Popular Items

Fries

$6.00

these things speaks for itself! Come at us McD's!

Sharables

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

brussel sprouts marinated in salt, pepper and olive oil served with crispy bacon bits and blue cheese crumbles. topped with a mike’s hot honey glaze.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$9.00Out of stock

fresh cauliflower breaded in house with either buffalo sauce or sesame ginger and served with either ranch or blue cheese

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$11.00

10-oz bavarian pretzel served with New Belgium Fat Tire beer cheese and stone mustard.

Mac 'N Cheese Bites

Mac 'N Cheese Bites

$7.00Out of stock

crispy bites with a spicy marinara dipping sauce

Tots

$6.00

crispy and delicious

Jumbo Wings

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sandwiches (all sandwiches come with chips)

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$13.00Out of stock

three homemade beef and pork meatballs set under marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Grilled Sausages (all sausages come with chips)

Beer Brat

$13.00

pork sausage grilled and then topped with warm buttered saurkraut and dark beer stoned mustard. A true classic!

