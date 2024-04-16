Frank Weilers Deli & Restaurant 21161 Victory Boulevard
Breakfast
Waffles
French Toast
- French Toast$11.95
- Nutella & Banana French Toast$14.95
Two thick slices of egg bread dipped in egg batter, then grilled, stuffed with Nutella and topped with bananas and powdered sugar
- Cinnamon Raisin French Toast$13.95
Two thick slices of cinnamon raisin bread dipped in egg batter, then grilled and topped with powdered sugar
- French Toast & Eggs$14.95
Two thick slices of egg bread dipped in egg batter, then grilled and topped with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style
- French Toast Sandwich$17.95
Two thick slices of egg bread dipped in egg batter, then grilled and topped with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of two bacon strips or two sausage links. Substitute turkey bacon or turkey sausage at no charge