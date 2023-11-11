Francolini's 3987 Tchoupitoulas St
Popular Items
- The Italian*$14.99
prosciutto cotto, mortadella, hot capicola, genoa salami, sharp provolone, pepperoncini,red onions, shredded lettuce, house vinaigrette
- The Dima*$15.49
chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, hot soppressata, Calabrian chili aioli, shredded lettuce on a seeded or unseeded sub roll ***Cannot be gluten free***
- Meatball Parm*$14.99
pork & beef meatballs, mozzarella, house marinara, parm **If you order Sauce on Side for Meatballs please note that the meatballs are still cooked in sauce so there will be some. Any extra sauce that goes on the sandwich will be put on the side though! ***Cannot be gluten free***
Online Specials
Specials*
- Brussel Sprout Slaw*$4.99+
shaved brussels, granny smith apples, shallots, mint, lemon dijon vin
- Calabrian Chili Chicken Salad*$7.99+
shredded chicken, celery, red onion, calabrian chili aioli
- Day Old Sub Roll*$1.00
- Eggplant Caponata * (1/2 lb/ 1/2 pint)$7.99
Traditional Sicilian dish with eggplants, tomatoes, bell peppers cooked down with capers, olives, & onions to make a tangy, savory dish.
- The Respirator*$14.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula & house eggplant caponata (eggplant, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions cooked down with capers, olives and garlic). Simple, intense and rich. FEEL BETTER CJ MCCOLLUM!!
- Roasted Pork Pasta Salad*$3.99+
Roasted Pork, Pepperoncinis, Carrots, Green Bell Peppers and Parmesan, tossed in our Pepperoncini Vinaigrette
- The Runner Up*$25.99
10 oz of pastrami smoked beef short rib, blueberry glaze, pickled fennel & brussel slaw
- Roasted Chicken Pasta Salad*$3.99+
roasted chicken, carrot, parsley, and whole roasted cabbage in a charred shallot vinaigrette
Online Sandwiches
(Online) Cold Sandwiches
- The Batiste*$14.99
herbed prosciutto cotto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, balsamic reduction, arugula, vinaigrette on a sub or focaccia
- The Betty White*$14.99
grilled chicken, fontina, olive tapenade, marinated artichokes, arugula, lemon dijon vinaigrette on house focaccia or sub
- The Dima*$15.49
chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, hot soppressata, Calabrian chili aioli, shredded lettuce on a seeded or unseeded sub roll ***Cannot be gluten free***
- The Elmer Fudd*$15.29
proscuitto cotto (italian ham), fontina cheese, marinated artichokes, wholegrain mustard aioli, arugula, mustard vinaigrette
- The Freddie Freeman*$14.99
grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fontina cheese, pesto, lemon-dijon vinaigrette, arugula
- The Gandolfini*$15.29
hot sopressata, fresh mozzarella, spicy olive salad, arugula, calabrian chili vinaigrette
- The Italian*$14.99
prosciutto cotto, mortadella, hot capicola, genoa salami, sharp provolone, pepperoncini,red onions, shredded lettuce, house vinaigrette
- The Lang*$15.29
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, calabrian chili aioli, hot sopressata, lettuce, calabrian chili vinaigrette
- The Nay*$16.49
proscuitto di parma, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, balsamic reduction
- The Nicolo*$15.49
chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, garlicky broccoli rabe, roasted red peppers on a sub ***Cannot be gluten free***
- The Smoltz*$15.29
Thin sliced rare roast beef, fontina cheese, shaved red onion, horseradish-dill aioli, lettuce, mustard vinaigrette on a sub or focaccia
- The Method Man*$13.99
roasted portabello mushrooms, fresh mozz, roasted red peppers, arugula, house vinaigrette
- The Updawg*$14.99
Thin sliced mortadella, ricotta spread with red pepper flakes & lemon zest, italian salsa verde, sweet pickled red onion, pepperoncini
- The Sirianni*$14.99
Calabrian chili chicken salad, fontina, red onions, arugula, calabrian chili vinaigrette
(Online) Hot Sandwiches
- Chicken Parm*$15.99Out of stock
chicken cutlets, mozzarella, house marinara, parm , basil ***Cannot be gluten free***
- Eggplant Parm*$14.99
***Cannot be gluten free***
- Meatball Parm*$14.99
pork & beef meatballs, mozzarella, house marinara, parm **If you order Sauce on Side for Meatballs please note that the meatballs are still cooked in sauce so there will be some. Any extra sauce that goes on the sandwich will be put on the side though! ***Cannot be gluten free***
- THE BIG V*$16.49Out of stock
chicken cutlet, prosciutto cotto, melted fontina, house honey mustard, baby arugula, mustard vinaigrette *served warm on a sub* ***Cannot be gluten free***
- The Travis*$15.99
crumbled sweet italian sausage, garlicky broccoli rabe, red pepper flake, melted provolone on a sub roll ***Cannot be gluten free***
- The Uncle John*$15.99
hot italian sausage, sauteed peppers and onions, grilled jalapenos, melted provolone on a sub ***Cannot be gluten free***
Online Baked Goods
Pie Mama Individual Pies
Online 10 Cent Baking
Online Batterina Cheesecakes
Online Sticky Fingers Dough Co
Bake This*
Online Chips & Snacks
Chips & Snacks*
- Deep River Spicy Dill Pickle$1.99
Food dyes? Artificial ingredients and additives? At Deep River Snacks, we'd never add anything fake to our snacks. Our Original Sea Salt contains just 3 simple ingredients so you can feel good about eating them.
