Frank’s Pizza Napoletana
Regular Menu
Antipasti è Zuppe
- Wood Fired Focaccia$11.00
With fresh rosemary, sea salt, pecorino-romano & e.v.o.o
- Spiedini$14.00
Fior di latte, wrapped with pepperoni, and roasted in the wood burning oven
- Crawfish Arancini$15.00
"Little orange" shaped, white wine & parmigiano risotto balls, breaded & deep fried with Louisiana crawfish tails, tabasco cream sauce
- Onion Rings$10.00
Thinly sliced & fried crisp with our creole remoulade on the side
- Burrata$18.00
With crostini, e.v.o.o., sea salt & fresh black pepper
- Frittura di Calamari é Peperoni$16.00
Crispy fried calamari & peppers with pecorino-romano, lemon-basil aioli & lemon wedge
- Cannellini Bean Hummus$13.00
with house made giardiniera & warm garlic toast points
- Warm Marinated Olives$8.00
Green Castelvetrano & black Cerignola olives with citrus zest & garlic
- Salumi è Formaggi Misti$22.00
A sampling of our Italian cured meats & Italian cheeses with olives, two spiedini, focaccia & various other goodies
- Cup Zuppa del Giorno$8.00
Frank's ever-changing soup of the day! Your server is happy to tell you what we have prepared today!
- Bowl Zuppa del Giorno$10.00
Frank's ever-changing soup of the day! Your server is happy to tell you what we have prepared today!
- Stuffed Mushrooms$12.00
- Fried Mozzarella$10.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
With crostini
- Side of Marinara$2.00
- Oyster Plate$34.00
- 3x Piece Focaccia$3.00
Insalate
- Pere è Nocciole$15.00
Sliced pear, toasted hazelnuts, dried cranberries, crisp shaved fennel, red onion, fall baby lettuces, balsamic vinaigrette, pecorino\-Romano and finished with a drizzle of honey
- La Cosa Nostra$14.00
Roasted sweet potato, dried cranberries, crispy prosciutto & roasted pecans, fall baby lettuces, tossed with sherry vinegar-molasses vinaigrette, shaved red onion, french goat cheese & pecorino-romano
- Caprese$13.00
Warm grape tomatoes, blistered in the wood oven, fior di latte, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, parmigiano & toasted pine nuts
- Insalata di Salmone Affumicato$18.00
Thinly sliced, house cured & apple wood-cold smoked atlantic salmon (gravlax) on arugula, tossed with lemon vinaigrette, hard-boiled egg, capers, shaved red onion and a light drizzle of crème fraiche
- Portobellini$14.00
Garlic-roasted portobello mushroom cap, topped with warm, herbed goat cheese on fall baby lettuces, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, pecorino-romano, roasted peppers & toasted pine nuts
- Frank's Caesar$9.00
Crisp romaine tossed with house-made caesar dressing, rosemary croutons & parmigiano
- La Mista$11.00
Arugula tossed with lemon vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, shaved red onion & parmigiano
- Fried Oysters Insalata$24.00Out of stock
Frank's fried oysters, creole remoulade, baby lettuce & balsamic vinaigrette, crispy pancetta, shaved red onion & pecorino-romano
Pizze Rosse
- Margherita$14.00
Fior di latte, red sauce, fresh whole leaf basil, pecorino Romano & e.v.o.o
- Margherita Extra$17.00
Imported Italian mozzarella di bufala d.o.p., red sauce, fresh whole leaf basil, halved grape tomatoes, pecorino\-Romano & e.v.o.o
- Marinara$12.00
Red sauce, shaved garlic clove, Greek oregano & e.v.o.o. No cheese
- La Romana$15.00
White anchovies, capers, red sauce, fior di latte, pecorino-romano, e.v.o.o. & finished with calabrian chilis
- L'Hawaiano-Italiano$18.00
Roasted fresh pineapple, braised pork, crispy pancetta, red sauce, fior di latte, pecorino-romano, shaved red onion, chopped garlic in e.v.o.o., chili flakes
- L'Americano$17.00
Hand cut pepperoni, red sauce, fior di latte, Greek oregano & pecorino-romano
- The Big Hurt$20.00
Braised pork, Italian sausage, mortadella, sopressata, coppa, pepperoni, caramelized onions, red sauce, fior di latte, pecorino-romano, chopped garlic in e.v.o.o. & finished with calabrian chilis
