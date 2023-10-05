Franklin Square Market Downtown Saratoga Springs
Main Menu
Breakfast
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg, American Cheese, Fluffy Brioche Bun
Bacon Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Crispy Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Fluffy Brioche Bun
Sausage Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage Patty, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Fluffy Brioche Bun
Sausage, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage Patty, Crispy Bacon, American Cheese, Fluffy Brioche Bun
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg, Shredded Cheese, Home Fries, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli, Flour Tortilla
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg, Bacon Shredded Cheese, Home Fries, Pico de Gallo, Flour Burrito Shell
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, onions & peppers, scrambled eggs Shredded Cheese, Home Fries, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Flour Burrito Shell
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
Carne Asada, yellow rice Black beans, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli, Flour Burrito Shell
Peanut Butter Overnight Oats
Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Peanut Butter
Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats
Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chips
Berry Overnight Oats
Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Blueberries, Strawberries
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Fresh Strawberries and Blueberries, Crunchy Granola, Honey, Toasted Hazelnuts
Fruit Cup
Fresh Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries
Bagel
Dont Make
Hot Sandwiches
Big Parm
Breaded Chicken Cutlets, House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Market Signature Baguette
Eggy Parm
Breaded Eggplant, House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Market Signature Baguette
Canfield Cubano
Mojo-Roasted Pork Shoulder, Smoked black forest ham, Swiss, sweet pickle, Dijonnaise, Market Signature Baguette
Reuben
Sliced Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Griddled Rye Bread
Cold Sandwiches
Saratoga Pig
Pulled pork, PDT signature BBQ sauce, shredded apple slaw, thinly sliced jalapeños, hearty sub roll
Market BLT
Crispy Bacon, Cucumbers, Shredded Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic & Herb Aioli, Fresh Baked Sourdough
Congress Park Caprese
Sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, arugula, basil aioli, balsamic glaze, fresh baked sourdough
Turkey Club
Oven Roasted Turkey, Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayonnaise, Fresh Baked Sourdough
The Lake
house roasted turkey breast, aged cheddar, crispy bacon, cole slaw, arugula, market signature baguette
Cape Cod Chicken Salad
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Celery, Tarragon, Toasted Walnuts, Sliced Grapes, Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Fresh Baked Sourdough
The Railroad
House-Roasted Beef, Provolone, Shredded Iceberg, Crispy Onions, Dill Pickle Chips, Thousand Island, Market Signature Baguette, horseradish aioli
The Union
Grilled Chicken Cutlets, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, Basil pesto, Market Signature Baguette
Fresh Grain Bowls
Harvest
shredded tuscan kale, radicchio, bulgur wheat, roasted butternut squash, brussels sprouts, sliced apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, apple cider vinaigrette
Vegan Power
romaine hearts, spinach, wheat berries, roasted beets, sweet potatoes, grilled portobello mushrooms, roasted brussels sprouts, green goddess dressing
Mediterranean
seasonal greens mix, bulgur wheat, cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pickled red onions, chickpeas, herbs, spiced feta, meyer lemon vinaigrette
Beans & Grains
baby spinach, quinoa, wheatberry, black beans, chickpeas, pickled red onions, hard-boiled egg, feta, chia seeds, pomegranate vinaigrette
Build Your Own Sandwich
Flatbread Pizza
Classic Flatbread
Blanco crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, flaky Maldon salt
Bianco Flatbread
Garlic oil, ricotta, Romano, Parmesan, mozzarella cheeses, fresh herbs
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Pulled buffalo chicken, cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese, and scallions, buffalo sauce
Focaccia Pizza
Bar Menu
Snacks
Basket of Fries
Caramelized Onion Dip
Caramelized sweet onions, sour cream, beef demi-glace, fresh fried chips (gf)
Buffalo Garlic Parm Chicken Bites
Crunchy Fried Chicken Bites
Pigs in a Blanket
house-grilled bratwurst, bite-sized puffed pastry, spicy mustard
Bavarian Pretzel
Bavarian Pretzel with house beer cheese
Tacos of the Day
4 Specialty Tacos of the Day.
Signature Sandwiches
Market Burger
hand-pressed patty, signature sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, dill pickle chips, house fries, market bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Jalapeno ranch, coleslaw, sweet pickles, crispy onions, house fries, market bun
Chicken Fried Tofu Sandwich (Vegan)
pickle juice brine, vegan mayo, shredded cabbage dill pickle chips, market bun