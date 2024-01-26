Frankie's Place 904 Center St.
Food
FRANKIE'S FEATURES
- THE "FRANKIE'S DOG"$6.99
All beef hot dog, Frankie's Chili, cheddar cheese, onion, ketchup, mustard on a buttered roll
- THE "A-TOWN"$6.99
All beef hot dog, Frankie’s Chili, cheddar cheese, Frankie’s Slaw on a buttered bun
- THE "OLDE TOWN"$6.99
All beef hot dog, grilled onions and peppers, Frankie's Chili, cheddar cheese, mustard on a buttered bun
- THE "CHI-GLIZZY"$6.99
All beef hot dog, onion, tomato, pickle spear, sweet relish, sport peppers, mustard, celery salt, on a poppy seed bun.
- THE "D-TOWN"$6.99
All beef hot dog, Frankie’s Chili, grilled onion, mustard on a buttered bun
- THE "SOUTHWEST"$6.99
All beef hot dog, tomato, onion, jalapeño, chopped bacon on a buttered bun
- THE "NEW YORKER"$5.99
All beef hot dog, onion, sauerkraut, spicy mustard on a buttered bun
- THE "CLASSIC"$5.99
All beef hot dog, onion, sweet relish, ketchup, mustard on a buttered bun
- THE "WARSAW DOG"$7.99
Smoked Polish Sausage, choice of 3 premium toppings on buttered bun
- BUILD YOUR OWN$5.99
All beef hot dog with up to 3 toppings "Basic" toppings included