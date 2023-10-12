Food Menu

Hot Chicken

Leg Quarter

Leg Quarter

$6.49

Chicken

Breast Quarter

Breast Quarter

$7.49

Chicken

Half Bird

$13.99

1 Breast Quarter and 1 Leg Quarter

Whole Bird

$27.99

2 Breast Quarters and 2 Leg Quarters

3 Whole Wings

3 Whole Wings

$7.25

Chicken

3 Tenders

$8.99

Wings

10 Piece Buffalo Wings

$11.99

Chicken

20 Piece Buffalo Wings

$21.99

Chicken

10 Piece Fowl Play Hot Wings

$11.99

Battered Hot Wings

20 Piece Fowl Play Hot Wings

$21.99

Battered Hot Wings

10 Lemon Pepper Wings

$11.99

20 Lemon Pepper Wings

$21.99

Slides

Fresh Picked Turnip Greens

$3.25+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.25+

Side

Waffles

$4.99

Side

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

$3.49+

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.49+

Sidewinder Steak Fries

$3.25+

Side

Cheesy Mac & Cheese

Cheesy Mac & Cheese

$3.49+Out of stock

Extra cheesy macaroni

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.25+

Side

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$3.25+

Side

Fried Okra

$3.25+

Vegetarian Baked Beans

$3.25+

Fish

$8.99

2 Pieces of fish

Sandwiches

Big Spicy Fish Sandwich

Big Spicy Fish Sandwich

$11.99

2 slices of cheese, pickles, onions and mustard

Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

$10.99

2 tenders, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, and lettuce

Chicken Deluxe Sandwich and Fry

Chicken Deluxe Sandwich and Fry

$12.99

2 tenders, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, cheese and Mayo with steak

Joseph’s Cinnamon Honey Tender Sandwich

$11.99

2 cinnamon and honey flavored tenders, with cheese, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes

Smash Burgers

Double Play Smash Burger

Double Play Smash Burger

$8.99

1/2 pound burger

Triple Play Smash Burger

$12.99

3/4 pound burger

Double Play Smash Burger and Fry

Double Play Smash Burger and Fry

$10.99

1/2 pound burger

Triple Play Smash Burger and Fry

$14.99

3/4 pound burger

Plates

Fowl Play Basket

Fowl Play Basket

$10.99

3 Tenders and Steak Fries

Leg Quarter Plate

Leg Quarter Plate

$10.99

1 Leg Quater and 2 small sides

Breast Quarter Plate

Breast Quarter Plate

$11.99

1 Breast Quater and 2 small sides

Chicken and Waffle

$11.99

3 Tenders and 1 Large Belgian Waffle

Tender Plate

$11.99

Comes with 3 Tenders and 2 small sides

Joseph’s Spicy Cinnamon & Honey Tender Plate

$13.99

3 Tenders and 2 small sides

Spicy Fish Plate

Spicy Fish Plate

$13.99

2 whiting fish, cheese, pickles, white onions, and mustard

Feed the Dug Out

2 Breasts, 2 Leg Quarters, 20 Buffalo Wings and 4 Large Sides with fries

Tha Grand Slam

$49.99

1 Leg Quarter, 1 Breast Quarter, 3 Tenders, 1 Spicy Fish Sandwich, 4 Small Sides

Tha Dun Deal

$69.99

2 Breast Quarters, 2 Leg Quarters, 20 Buffalo Wings & 4 Large Sides

Little League Meals

Single Play Smash Burger

$4.99

1 3oz pattie

Little League Basket

$6.50

1 Tender and Fries

Single Play Smash Burger and Fry

$6.50

1 Pattie , 1 slice of cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles ,secret sauce, with fries

Dessert

Graham Cracker Chess Squares

$2.99

Drinks Menu

Drinks

Original Tea

$2.99

Mango Sweet Tea

$2.99

Peach Sweet Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Pineapple Sweet Tea

$2.99

Soft Drinks

$1.99+

20oz

Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock

Water

$1.99

Assorted Kool-Aid

$1.99