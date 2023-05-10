Frank and Carl's
Popular Items
Ma Fratelli
Served Hot pepperoni, salami, capicola, ham + provolone - lettuce, tomato, maxine vinaigrette, banana peppers
Tizzlesticks
Oven Heated roast beef + provolone - chimichurri, lettuce, tomato and mayo
HOF
Served Hot roast beef + provolone - lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic-horseradish mayo
FOOD
Sub/ Wrap
2 Flannels & a Vest
Served Hot pastrami + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard, pickle slices and chive cream cheese
3 Mikes
Served Cold ham + swiss - lettuce, tomato, mayo, honey mustard
Big Dainty
pastrami + swiss awesome slaw
Choose your own Adventure Starting Price
Price is to be determined based on ingredients.
Clubber Lang
Served Cold turkey, ham, bacon + provolone - lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, cucumber
Harvey
Veggie - Served Cold Only - provolone + avocado, cucumber, roasted red pepper, lettuce, tomato, mayo, roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette
Havana Daydreamin
Served Hot smoked pulled pork, ham, + swiss lettuce, house pickles, honey mustard
HOF
Served Hot roast beef + provolone - lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic-horseradish mayo
Jeff's Pants
Served Hot roast beef + white cheddar bacon- onion- figjam, spring mix, tomato, roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette, dijon mustard
Ma Fratelli
Served Hot pepperoni, salami, capicola, ham + provolone - lettuce, tomato, maxine vinaigrette, banana peppers
My Dad Vern
Served Cold turkey, bacon + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, black pepper parm mayo, spicy mustard
My Friend Marc
Served Cold turkey, bacon + swiss - lettuce, tomato, apricot jam, dijon mustard
Porkys Revenge
Served Cold ham, bacon, capicola + provolone - lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic mayo, honey mustard
Randy Watson
Veggie - Served Hot marinated roasted vegetables + feta - herbed white bean spread, lettuce, tomato, kalamata olives
Red Leader
Served Cold roast beef + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, black pepper parm mayo
Roger Roger
Served Hot hot capicola, pepperoni + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard, giardiniera
The Frank
Served Cold turkey + provolone - lettuce, tomato, mayo
Tizzlesticks
Oven Heated roast beef + provolone - chimichurri, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Will.I.Am
For Kids - Half Portion Sub Served However They Want cold, hot, steamed, or upside down - choose your meat + choose your cheese - choose your toppings
Masters Bacon
Platters
Pig Newton Wrap
Rise And Swine Wrap
Pesto Pete Wrap
Don Fernando Wrap
Buffalo Bill Wrap
Porky Pig Kids
Frankie Kids
Bagel
2 Flannels & a Vest
Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel pastrami + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard, pickle slices and chive cream cheese
3 Mikes
Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel ham + swiss - lettuce, tomato, mayo, honey mustard
Bandit
Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel ham, pepperoni + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, mustard
Choose your own Adventure Starting Price
Price to be determined based on ingredients.
Clubber Lang
Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel turkey, ham, bacon + provolone - lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, cucumber
Harvey
Veggie - Served Cold Only - provolone + avocado, cucumber, roasted red pepper, lettuce, tomato, mayo, roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette and veggie cream cheese
HOF
Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel roast beef + provolone - lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic-horseradish mayo and cream cheese
My Dad Vern
Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel turkey, bacon + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, black pepper parm mayo, spicy mustard
My Evie Thing
Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel pastrami + swiss - lettuce, tomato, yellow mustard, veggie cream cheese
Perfect Stranger
Steamed Only frank & carl's pimento cheese + ham - lettuce, tomato, banana peppers
Red Leader
Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel roast beef + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, black pepper parm mayo and chive cream cheese
Single Bagel
The Frank
Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel turkey + provolone - lettuce, tomato, mayo and veggie cream cheese
The Right Angle
Steamed Hot turkey + provolone - lettuce, banana peppers, mayo
Todd & Margo
Oven Cooked Hot pepperoni, + provolone - pizza sauce - served opened faced
Breakfast Bagel
Pizza Pizza
Sides
Kettle Chips
Combo Chips & Soda
Everything Bagel Chips + Frank & Carl's Pimiento Cheese
House Made everything bagel chips served with a side of Frank & Carl's signature pimiento cheese
Pickle
Everything Bagel Chips Only
Pimiento Cheese
Fratelli PASTA Salad
Spuds Potato Salad
3 Side Egg
Golden Curls
Mac And Cheese
Side Cream Cheese
Desserts
Salad
Ma Fratelli Salad
pepperoni, salami, capicola, ham + provolone tomato, banana peppers, maxine vinaigrette
Telly Saladas
chopped iceberg, kalamata olives, feta cheese, chopped tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini + house made greek dressing
I need a name
turkey + bacon iceberg lettuce, tomato, smoked cheddar, provolone + bleu cheese vinaigrette
"Bork, Bork, Bork" Chef's Salad
Chopped Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, onion, Egg, Cucumber and Cheese. Served with House made Ranch.
Chicken, Bacon, Green Apple With Apricot\Dijon Dressing
Mixed Lettuce, Peppers and Onions, Black Beans, Sweet Corn, Rotisserie Chicken, Tomato, Southwest Tortilla Strips and Cilantro Ranch