- Deep River Rosemary & Olive Kettle Chips$1.99
Food dyes? Artificial ingredients and additives? At Deep River Snacks, we'd never add anything fake to our snacks. Our Original Sea Salt contains just 3 simple ingredients so you can feel good about eating them.
- Deep River Mesquite BBQ$1.99
- Deep River Maui Onion$1.99
- Dirty Chips Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt$1.99
- Dirty Chips Jalapeno Heat$1.99
- Dirty Chips Funky Fusion$1.99
- Dirty Chips Sea Salted$1.99
- Dirty Chips Salt & Vinegar$1.99
- Dirty Sour Cream And Onion$1.99
- Di Bruno Bros. Parmesan & Pecorino Crostini$4.29
Made by family-owned artisanal Italian bakery, Pan Ducale, meaning “bread of the duke,” handcrafts our crostini collection. Their award-winning pastry chef, Maria Rosaria D’Amario bakes using coveted family recipes passed down for generations. Pan Ducale stands out by performing much of the baking processes by hand, giving you the full Italian, artisanal eating experience.
- Di Bruno Bros. Rosemary Crostini$4.29
Made by family-owned artisanal Italian bakery, Pan Ducale, meaning “bread of the duke,” handcrafts our crostini collection. Their award-winning pastry chef, Maria Rosaria D’Amario bakes using coveted family recipes passed down for generations. Pan Ducale stands out by performing much of the baking processes by hand, giving you the full Italian, artisanal eating experience. Herbaceous rosemary explodes in every bite of these twice-baked crostini. Perfect for your cheese plate or for snacking at your leisure.
- Mitica Fennel Taralli$3.99
Mitica® Taralli are made with extra virgin olive oil and white wine, adding layers of flavor and contributing to a pleasantly crumbly texture that is not too dry like so many others. Their richness and full flavor make them far more special than any ordinary cracker.
- Mitica Peperoncino$3.99
- Mitica Cacio E Pepe$3.99
Online Drinks
Soda*
- Boylan Black Cherry$3.25
William Boylan began bottling his birch beer after partnering with John W. Sturr, a local politician, in 1900. The partnership soon fizzled, but Boylan continued bottling his product until Prohibition in the 1920s, when Boylan was primarily sold in unused beer barrels.
- Boylan Diet Black Cherry Soda$3.25
William Boylan began bottling his birch beer after partnering with John W. Sturr, a local politician, in 1900. The partnership soon fizzled, but Boylan continued bottling his product until Prohibition in the 1920s, when Boylan was primarily sold in unused beer barrels.
- Boylan Creme Soda$3.25
- Boylan Diet Creme Soda$3.25
- Boylan Root Beer$3.25
William Boylan began bottling his birch beer after partnering with John W. Sturr, a local politician, in 1900. The partnership soon fizzled, but Boylan continued bottling his product until Prohibition in the 1920s, when Boylan was primarily sold in unused beer barrels.