- Salsiccia$17.00
House-made Italian sausage, roasted peppers, shaved red onion, fior di latte, red sauce, ricotta, Greek oregano, chopped garlic in e.v.o.o
- Il Diavolo$18.00
Sopressata, kalamata olives, red sauce, smoked fior di latte, chopped garlic in e.v.o.o., pecorino-romano, Greek oregano & finished with calabrian chiles
- Funghi-Funghi!!$17.00
Wood roasted portobello & white mushrooms, red sauce, fior di latte, fresh tarragon, pecorino\-Romano & chopped garlic in e.v.o.o
- Prosciutto di Parma con Rucola$19.00
Grape tomatoes, red sauce & fior di latte... Finished with sliced prosciutto di parma & arugula tossed with lemon vinaigrette & pecorino-romano
- Special Pizza - "Black 'N' Bleu"$18.00
Bbq sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, braised pork shoulder, pancetta, red onions & banana peppers
Pizze Bianche
- Too Duckin' Good$20.00
House-made duck confit, sliced pear, caramelized onion, panna, fior di latte, parmigiano & gorgonzola...finished with a drizzle of honey
- Autunno è Inverno$19.00
Red wine braised pork shoulder, molasses glazed roasted sweet potato, panna, pecan-ricotta pesto, parmigiano, fior di latte, fresh rosemary, caramelized onions, goat cheese and a drizzle of honey
- Queen Bee BBQ$20.00
Sweet onion jam is the sauce with pork b*** burnt ends, crispy pancetta, parmigiano, Italian fontina, fior di latte, pickled jalapeños, topped off with a caribbean bbq glaze & crispy onion rings
- Cinque Formaggi$17.00
Chopped garlic in e.v.o.o. Is the sauce with gorgonzola, Italian fontina, fior di latte, ricotta, pecorino\-romano & grape tomatoes
- Salmone Affumicato$19.00Out of stock
A wood fired pizza crust topped with thinly sliced, house-cured & apple wood-cold smoked atlantic salmon (gravlax), arugula tossed with lemon vinaigrette, capers, shaved red onion & a light drizzle of crème fraiche
- Vegetariana$17.00
Wood roasted portobello & white mushrooms, asparagus, sautéed baby spinach, shaved red onion, roasted peppers, panna, fior di latte, capers, chopped garlic in e.v.o.o., pecorino\-romano fresh thyme & goat cheese
- Super Dixie Chicken$18.00
Roasted chicken, artichokes, kalamata olives, sautéed baby spinach, pickled jalapeños, crispy pancetta, panna, fior di latte, shaved red onion, goat cheese, pecorino\-romano & chopped garlic in e.v.o.o
- Fig & Pig$19.00
Inspired by the "Notorious f.i.g." from the secret stash in crested butte, co port-glazed black mission figs, panna, pecorino Romano, Italian fontina, Gorgonzola & finished with sliced prosciutto di parma & white truffle oil
- Nutty Rosie$17.00
A tribute to the "Rosa" at pizzeria bianco in phoenix, az chopped garlic in e.v.o.o. Is the sauce with parmigiano, Italian fontina, shaved red onion, chopped fresh rosemary & finished with crushed pistachios
- Soulful Tuscan$18.00
Based on a delicious pie at pizzaiolo in Oakland, ca house-made Italian sausage, wood roasted rapini, panna, fior di latte, chili flakes, ricotta, pecorino\-romano & chopped garlic in e.v.o.o
Specialità della Casa
- Mahaffey Farms Pork Scallopini Milanese$24.00Out of stock
Local and free range. Tender breaded pork cutlets on saffron risotto with lemon-caper brown butter and parmigiano
- Lasagna Bolognese$20.00
Pasta layered with & italian cheeses and our rich sauce made with ground beef, ground pork, house cured pancetta & red wine and oven baked
- Pot Roast Papardelle$18.00
Wide pasta noodles, red wine braised beef sauce with vegetables, mushrooms & parmigiano
- Cacio è Pepe Linguine$15.00
Linguine in buttery sauce of pecorino-romano, black pepper, arugula & crispy prosciutto
- Orecchiette Pasta Bolognese$16.00
Made with house cured pancetta, ground beef, ground pork & red wine
