo$16.99
Fettuccini tossed in creamy Parmesan sauce
- Gnocchi$15.99
Potato pasta served with marinara
- Lobster Ravioli$19.99
Finished with a vodka sauce
- Penne Ala Vodka$15.99
- Sunday Meatball Dinner$16.99
A classic dish of spaghetti & homemade meatballs just like Mama makes it
- Veal Marsala$20.99
Sauteed veal in a mushroom marsala wine sauce
- Veal Parmigiana$19.99
Tender veal cutlet topped with marinara & melted mozzarella served over penne
Brick Oven Menu
Brick Oven Pizza
- 12" Cheese Pizza$14.00
A traditional favorite
- 14" Cheese Pizza$16.00
A traditional favorite
- 12" Margherita Pizza$14.00
Fresh basil, sauce & fresh mozzarella
- 14" Margherita Pizza$16.00
Fresh basil, sauce & fresh mozzarella
- 12" Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
- 14" Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
- 12" Sausage Pizza$15.00
- 14" Sausage Pizza$18.00
- 12" White Pizza$15.00
Ricotta, fresh garlic, & mozzarella
- 14" White Pizza$18.00
Ricotta, fresh garlic, & mozzarella
- 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.00
BBQ grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, & BBQ sauce
- 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00
BBQ grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, & BBQ sauce
- 12" Spinach and Artichoke Pizza$15.00
Creamy spinach & artichoke, & mozzarella
- 14" Spinach and Artichoke Pizza$18.00
Creamy spinach & artichoke, & mozzarella
- 12" Penne Ala Vodka Pizza$15.00
- 14" Penne Ala Vodka Pizza$18.00
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.00
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, & bleu cheese dressing on the side
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, & bleu cheese dressing on the side
- 12" Breakfast Pizza$13.00
Ham, bacon, eggs, & Cheddar
- 14" Breakfast Pizza$15.00
Ham, bacon, eggs, & Cheddar
- 12" Four Seasons$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, kalamata olives, artichokes, mushrooms, & pepperoni
- 14" Four Seasons$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, kalamata olives, artichokes, mushrooms, & pepperoni
- 12" Chicken Marsala$15.00
- 14" Chicken Marsala$18.00
- 12" Pulled Pork Pizza$15.00
BBQ pulled pork topped with mozzarella cheese
- 14" Pulled Pork Pizza$18.00
BBQ pulled pork topped with mozzarella cheese
- 12" Cheesesteak$15.00
Cheesesteak with peppers, onions, french fries, American, and mozzarella cheese
- 14" Cheesesteak$18.00
Cheesesteak with peppers, onions, french fries, American, and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Cinnamon Swirl Dessert Pizza$16.00
A delicious blend of sweet cream & cinnamon sugar served on our brick oven dough
- 14" Cinnamon Swirl Dessert Pizza$19.00
A delicious blend of sweet cream & cinnamon sugar served on our brick oven dough
- 12" Apple Crumb Dessert Pizza$16.00
Baked warm cinnamon apples with crumb topping dough
- 14" Apple Crumb Dessert Pizza$19.00
Baked warm cinnamon apples with crumb topping dough
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone$12.99
Ricotta & mozzarella
- Ham & Cheese Calzone$12.99
Ham, ricotta, & mozzarella
- Florentine Calzone$12.99
Sauteed spinach, garlic & mozzarella
- Meatball Parmigiana Calzone$12.99
Meatball, ricotta, & mozzarella
- Chicken Parmigiana Calzone$12.99
Fried chicken, ricotta, & mozzarella
- Pepperoni Calzone$12.99
Pepperoni, ricotta, & mozzarella
Kids Menu
- Kids Mac N Cheese$7.99
Homemade cheesy mac & cheese served with french fries
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.99
Melted American cheese on white or wheat bread served with french fries
- Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs$7.99
A kid favorite! With tomato sauce or melted butter
- KIds Pizza$7.99
Individual pita pizza served with french fries
- Kids Tuna Boat$7.99
Fresh tuna salad on a hot dog bun served with french fries
- Kids Chicken Fingers$7.99
Chicken fingers that is! Served with honey mustard sauce & french fries
- KIds Hot Dog$7.99
100% beef hot dog served with french fries
- Kids Burger$7.99
4 lb burger served with fries with or without cheese
- Kids Waffles$7.99
Half of a Belgian waffle topped with your choice of strawberries, bananas, blueberries, or chocolate chips & whipped cream