- Boylan Diet Root Beer$3.25
William Boylan began bottling his birch beer after partnering with John W. Sturr, a local politician, in 1900. The partnership soon fizzled, but Boylan continued bottling his product until Prohibition in the 1920s, when Boylan was primarily sold in unused beer barrels.
- Boylan Birch Soda$3.25
- Boylan Ginger Ale$3.25
William Boylan began bottling his birch beer after partnering with John W. Sturr, a local politician, in 1900. The partnership soon fizzled, but Boylan continued bottling his product until Prohibition in the 1920s, when Boylan was primarily sold in unused beer barrels.
- Boylan Grape Soda$3.25Out of stock
William Boylan began bottling his birch beer after partnering with John W. Sturr, a local politician, in 1900. The partnership soon fizzled, but Boylan continued bottling his product until Prohibition in the 1920s, when Boylan was primarily sold in unused beer barrels.
- Mexican Coke$3.25
- Mexican Fanta Orange$3.25
- Mexican Fanta Pineapple$3.25
- Mexican Sprite$3.25
- Barqs Root Beer Bottle$3.25
- Coke Can$1.50
- Vanilla Coke Can$1.50
- Cherry Coke Can$1.50
- Cherry Vanilla Coke Zero$1.50
- Diet Coke Can$1.50
- Barq's Root Beer Can$1.50
- Dr Pepper Can$1.50
- Diet Dr Pepper Can$1.50
- Ginger Ale Can$1.50
- Peach Fanta$1.50
- Fresca Can$1.50
Water/Sparkling Water*
Fun Non-Alcoholic Drinks*
- Sanpellegrino Aranciata$2.79
Orange flavored sparkling Italian Beverage
- Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa$2.79Out of stock
Sparkling Blood Orange flavored Italian Beverage
- Sanpellegrino Limonata$2.79
Sparkling Lemon flavored Italian beverage
- Mash Mango Blood Orange$2.89
- Mash Grapefruit Citrus$2.89
- Mash Watermelon Lemon Lime$2.89
- Agua Fresca Hibiscus$1.99
- Stappi Chinotto$4.25
- Stappi Red Bitter$2.79
Coffee/Tea/Energy*
Canned Cocktails*
Canned Wine*
Beers*
Retail Goods
Condiments
- Boars Head Mustard$3.19Out of stock
Hot and Spicy! This All Natural deli style mustard is an old German recipe that combines white wine and horseradish. Gluten Free No Caramel Color No MSG Added
- Boars Head Fiery Chipotle Gourmaise$4.39Out of stock
Ignite your senses with Boar’s Head Bold Fiery Chipotle Gourmaise. Inspired by the flavors of Mexico, this zesty spread infuses mayonnaise with chipotle peppers for a deliciously intense heat. Add it to sandwiches or serve as a dipping sauce with crudité to create a mealtime flavor adventure.
- Boars Head Pub Style Horseradish$4.19
The rich, creamy flavor of our Pub Style Horseradish Sauce will enhance all of your sandwiches and is an effortless complement to London Broil, a holiday dinner of beef tenderloin or a standing prime rib roast. As a traditional English pub style sauce, it satisfies with a burst of horseradish, yet does not mask the savory flavor of whatever dish it is served with. It is sure to become a favorite on any table.
- Cento Anchovy Paste$5.99
Retail Cured Meats (Online)
- Boars Head Uncured Bianco D'Oro Italian Dry Salame$5.89
A rich blend of finely ground pork with wine and Italian style seasonings made in the traditional Old World manner. Boar’s Head Uncured Bianco D'Oro Salame is an authentic culinary classic aged to produce a subtle, complex flavor.
- Boars Head Uncured Peppered Salame$6.89
An American West Coast inspired salame. Boar's Head Uncured Peppered Salame is a hand-trimmed pork blended with wine and Italian style seasoning dry cured, naturally aged and hand-rolled in coarse black pepper for a deep, rich flavor.
- Brooklyn Cured Spicy Beef Salami$8.29
Salami seasoned with paprika, black pepper, and garlic. It's naturally smoked, which makes it the perfect pepperoni upgrade!
- Brooklyn Cured Uncured Pork Bourbon & Sour Cherries "Chubb"$8.99
This unique pork salami is inspired a classic Manhattan cocktail with bourbon and a maraschino cherry garnish. Bourbon's sweet smoky flavors are a great compliment to pork, and the cherries add complexity with their tart and fruity notes.