FOOD

STARTERS

PARRILLITA FRANCISCA
$23.00

Flap Meat Steak, cut in small pieces with Blood Sausage, Pork Sausage, and Hallaquitas Blancas with Cilantro Aioli and Ketchup.

FRANCISCA SAMPLER
$32.00

2 Mandocas, 2 Pan de Bono, 2 Empanaditas, 5 Tequeños, 5 Arepitas and 1/2 serving of Pork Cracklings.

CACHAPA
$15.00

Filled with 1/2 serving of Queso de Mano, Shredded Cheese and Cream on top.

PATACON PICADO
$25.00

Colombian-style Fried Plantain Rounds.

PAN DE BONO
$8.00

Pan de Bono Valluno or Artisanal bread from El Valle del Cauca which is known for its subtle baked Cheese flavor.

CHICHARRONES DON GUILLE
$16.00

Beefy and crunchy Pork Meat cuts, a traditional Latin American appetizer.

AREPITAS DE TIA MICA
$9.00

Charcoal-roasted White Corn Cakes with a side of Nata.

EMPANADAS TIA ALMIDA
$12.00

Beef Empanaditas (3 units)

TEQUEÑOS MA MARIA
$9.00

100% Venezuelan-style Cheese sticks, served with Green Sauce.

MANDOCAS CASA VIEJA
$9.00

Corn Pretzels made with White Cheese, unrefined Cane Sugar and Plantains, served with homemade Nata and Cheese.

QUESO TELITA AL CARBON
$11.00

A thick slice of traditional Venezuelan Cheese grilled on our Grill.

MAIZ AL CARBON
$6.00

Charcoal grilled Corn + Parmesan Cheese + House Cream and Paprika.

SOUPS

CRUZADO DE RES Y AVE
$13.00

Pectoral Meat, Chicken Meat, Roasted Vegetables with 2 Arepas.

SALADS

WATERCRESS CAESAR SALAD
$12.00

Watercress, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.

LETTUCE CAESAR SALAD
$12.00

Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.

CRIOLLA SALAD
$12.00

Tomato, Heart of Palm, Onion, Avocado, House Dressing.

MAIN DISHES

WHOLE CHICKEN
$30.00

Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (Whole Chicken)

WHOLE CHICKEN (NO SIDES)
$26.00

Charcoal grilled Chicken no sides (Whole Chicken)

1/2 CHICKEN
$18.00

Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (1/2 Chicken)

1/4 CHICKEN
$12.00

Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (1/4 Chicken)

PARRILLA MULTICULTURAL
$70.00

½ Organic Chicken, 16 oz. of Picanha , Pork Sausage, Blood Sausage, Pork Cracklings, Ripe Plantains and Hallaquitas.

CHARCOAL BRANZINO
$29.00

Very tender and soft fish.

TAPA CUADRIL 16 OZ
$36.00

16 oz. of Picanha Steak on our Grill.

ENTRAÑA 10 OZ
$38.00

10 oz. Skirt Steak.

LATIN AMERICAN FLAVORS

PABELLON
$18.00

An expression of culinary miscegenation where every ingredient has a harmony and a Venezuelan story to tell.

BANDEJA PAISA
$30.00

Great exponent of Colombian cuisine in which you can find all of its flavors in just one dish.

SNAPPER FISH
$38.00

Fried Snapper Fish with tostones and coleslaw salad.

SIGNATURES SIDES

MAMPOSTEAO RICE SIDE
$7.00

Yellow Rice, Cumin Stir-fry, Ripe Plantains, Smoked Ham and Red Beans.

CONGRI SIDE
$7.00
HALLAQUITAS SIDE (4)
$7.00

White Corn Flour Tamale.

FRIED YUCA SIDE
$7.00
CHORIZO SIDE
$7.00

Smoked Pork Chorizo.

MORCILLA SIDE
$7.00

Blood Sausage.

SIDES

TOSTONES SIDE
$5.00
WHITE RICE SIDE
$4.00
FRENCH FRIES SIDE
$5.00
COLESLAW SALAD SIDE
$4.00
FRESH SALAD SIDE
$4.00
AVOCADO SIDE
$5.00
RIPE PLANTAINS SIDE
$5.00

Ripe Plantains + Shredded Cheese.

NATA SIDE
$4.00

3 OZ

BOILED YUCA SIDE
$5.00
BLACK BEANS SIDE
$4.00
RED BEANS SIDE
$4.00
SHREDDED CHEESE SIDE
$2.00
GUASACACA 12 OZ
$10.00
FRIED EGG SIDE
$3.00
CAESAR SAUCE SIDE
$1.00
SALAD SAUCE SIDE
$1.00
GREEN SAUCE SIDE
$1.00
YUCCA SAUCE SIDE
$1.00
CHIMICHURRI SAUCE SIDE
$1.00
GARLIC SAUCE SIDE
THOUSAND ISLAND SAUCE SIDE
BUTTER SIDE
LEMON SIDE
KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS
$12.00

4 pieces Fried Chicken accompanied with French Fries.

CHEESE BURGER
$12.00

4 oz. of Beef with a slice of American cheese accompanied with French Fries.

SWEET FLAVORS

BROWNIE
$12.00
MARQUESA NUTELLA
$11.00
TRES LECHES
$10.00
HULA HULA NUTELLA
$5.00

Crispy Churro.

HULA HULA DULCE LECHE
$5.00

Crispy Churro.

HULA HULA SUGAR
$5.00

Crispy Churro.

BEVERAGES FT (BIRD ROAD)

WATER

PERRIER 330 ML
$3.50
SARATOGA STILL 355 ML
$3.50

DRINKS

AGUAPANELA PITCHER
$14.00
AGUAPANELA
$5.00
COCADA
$6.00
COCONUT LEMONADE
$6.00
MINT LEMONADE
$6.00
LEMONADE
$6.00
LEMON ICED TEA
$4.00
BLACK TEA
$4.00
PASSION F JUICE
$5.50
MANGO JUICE
$5.50
BLACKBERRY JUICE
$5.50
SOURSOP JUICE
$5.50

SODAS

COCA-COLA
$3.50
COCA-COLA ZERO
$3.50
SPRITE
$3.50