Franklin Hall
Popular Items
Chicken Tenders
choice of bbq or honey mustard sauce
Fries
these things speaks for itself! Come at us McD's!
Smash Burger
2 stacked ground chuck and brisket patties with shredded lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, american cheese and our very own homemade special sauce on a fresh brioche bun
Sharables
Brussel Sprouts
brussel sprouts marinated in salt, pepper and olive oil served with crispy bacon bits and blue cheese crumbles. topped with a mike’s hot honey glaze.
Cauliflower
fresh cauliflower breaded in house with either buffalo sauce or sesame ginger and served with either ranch or blue cheese
Giant Pretzel
10-oz bavarian pretzel served with New Belgium Fat Tire beer cheese and stone mustard.
Loaded Fries
melted cheese whiz, crispy bacon, jalapenos and sour cream
Loaded Tots
melted cheese whiz, crispy bacon, jalapenos and sour cream
Mac 'N Cheese Bites
crispy bites with a spicy marinara dipping sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
house cut and breaded mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce
Ultimate Nachos
chips tossed in a queso cheese sauce then topped with smoked cheddar cheese, queso fresco, pico de gallo and fresh jalapenos. served with guacamole and sour cream on the side
Tots
crispy and delicious
Jumbo Wings
8 jumbo wings in buffalo, mumbo, sweet red chili, old bay, bbq, honey siracha, memphis dry rub or lemon pepper. your choice of ranch or blu cheese
Blue Cheese
Sandwiches (all sandwiches come with chips)
Cheesesteak
six ounces of shaved ribeye chopped with onion and green pepper then topped with smoked queso cheese on a hoagie roll with a horseradish spread.
Chicken BLT
in house breaded and fried chicken breast, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, and herb aioli
Grilled Chicken BBQ BLT
your choice of a grilled or blackened chicken topped with crunchy homemade ginger sesame slaw and tomatoes.
Meatball Sub
three homemade beef and pork meatballs set under marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Smash Burger
2 stacked ground chuck and brisket patties with shredded lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, american cheese and our very own homemade special sauce on a fresh brioche bun
Veggie Burger
home-made patty topped with harissa ketchup, herb aioli, lettuce, and tomato
Grilled Sausages (all sausages come with chips)
Beer Brat
pork sausage grilled and then topped with warm buttered saurkraut and dark beer stoned mustard. A true classic!
Cheddar Jalapeno
our newest addition to our sausage lineup. shredded lettuce, spicy mayo on the bottom, picco de gallo on top.
Hot Italian
grilled hot italian sausage topped with seasoned green peppers & onions, then covered with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.