- Roasted Butternut Squash - Parmigiano Risotto$15.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts tossed with Worcestershire vinaigrette
- Wood Oven Broiled-Vino Rosso Burger$16.00
With crispy oniong rings. 8 oz. patty of local sample farm's ground beef with red wine-shallot reduction, (thank you dr. meredith nelson!) wood-fired & topped with melted asiago & caramelized onions on rosemary focaccia with sliced tomato, arugula, and cre
Grilled Panini
Calzoni
- Classico Calzone$19.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, red sauce, fior di latte & pecorino-romano
- Firenze Calzone$18.00
Roasted chicken, sautéed baby spinach, artichokes, crispy pancetta, panna, parmigiano, ricotta, fior di latte, chili flakes & chopped garlic in e.v.o.o
- Muffaletta Calzone$18.00
Chopped garlic in e.v.o.o. Is the sauce, mortadella, sopressata & coppa with frank's olive mix, fior di latte, pecorino\-Romano & provolone
Bambini
Dolce
- Tiramisu$12.00
Espresso-rum soaked ladyfingers layered with whipped sweet mascarpone cream, topped with cocoa powder
- Sicilian Cannoli$12.00
Sweet mascarpone-ricotta cream with orange zest, topped with crushed pistachios, chocolate sauce drizzle & powdered sugar
- French Lemon Tart$11.00
With seasonal berries
- Chocolate Budino$11.00
Italian flourless chocolate cake, e.v.o.o., coarse salt
- Nutella Calzone$12.00
Wood fired dessert calzone with nutella, bananas, roasted pecans & mini marshmallows drizzled with chocolate sauce & sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Affogato$6.50
Double shot of illy espresso with frank's vanilla bean gelato
- Special Dessert$10.00
Lunch Menu
Insalate (Lunch)
- Lunch Pere è Nocciole$7.50
Sliced pear, toasted hazelnuts, dried cranberries, crisp shaved fennel, red onion, fall baby lettuces, balsamic vinaigrette, pecorino\-Romano and finished with a drizzle of honey
- Lunch La Cosa Nostra$7.00
Roasted sweet potato, dried cranberries, crispy prosciutto & roasted pecans, fall baby lettuces, tossed with sherry vinegar-molasses vinaigrette, shaved red onion, french goat cheese & pecorino-romano
- Lunch Frank's Caesar$4.50
Crisp romaine tossed with house-made caesar dressing, rosemary croutons & parmigiano
- Lunch La Mista$6.50
Arugula tossed with lemon vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, shaved red onion & parmigiano
- Lunch Fried Oysters Insalata$12.00
Frank's fried oysters, creole remoulade, baby lettuce & balsamic vinaigrette, crispy pancetta, shaved red onion & pecorino-romano
Pizze Rosse (Lunch Pizzette)
- Lunch Margherita$7.00
Fior di latte, red sauce, fresh whole leaf basil, pecorino\-Romano & e.v.o.o
- Lunch Margherita Extra$8.50
Imported Italian mozzarella di bufala d.o.p., red sauce, fresh whole leaf basil, halved grape tomatoes, pecorino\-romano & e.v.0.0
- Lunch Marinara$6.00
Red sauce, shaved garlic clove, Greek oregano & e.v.o.o. No cheese
- Lunch La Romana$7.50
White anchovies, capers, red sauce, fior di latte, pecorino-romano, e.v.o.o. & finished with calabrian chilis
- Lunch L'Hawaiano-Italiano$9.00
Roasted fresh pineapple, braised pork, crispy pancetta, red sauce, fior di latte, pecorino-romano, shaved red onion, chopped garlic in e.v.o.o., chili flakes
- Lunch L'Americano$8.50
Hand cut pepperoni, red sauce, fior di latte, Greek oregano & pecorino-romano
- Lunch The Big Hurt$10.00
Braised pork, Italian sausage, mortadella, sopressata, coppa, pepperoni, caramelized onions, red sauce, fior di latte, pecorino-romano, chopped garlic in e.v.o.o. & finished with calabrian chilis
- Lunch Salsiccia$8.50
House-made Italian sausage, roasted peppers, shaved red onion, fior di latte, red sauce, ricotta, Greek oregano, chopped garlic in e.v.o.o
- Lunch Il Diavolo$9.00
Sopressata, kalamata olives, red sauce, smoked fior di latte, chopped garlic in e.v.o.o., pecorino-romano, Greek oregano & finished with calabrian chiles
