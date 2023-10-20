Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats Food Truck (Bird Rd)
FOOD
STARTERS
Flap Meat Steak, cut in small pieces with Blood Sausage, Pork Sausage, and Hallaquitas Blancas with Cilantro Aioli and Ketchup.
2 Mandocas, 2 Pan de Bono, 2 Empanaditas, 5 Tequeños, 5 Arepitas and 1/2 serving of Pork Cracklings.
Filled with 1/2 serving of Queso de Mano, Shredded Cheese and Cream on top.
Colombian-style Fried Plantain Rounds.
Pan de Bono Valluno or Artisanal bread from El Valle del Cauca which is known for its subtle baked Cheese flavor.
Beefy and crunchy Pork Meat cuts, a traditional Latin American appetizer.
Charcoal-roasted White Corn Cakes with a side of Nata.
Beef Empanaditas (3 units)
100% Venezuelan-style Cheese sticks, served with Green Sauce.
Corn Pretzels made with White Cheese, unrefined Cane Sugar and Plantains, served with homemade Nata and Cheese.
A thick slice of traditional Venezuelan Cheese grilled on our Grill.
Charcoal grilled Corn + Parmesan Cheese + House Cream and Paprika.
SALADS
MAIN DISHES
Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (Whole Chicken)
Charcoal grilled Chicken no sides (Whole Chicken)
Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (1/2 Chicken)
Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (1/4 Chicken)
½ Organic Chicken, 16 oz. of Picanha , Pork Sausage, Blood Sausage, Pork Cracklings, Ripe Plantains and Hallaquitas.
Very tender and soft fish.
16 oz. of Picanha Steak on our Grill.
10 oz. Skirt Steak.
LATIN AMERICAN FLAVORS
An expression of culinary miscegenation where every ingredient has a harmony and a Venezuelan story to tell.
Great exponent of Colombian cuisine in which you can find all of its flavors in just one dish.
Fried Snapper Fish with tostones and coleslaw salad.
SIGNATURES SIDES
SIDES
Ripe Plantains + Shredded Cheese.
3 OZ