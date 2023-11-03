Frank & Sons 1040 Gaines School Rd
DINNER
STARTERS
- Wings$11.99+
Tossed in your sauce of choice. Bbq, Lemon pepper, Medium, or Hot
- Carpaccio$18.99
Raw Beef carpaccio served with mixed greens, olive oil, capers, salt & pepper, and lemon slices.
- Onion Rings$9.99
Fried white onions served with our house sauce.
- Calamari$15.99
Served with aioli sauce, fried zucchini, and lemon.
- Fried Shrimp$13.99
Butterfly shrimp served with aioli sauce.
- Turnovers$10.99
Turnover filled with ground beef or chicken, grill bell peppers, grill onions, and cheddar cheese.
SALADS/SOUP
- Strawberry Salad$15.99
Mixed greens, strawberry, toasted pecans, feta cheese crumbles, and red onions with House balsamic vinaigrette.
- Steak* Salad$19.99
Mixed greens, grill red onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and House balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar* Salad$6.99+
Romaine lettuce, croutons, bacon, caesar* (contains raw egg) dressing. and parmesan cheese.
- House Salad$6.99+
Romaine lettuce , carrots, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan cheese with our house vinaigrette.
- Mom's Chicken Soup
Carrots, potatoes, and chicken in a hearty broth.
STEAKS
COMBOS
SEAFOOD
- Salmon 7oz$24.99
7oz Salmon comes with chimichurri sauce on top. Served with steamed broccoli and baked potatoes.
- Grill Shrimp Plate$22.99
House side salad, grill bell pepper, grill red onion, and baked potatoes.
- Lobster Tails Dinner (2)$56.99
A Lobster tail served with mashed potatoes and broccoli.
- Red Snapper$25.99
Fried Red Snapper served with steak fries and house side salad.
BURGERS, SANDWICH, TACOS
- Frank's Burger*$13.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, egg*, fried onions, bacon, cheddar cheese with mayo and ketchup.
- Bacon Cheeseburger*$12.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onions with mayo, and ketchup.
- Sons Burger*$12.99
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, mayo and ketchup.
- Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, grill red onions, cheddar cheese, and our aioli sauce with your choice of meat
- Tacos
Flour tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes grill red onions, cheddar cheese with your choice of meat.
- Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes, grill red onions, cheddar cheese, and our house pink sauce.
- Taco (1)$3.99
DESSERTS
SIDES
MEATS
- Order of Scallops$14.00
- Order of Lobster Tail (1)$21.99
- Ordet of Shrimp$12.00
- Order of Red Snapper$18.00
- Order of Salmon$14.00
- Order of Chicken$8.00
- Order of T Bone$27.99
- Order of Ribeye$35.50
- Order of Frank’s Filet 6oz$15.99
- Order of Filet Mignon 8oz$31.99
- Order NY Strip$28.99
- Order of Tomahawak Steak$79.99
- Order of Ribs Full$19.99
- Order Ribs Half$10.99
- Order Lamb$29.99
- Order Grill chicken$6.99
- Order Churrasco$15.99