- Lunch Funghi-Funghi!!$8.50
Wood roasted portobello & white mushrooms, red sauce, fior di latte, fresh tarragon, pecorino\-Romano & chopped garlic in e.v.o.o
- Lunch Prosciutto di Parma con Rucola$9.50
Grape tomatoes, red sauce & fior di latte... Finished with sliced prosciutto di parma & arugula tossed with lemon vinaigrette & pecorino-romano
Pizze Bianche (Lunch Pizzette)
- Lunch Too Duckin' Good$10.00
House-made duck confit, sliced pear, caramelized onion, panna, fior di latte, parmigiano & gorgonzola...finished with a drizzle of honey
- Lunch Autunno è Inverno$9.50
Red wine braised pork shoulder, molasses glazed roasted sweet potato, panna, pecan-ricotta pesto, parmigiano, fior di latte, fresh rosemary, caramelized onions, goat cheese and a drizzle of honey
- Lunch Queen Bee BBQ$10.00
Sweet onion jam is the sauce with pork b*** burnt ends, crispy pancetta, parmigiano, Italian fontina, fior di latte, pickled jalapeños, topped off with a caribbean bbq glaze & crispy onion rings
- Lunch Cinque Formaggi$8.50
Chopped garlic in e.v.o.o. Is the sauce with gorgonzola, Italian fontina, fior di latte, ricotta, pecorino\-romano & grape tomatoes
- Lunch Salmone Affumicato$9.50Out of stock
A wood fired pizza crust topped with thinly sliced, house-cured & apple wood-cold smoked atlantic salmon (gravlax), arugula tossed with lemon vinaigrette, capers, shaved red onion & a light drizzle of crème fraiche
- Lunch Vegetariana$8.50
Wood roasted portobello & white mushrooms, asparagus, sautéed baby spinach, shaved red onion, roasted peppers, panna, fior di latte, capers, chopped garlic in e.v.o.o., pecorino\-romano fresh thyme & goat cheese
- Lunch Super Dixie Chicken$9.00
Roasted chicken, artichokes, kalamata olives, sautéed baby spinach, pickled jalapeños, crispy pancetta, panna, fior di latte, shaved red onion, goat cheese, pecorino\-romano & chopped garlic in e.v.0.0
- Lunch Fig & Pig$9.50
Inspired by the "Notorious f.i.g." from the secret stash in crested butte, co port-glazed black mission figs, panna, pecorino-romano, Italian fontina, Gorgonzola & finished with sliced prosciutto di parma & white truffle oil
- Lunch Nutty Rosie$8.50
A tribute to the "Rosa" at pizzeria bianco in phoenix, az chopped garlic in e.v.o.o. Is the sauce with parmigiano, Italian fontina, shaved red onion, chopped fresh rosemary & finished with crushed pistachios
- Lunch Soulful Tuscan$9.00
Based on a delicious pie at pizzaiolo in Oakland, ca house-made Italian sausage, wood roasted rapini, panna, fior di latte, chili flakes, ricotta, pecorino\-romano & chopped garlic in e.v.o.o
Grilled Panini (Lunch)
N/A Beverages
Illy Coffee
- Caffè Americano$3.00
Illy dark roast drip coffee
- Macchiato$4.00
Double shot of Illy espresso, just barely "Stained" with a touch of hot milk & foam
- Double Espresso$3.50
Double shot of Illy espresso
- Cappuccino$4.50
Double shot of Illy espresso with hot milk & foam
- Affogato$6.50Out of stock
Double shot of Illy espresso with Frank's vanilla bean gelato
- French Press Coffee$8.00
Illy dark roast plunged and served tableside. Perfect for two!
Soft Drinks / Tea
- Coca-Cola$3.25
- Diet Coke$3.25
- Powerade Mountain Berry Blast$3.25
- Sprite$3.25
- Dr Pepper$3.25
- Minute Maid Lemonade$3.25
- Ginger Ale$3.25
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Milk$3.25
- San Pellegrino Limonata$3.50
- San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa$3.50
- San Pellegrino Essenza$2.00
- San Pellegrino$3.50
- Acqua Panna$3.50
- Abita Root Beer$3.50
- Iced Black Tea Unsweetened$3.25
- Iced Black Tea Sweetened$3.25
- Raspberry Iced Tea$4.25
- Peach Iced Tea$4.25
- Mighty Leaf Hot Tea$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Grapefruit Juice$2.50
- Orange Juice$3.25
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Tomato Juice$2.50