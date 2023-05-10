Frank and Carl's

Ma Fratelli

$10.25

Served Hot pepperoni, salami, capicola, ham + provolone - lettuce, tomato, maxine vinaigrette, banana peppers

Tizzlesticks

$10.25

Oven Heated roast beef + provolone - chimichurri, lettuce, tomato and mayo

HOF

$10.25

Served Hot roast beef + provolone - lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic-horseradish mayo

FOOD

Sub/ Wrap

2 Flannels & a Vest

$10.25

Served Hot pastrami + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard, pickle slices and chive cream cheese

3 Mikes

$7.75

Served Cold ham + swiss - lettuce, tomato, mayo, honey mustard

Big Dainty

$10.25

pastrami + swiss awesome slaw

Choose your own Adventure Starting Price

$4.00

Price is to be determined based on ingredients.

Clubber Lang

$10.00

Served Cold turkey, ham, bacon + provolone - lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, cucumber

Harvey

$9.25

Veggie - Served Cold Only - provolone + avocado, cucumber, roasted red pepper, lettuce, tomato, mayo, roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette

Havana Daydreamin

$9.75

Served Hot smoked pulled pork, ham, + swiss lettuce, house pickles, honey mustard

Jeff's Pants

$10.50

Served Hot roast beef + white cheddar bacon- onion- figjam, spring mix, tomato, roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette, dijon mustard

My Dad Vern

$9.75

Served Cold turkey, bacon + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, black pepper parm mayo, spicy mustard

My Friend Marc

$9.50

Served Cold turkey, bacon + swiss - lettuce, tomato, apricot jam, dijon mustard

Porkys Revenge

$9.50

Served Cold ham, bacon, capicola + provolone - lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic mayo, honey mustard

Randy Watson

$9.75Out of stock

Veggie - Served Hot marinated roasted vegetables + feta - herbed white bean spread, lettuce, tomato, kalamata olives

Red Leader

$10.25

Served Cold roast beef + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, black pepper parm mayo

Roger Roger

$9.25

Served Hot hot capicola, pepperoni + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard, giardiniera

The Frank

$9.50

Served Cold turkey + provolone - lettuce, tomato, mayo

Will.I.Am

$6.00

For Kids - Half Portion Sub Served However They Want cold, hot, steamed, or upside down - choose your meat + choose your cheese - choose your toppings

Masters Bacon

$10.00

Platters

$70.00

Pig Newton Wrap

$10.00

Rise And Swine Wrap

$10.25

Pesto Pete Wrap

$8.50

Don Fernando Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Bill Wrap

$10.00

Porky Pig Kids

$6.00

Frankie Kids

$6.00

Bagel

Bandit

$7.50

Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel ham, pepperoni + smoked cheddar - lettuce, tomato, mustard

My Evie Thing

$9.50

Steamed Hot - everything or plain bagel pastrami + swiss - lettuce, tomato, yellow mustard, veggie cream cheese

Perfect Stranger

$9.50

Steamed Only frank & carl's pimento cheese + ham - lettuce, tomato, banana peppers

Single Bagel

$2.00

The Right Angle

$9.25

Steamed Hot turkey + provolone - lettuce, banana peppers, mayo

Todd & Margo

$6.75

Oven Cooked Hot pepperoni, + provolone - pizza sauce - served opened faced

Breakfast Bagel

$6.00

Pizza Pizza

$6.00

Sides

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Combo Chips & Soda

$2.75

Everything Bagel Chips + Frank & Carl's Pimiento Cheese

$5.00

House Made everything bagel chips served with a side of Frank & Carl's signature pimiento cheese

Pickle

$0.50

Everything Bagel Chips Only

$3.00Out of stock

Pimiento Cheese

$3.00

Fratelli PASTA Salad

$5.00

Spuds Potato Salad

$4.00

3 Side Egg

$3.50Out of stock

Golden Curls

$5.00Out of stock

Mac And Cheese

$5.50Out of stock

Side Cream Cheese

$3.50

Desserts

Cookie

$2.00

Salad

Ma Fratelli Salad

$10.25

pepperoni, salami, capicola, ham + provolone tomato, banana peppers, maxine vinaigrette

Telly Saladas

$10.25

chopped iceberg, kalamata olives, feta cheese, chopped tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini + house made greek dressing

I need a name

$10.25

turkey + bacon iceberg lettuce, tomato, smoked cheddar, provolone + bleu cheese vinaigrette

"Bork, Bork, Bork" Chef's Salad

$10.00

Chopped Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, onion, Egg, Cucumber and Cheese. Served with House made Ranch.

Chicken, Bacon, Green Apple With Apricot\Dijon Dressing

$10.00

Mixed Lettuce, Peppers and Onions, Black Beans, Sweet Corn, Rotisserie Chicken, Tomato, Southwest Tortilla Strips and Cilantro Ranch

Soup

Chicken Noodle

$5.50

New Soup

$5.50Out of stock

DRINKS

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.75

Coffee

$2.00

Coffee with Bourbon Cream

$4.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Juice Box

$0.75

La Croix

$1.50

Monster Energy

$2.75Out of stock

Sprite

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Unsweet Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Lemonaid

$2.00Out of stock

To Go Beer

2 for $7 Craft Cans

$7.00

Please list which 2 beers you would like: Hilltop Lager, Taft’s Nellies Ale, Seventh Son Hum Nimbus, Brewdog Elvis Juice