- Kids Scramble Eggs$7.99
Scrambled egg, 1 piece bacon, home fries, and toast
- Happy Face Pancake$7.99
Extra large pancake with strawberry eyes, whipped cream nose, & a banana smile
- Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes$7.99
Silver dollar pancakes filled or topped with lots of chocolate chips
- Kids Plain Pancakes$7.99
Extra large pancake with strawberry eyes, whipped cream nose, & a banana smile
Dessert
Desserts
- Apple Crisp$8.99
- Apple Pie$5.99
- Big Round Cookie$2.99
- Box Of Cookies$5.99
- Brownie Sundae$8.99
- Brownies$5.99
- Cannoli$3.99
- Carrot Cake$5.99
- Cheesecake$6.99
Homemade NY cheesecake
- Chocolate High Rise Cake$6.99
Double thick chocolate fudge cake with chocolate frosting
- Chocolate Molten Cake$7.99
Warm chocolate cake, creamy chocolate center topped with vanilla ice cream
- Chocolate Pudding$4.99
- Crumb Cake$5.99
- Cup Of Dirt$5.99
- Deep-Fried Cheese Cake$8.99
Homemade cheesecake wrapped in a pastry shell, deep-fried, finished with strawberry topping & a scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Deep-Fried Chocolate Cake$8.99
Chocolate cake wrapped in a pastry shell, deep-fried, topped with chocolate ice cream & syrup
- Jello$4.99
- Pound Cake Sundae$8.99
- Rainbow Layer Cake$7.99
- Rice Pudding$4.99
- Scoops of Ice Cream$3.99
- Tiramisu$6.99
- Waffle Ala Mode$8.99
Warm Belgium waffle topped with ice cream, whipped cream & chocolate syrup
- Key Lime Pie$5.99
Dinner Specials
- Prime Rib Night Special "Thursday$19.99Out of stock
- Prime RibSurf & Turf THURSDAY$23.99Out of stock
- APP Fried Clam Strips$9.99
- APP 1/2 Rack Ribs$11.99
- APP Mini Rice Balls$9.99
- APP Fried Green Beans$9.99
- APP Hot Honey Wings$10.99
- APP Fried Ravioli$9.99
- APP Bruschetta Potato Skins$9.99
- #1 Beef Taco Salad$17.99
- #2 Chicken Renee$19.99
- #3 Stuffed Rigatoni$20.99
- #4 Penne Italiano$19.99
- #5 Scallop ala Balsamic$23.99
- #6 Pork Chop Giambotta$20.99
- #7 Salmon Picatta$19.99
- #8 Veal & Shrimp Franchaise$23.99
- #9 Veal Marsala & Shrimp Combo$23.99
- #10 Chicken & Sausage Murphy$19.99
- #11 Beef Stroganoff$18.99
- # 12 Garlic Ribeye$23.99
- #13 Salmon Teriyaki$21.99
- #14 8oz Sirloin Surf & Turf$23.99
- Chicken Fajita$15.99
- Steak FAjita$17.99
Sides
Sides
- Apple Sauce Side$4.00
- Avocado Side$4.00
- Bacon Side Of$5.00
- Bacon Side Well Done$5.00
- Baked Potato Side w/ Sour cream$6.00
- Broccoli Sautee Garlic$6.00
- Broccoli Steamed$6.00
- Brown Gravy Side$2.00
- Caesar Salad Side$6.00
- Canadian Bacon Side$5.00
- Cheese Fries$6.00
- Cole Slaw Side$4.00
- Corned Beef Hash$5.50
- Cottage Cheese Side$4.00
- DO NOT MAKE
- French Fries$5.00
- Grilled chicken Side$5.00
- Ham Side Of$5.00
- Hash Brown Patty Side$5.00
- Hollandaise Side$2.00
- Home Fries Side$5.00
- Mashed Potato Side w/ Gravy$5.50
- Meatballs Side$7.00
- Mixed Vegetable Side$5.00
- One Egg Side$1.50
- Onion Ring Side$6.00
- Pancake Side$2.99
- Pasta Side w/ Butter$7.00
- Pasta Side w/ Marinara$7.00
- Rice Pilaf Side$5.00
- Sausage Patty Side$5.00
- Sausage Side Of$5.00
- Scrapple Side Of$5.00
- Spinach Sautee Side$6.00
- Spinach Side Of$6.00
- Sweet Potato Fries Side$5.50
- Tater Tots Side$5.50
- Taylor Ham Side$5.00
- Toast Side$1.25
- Tossed Salad Side $5.50$5.50
- Turkey Bacon Side$5.50
- Turkey Gravy Side$2.00
- Turkey Sausage Side$5.50
- Two Egg Beeters$3.00
- Two Egg Side$3.00
- Two Egg Whites$3.00
- Waffle Fries Side$5.50
Dressing Sides
- Add Ketchup Pachkets
- Add Mayo Packets
- Add Mustard Packet
- Add Pickle & Slaw
- Add SPK on Sandwich
- Avocado Xtra Side$3.00
- Balsamic Vinegarette Xtra Side$1.00
- BBQ Sauce Xtra Side$1.00
- Blue Cheese Xtra Side$1.00
- Brown Gravy Xtra Side$1.25
- Caesar Xtra Side$1.00
- Cheese Sauce Xtra Side$1.50
- Cinna Icing Xtra Side$1.50
- Cranberry Sauce Xtra Side$1.00
- Cream Cheese Icing Xtra Side$1.25
- Hollandaise Xtra Side$1.25
- Honey Balsamic Xtra Side$1.00
- Honey Mustard Xtra Side$1.00
- Ma5rinara Xtra Side$1.00
- No HF Sun FF
- Orange Marmalade Xtra Side$1.00
- Oriental Xtra Dressing Side$1.00
- Ranch Xtra Side$1.00
- Russian Xtra Side$1.00
- Sour Cream Xtra Side$1.00
- Taziaki Xtra Side$1.25
- Turkey Gravy Xtra Side$1.25