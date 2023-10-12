Fowl Play Hot Chicken 425 W Eastland St
Food Menu
Hot Chicken
Wings
Slides
Fresh Picked Turnip Greens
$3.25+
Potato Salad
$3.25+
Side
Waffles
$4.99
Side
Sweet Potatoes
$3.49+
Sides
Baked Beans
$3.49+
Sidewinder Steak Fries
$3.25+
Side
Cheesy Mac & Cheese
$3.49+Out of stock
Extra cheesy macaroni
Coleslaw
$3.25+
Side
Spaghetti
$3.25+
Side
Fried Okra
$3.25+
Vegetarian Baked Beans
$3.25+
Fish
$8.99
2 Pieces of fish
Sandwiches
Big Spicy Fish Sandwich
$11.99
2 slices of cheese, pickles, onions and mustard
Chicken Deluxe Sandwich
$10.99
2 tenders, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, and lettuce
Chicken Deluxe Sandwich and Fry
$12.99
2 tenders, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, cheese and Mayo with steak
Joseph’s Cinnamon Honey Tender Sandwich
$11.99
2 cinnamon and honey flavored tenders, with cheese, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes
Smash Burgers
Plates
Fowl Play Basket
$10.99
3 Tenders and Steak Fries
Leg Quarter Plate
$10.99
1 Leg Quater and 2 small sides
Breast Quarter Plate
$11.99
1 Breast Quater and 2 small sides
Chicken and Waffle
$11.99
3 Tenders and 1 Large Belgian Waffle
Tender Plate
$11.99
Comes with 3 Tenders and 2 small sides
Joseph’s Spicy Cinnamon & Honey Tender Plate
$13.99
3 Tenders and 2 small sides
Spicy Fish Plate
$13.99
2 whiting fish, cheese, pickles, white onions, and mustard
Feed the Dug Out
2 Breasts, 2 Leg Quarters, 20 Buffalo Wings and 4 Large Sides with fries
Little League Meals
Fowl Play Hot Chicken 425 W Eastland St Location and Ordering Hours
(615) 707-4607
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM