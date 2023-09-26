Popular Items

Large 10 Cut 14" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Breaded and seasoned to perfection. Served with a side of our famous marinara

Full Menu

Tasty Appetizers

Award-Winning Wings

$7.75+

Full dozen. Hot, zesty BBQ, or oven-roasted plain

Breadsticks

$7.99

Our famous dough is brushed with homemade garlic butter sauce and baked to perfection. Served with a side of our signature marinara

Large Wedge Fries

$5.99

Perfectly seasoned

Loaded Potato Wedges

$10.99

Over 3/4 lb of seasoned potato wedges smothered with 100% real Cheddar, topped with premium bacon and served with cool ranch for dipping

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Breaded and seasoned to perfection. Served with a side of our famous marinara

Regular Wedge Fries

$3.49

Perfectly seasoned

Signature Roni Roll

$9.99

Fresh dough with our famous pepperoni, 100% real provolone and mozzarella cheese, rolled up and dusted with our secret seasoning, then baked to perfection. Serve with a side of our famous marinara. Perfect for sharing!

Fresh & Crisp Salads

Regular Garden Salad

$8.99

Fresh hand-cut lettuce, Roma tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, cucumber, and Cheddar

Small Garden Salad

$4.50

Fresh hand-cut lettuce, Roma tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, cucumber, and Cheddar

Regular Chef Salad

$10.99

Garden salad topped with premium ham, turkey, and Cheddar

Small Chef Salad

$5.75

Garden salad topped with premium ham, turkey, and Cheddar

Regular Taco Salad

$10.99

Fresh shredded lettuce and nacho chips, topped with zesty taco meat, tomatoes, Cheddar, and taco sauce

Small Taco Salad

$5.75

Fresh shredded lettuce and nacho chips, topped with zesty taco meat, tomatoes, Cheddar, and taco sauce

Grilled Chicken BLT Salad

$10.99

Garden salad topped with fresh grilled chicken and premium bacon served with honey mustard dressing

Pittsburgher Salad

$10.99

Fresh garden salad topped with seasoned wedge fries, Cheddar and your choice of sirloin steak or grilled chicken

Regular Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crisp, hand-cut romaine and fresh homemade garlic croutons sprinkled with freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Small Caesar Salad

$4.50

Crisp, hand-cut romaine and fresh homemade garlic croutons sprinkled with freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Stromboli

Small Deluxe Stromboli

$10.99

Our delicious sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh green peppers, mushrooms and onions

Medium Deluxe Stromboli

$14.99

Our delicious sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh green peppers, mushrooms and onions

Large Deluxe Stromboli

$17.99

Our delicious sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh green peppers, mushrooms and onions

Extra Large Deluxe Stromboli

$19.99

Our delicious sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, fresh green peppers, mushrooms and onions

Small Steak Stromboli

$10.99

Our delicious sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese, steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and onions

Medium Steak Stromboli

$14.99

Our delicious sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese, steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and onions

Large Steak Stromboli

$17.99

Our delicious sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese, steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and onions

Extra Large Steak Stromboli

$19.99

Our delicious sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese, steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and onions

Small Italian Stromboli

$10.99

Our own garlic butter sauce, cheese, baked ham, salami, fresh onions, and green peppers

Medium Italian Stromboli

$14.99

Our own garlic butter sauce, cheese, baked ham, salami, fresh onions, and green peppers

Large Italian Stromboli

$17.99

Our own garlic butter sauce, cheese, baked ham, salami, fresh onions, and green peppers

Extra Large Italian Stromboli

$19.99

Our own garlic butter sauce, cheese, baked ham, salami, fresh onions, and green peppers

Small Chicken Fajita Stromboli

$10.99

Our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers

Medium Chicken Fajita Stromboli

$14.99

Our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers

Large Chicken Fajita Stromboli

$17.99

Our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers

Extra Large Chicken Fajita Stromboli

$19.99

Our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers

Small Meat Lovers Stromboli

$10.99

Our delicious sauce, cheese, premium pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon

Medium Meat Lovers Stromboli

$14.99

Our delicious sauce, cheese, premium pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon

Large Meat Lovers Stromboli

$17.99

Our delicious sauce, cheese, premium pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon

Extra Large Meat Lovers Stromboli

$19.99

Our delicious sauce, cheese, premium pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon

Small Custom Stromboli

$10.99

Our delicious sauce, cheese and your choice of up to five pizza toppings

Medium Custom Stromboli

$14.99

Our delicious sauce, cheese and your choice of up to five pizza toppings

Large Custom Stromboli

$17.99

Our delicious sauce, cheese and your choice of up to five pizza toppings

Extra Large Custom Stromboli

$19.99

Our delicious sauce, cheese and your choice of up to five pizza toppings

Hoagies

6 1/2" Pizzaroni

$6.99

Fox's famous sauce, provolone, mozzarella, and lots of pepperoni

13" Pizzaroni

$12.99

Fox's famous sauce, provolone, mozzarella, and lots of pepperoni

6 1/2" Steak and Cheese

$6.99

Sirloin steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, onions, provolone, and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

13" Steak and Cheese

$12.99

Sirloin steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, onions, provolone, and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

6 1/2" Chicken Breast

$6.99

Marinated chicken, mozzarella, and provolone topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

13" Chicken Breast

$12.99

Marinated chicken, mozzarella, and provolone topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

6 1/2" Ham and Cheese

$6.99

Virginia-style ham, onions, provolone, and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

13" Ham and Cheese

$12.99

Virginia-style ham, onions, provolone, and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

6 1/2" Meatball

$6.99

Meatballs covered with fox's famous sauce, mozzarella, and provolone

13" Meatball

$12.99

Meatballs covered with fox's famous sauce, mozzarella, and provolone

6 1/2" BLT

$6.99

Crisp bacon, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

13" BLT

$12.99

Crisp bacon, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

6 1/2" Smoked Turkey Breast

$6.99

Smoked turkey breast with provolone and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

13" Smoked Turkey Breast

$12.99

Smoked turkey breast with provolone and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

6 1/2" Ham and Bacon

$6.99

Virginia-style baked ham, crisp bacon, provolone, and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

13" Ham and Bacon

$12.99

Virginia-style baked ham, crisp bacon, provolone, and mozzarella

6 1/2" Club

$6.99

Ham, smoked turkey and crisp bacon with provolone, mozzarella, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

13" Club

$12.99

Ham, smoked turkey and crisp bacon with provolone, mozzarella, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

6 1/2" Italian

$6.99

Ham, salami, green peppers and onions with provolone and mozzarella. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing

13" Italian

$12.99

Ham, salami, green peppers and onions with provolone and mozzarella. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing

6 1/2" Smoked Turkey, Bacon, and Cheddar

$6.99

Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

13" Smoked Turkey, Bacon, and Cheddar

$12.99

Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

6 1/2" Veggie

$6.99

Mushrooms, sliced onions, black olives, green peppers, provolone and mozzarella, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing

13" Veggie

$12.99

Mushrooms, sliced onions, black olives, green peppers, provolone and mozzarella, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing

6 1/2" Atomic

$6.99

Sirloin steak, onions, crisp bacon, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

13" Atomic

$12.99

Sirloin steak, onions, crisp bacon, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Wedgie

Wedgie - Club

$11.99

Ham, smoked turkey and crisp bacon with provolone, mozzarella, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Wedgie - Pizzaroni

$11.99

Fox's famous sauce, provolone, mozzarella, and lots of pepperoni

Wedgie - Chicken Breast

$11.99

Marinated chicken, mozzarella, and provolone topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Wedgie - Steak and Cheese

$11.99

Sirloin steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, onions, provolone, and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Wedgie - Ham and Cheese

$11.99

Virginia-style ham, onions, provolone, and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Wedgie - Smoked Turkey, Bacon, and Cheddar

$11.99

Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Wedgie - Meatball

$11.99

Meatballs covered with Fox's famous sauce, mozzarella and provolone

Wedgie - Veggie

$11.99

Mushrooms, sliced onions, black olives, green peppers, provolone, and mozzarella, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing

Wedgie - BLT

$11.99

Crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, provolone and mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato, and mayo

Wedgie - Atomic

$11.99

Sirloin steak, onions, crisp bacon, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Wedgie - Smoked Turkey Breast

$11.99

Smoked turkey breast with provolone and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Wedgie - Taco

$11.99

Fox's famous sauce, nacho chips, zesty taco meat, and Cheddar topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes and served with taco sauce and sour cream on the side

Wedgie - Ham and Bacon

$11.99

Virginia-style baked ham, crisp bacon, provolone, and mozzarella topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Pasta

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$10.99

Baked Penne Pasta

$12.99

Creamy Alfredo sauce with broccoli and grilled chicken. Served with fresh garlic bread

Desserts and Beverages

16 Oz Bottle soda

$2.25

2 Liter Soda

$4.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Can Root Beer

$1.50

Cinnamon Sticks

$8.99

Our fresh dough brushed with butter and baked to perfection with cinnamon and sugar. Served with icing. Yummy!

Family Size Brownie

$9.49

Family Size Chocolate Chip Cookie

$9.49

Streusel Dessert Pizza

$8.99

Freshly baked apple or cherry. Try our new! Chocolate dessert pizza!

Legendary Specialty Pizzas

Small Pizzas

Small Deluxe Pizza

$9.99

Topped with our delicious sauce, cheese, load of pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, and sliced onions

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$9.99

Our delicious sauce is piled high with cheese, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, baked ham, and ground beef

Small Chicken Ranch Pizza

$9.99

Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese. Baked to perfection!

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Topped with grilled chicken, tangy BBQ sauce, fresh green peppers, slices of onions, and Cheddar cheese

Small Chicken Fajita Pizza

$9.99

Toped with our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers

Small Veggie Pizza

$9.99

Topped with sauce, cheese, thick-sliced mushrooms, ripe black olives, sliced onions, fresh green peppers, and fresh Roma tomatoes. So healthy and delicious!

Small Steak Rancher Pizza

$9.99

Ranch dressing, choice steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, fresh onions, mozzarella, and provolone cheese

Small Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$9.99

Topped with sauce and piled high with bacon, ground beef, provolone, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese

Small Taco Pizza

$9.99

Topped with sauce, zesty taco meat, nacho chips and Cheddar cheese. After baking it's topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and taco sauce

Small Famous Kitchen Sink Pizza

$10.99

Topped with sauce, cheese and virtually every topping we have in the kitchen. A pizza feast for those who want it all!

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Medium Pizzas

Medium Deluxe Pizza

$16.99

Topped with our delicious sauce, cheese, load of pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, and sliced onions

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

Our delicious sauce is piled high with cheese, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, baked ham, and ground beef

Medium Chicken Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese. Baked to perfection!

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Topped with grilled chicken, tangy BBQ sauce, fresh green peppers, slices of onions, and Cheddar cheese

Medium Chicken Fajita Pizza

$16.99

Toped with our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers

Medium Veggie Pizza

$16.99

Topped with sauce, cheese, thick-sliced mushrooms, ripe black olives, sliced onions, fresh green peppers, and fresh Roma tomatoes. So healthy and delicious!

Medium Steak Rancher Pizza

$16.99

Ranch dressing, choice steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, fresh onions, mozzarella, and provolone cheese

Medium Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.99

Topped with sauce and piled high with bacon, ground beef, provolone, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese

Medium Taco Pizza

$16.99

Topped with sauce, zesty taco meat, nacho chips and Cheddar cheese. After baking it's topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and taco sauce

Medium Famous Kitchen Sink Pizza

$17.99

Topped with sauce, cheese and virtually every topping we have in the kitchen. A pizza feast for those who want it all!

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Large Pizzas

Large Deluxe Pizza

$19.99

Topped with our delicious sauce, cheese, load of pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, and sliced onions

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

Our delicious sauce is piled high with cheese, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, baked ham, and ground beef

Large Chicken Ranch Pizza

$19.99

Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese. Baked to perfection!

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Topped with grilled chicken, tangy BBQ sauce, fresh green peppers, slices of onions, and Cheddar cheese

Large Chicken Fajita Pizza

$19.99

Toped with our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers

Large Veggie Pizza

$19.99

Topped with sauce, cheese, thick-sliced mushrooms, ripe black olives, sliced onions, fresh green peppers, and fresh Roma tomatoes. So healthy and delicious!

Large Steak Rancher Pizza

$19.99

Ranch dressing, choice steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, fresh onions, mozzarella, and provolone cheese

Large Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.99

Topped with sauce and piled high with bacon, ground beef, provolone, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese

Large Taco Pizza

$19.99

Topped with sauce, zesty taco meat, nacho chips and Cheddar cheese. After baking it's topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and taco sauce

Large Famous Kitchen Sink Pizza

$20.99

Topped with sauce, cheese and virtually every topping we have in the kitchen. A pizza feast for those who want it all!

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

XLrg Pizzas

Extra Large Deluxe Pizza

$22.99

Topped with our delicious sauce, cheese, load of pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, and sliced onions

Extra Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.99

Our delicious sauce is piled high with cheese, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, baked ham, and ground beef

Extra Large Chicken Ranch Pizza

$22.99

Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese. Baked to perfection!

Extra Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Topped with grilled chicken, tangy BBQ sauce, fresh green peppers, slices of onions, and Cheddar cheese

Extra Large Chicken Fajita Pizza

$22.99

Toped with our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers

Extra Large Veggie Pizza

$22.99

Topped with sauce, cheese, thick-sliced mushrooms, ripe black olives, sliced onions, fresh green peppers, and fresh Roma tomatoes. So healthy and delicious!

Extra Large Steak Rancher Pizza

$22.99

Ranch dressing, choice steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, fresh onions, mozzarella, and provolone cheese

Extra Large Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$22.99

Topped with sauce and piled high with bacon, ground beef, provolone, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese

Extra Large Taco Pizza

$22.99

Topped with sauce, zesty taco meat, nacho chips and Cheddar cheese. After baking it's topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and taco sauce

Extra Large Famous Kitchen Sink Pizza

$23.99

Topped with sauce, cheese and virtually every topping we have in the kitchen. A pizza feast for those who want it all!

Extra Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Big Daddy Pizzas

Big Daddy Deluxe Pizza

$27.99

Topped with our delicious sauce, cheese, load of pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, and sliced onions

Big Daddy Meat Lovers Pizza

$27.99

Our delicious sauce is piled high with cheese, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, baked ham, and ground beef

Big Daddy Chicken Ranch Pizza

$27.99

Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, and Cheddar cheese. Baked to perfection!

Big Daddy BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.99

Topped with grilled chicken, tangy BBQ sauce, fresh green peppers, slices of onions, and Cheddar cheese

Big Daddy Chicken Fajita Pizza

$27.99

Toped with our delicious sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, fresh sliced onions, and sweet peppers

Big Daddy Veggie Pizza

$27.99

Topped with sauce, cheese, thick-sliced mushrooms, ripe black olives, sliced onions, fresh green peppers, and fresh Roma tomatoes. So healthy and delicious!

Big Daddy Steak Rancher Pizza

$27.99

Ranch dressing, choice steak, sweet peppers, mushrooms, fresh onions, mozzarella, and provolone cheese

Big Daddy Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$27.99

Topped with sauce and piled high with bacon, ground beef, provolone, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese

Big Daddy Taco Pizza

$27.99

Topped with sauce, zesty taco meat, nacho chips and Cheddar cheese. After baking it's topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and taco sauce

Big Daddy 24 X 12" Famous Kitchen Sink

$28.99

Topped with sauce, cheese and virtually every topping we have in the kitchen. A pizza feast for those who want it all!

Big Daddy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$27.99

Half & Half Specialty Pizzas

Small Half & Half Pizza

Medium Half & Half Pizza

Large Half & Half Pizza

XLrg Half & Half Pizza

Big Daddy Half & Half Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

Bambino 6" Cheese Pizza

$4.50

Small 4 Cut 9" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Medium 8 Cut 12" Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Large 10 Cut 14" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Extra Large 12 Cut 16" Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Big Daddy 21 Cut 24 X 12" Cheese Pizza

$20.99

Gigantic 30" BIG ONE Cheese Pizza

$65.00

Ice Cream

Homemade Ice Cream

Waffle Cone

$4.99

Regular Cup

$3.99

Regular Cone

$3.99

Baby Cup

$2.25

Float

$5.99

Milkshake

$5.99

Pint

$7.49

Quart

$13.99

Side Cups

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Homemade Garlic Butter Sauce

$0.75

Homemade Ranch Cup

$0.75

Marinara Cup

$0.75

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.75

Side of Jalapenos

$0.75