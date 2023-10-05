Main Menu

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Fried egg, American Cheese, Fluffy Brioche Bun

Bacon Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Crispy Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Fluffy Brioche Bun

Sausage Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Sausage Patty, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Fluffy Brioche Bun

Sausage, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Sausage Patty, Crispy Bacon, American Cheese, Fluffy Brioche Bun

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Scrambled Egg, Shredded Cheese, Home Fries, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli, Flour Tortilla

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Scrambled Egg, Bacon Shredded Cheese, Home Fries, Pico de Gallo, Flour Burrito Shell

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Chorizo, onions & peppers, scrambled eggs Shredded Cheese, Home Fries, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Flour Burrito Shell

Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Carne Asada, yellow rice Black beans, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli, Flour Burrito Shell

Peanut Butter Overnight Oats

$7.00

Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Peanut Butter

Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats

$7.00

Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chips

Berry Overnight Oats

$7.00

Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Blueberries, Strawberries

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Fresh Strawberries and Blueberries, Crunchy Granola, Honey, Toasted Hazelnuts

Fruit Cup

$7.00

Fresh Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries

Bagel

$3.00

Dont Make

Hot Sandwiches

Big Parm

$13.00+

Breaded Chicken Cutlets, House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Market Signature Baguette

Eggy Parm

$12.00+

Breaded Eggplant, House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Market Signature Baguette

Canfield Cubano

$12.00+

Mojo-Roasted Pork Shoulder, Smoked black forest ham, Swiss, sweet pickle, Dijonnaise, Market Signature Baguette

Reuben

$12.00

Sliced Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Griddled Rye Bread

Cold Sandwiches

Saratoga Pig

$12.00+

Pulled pork, PDT signature BBQ sauce, shredded apple slaw, thinly sliced jalapeños, hearty sub roll

Market BLT

$12.00

Crispy Bacon, Cucumbers, Shredded Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic & Herb Aioli, Fresh Baked Sourdough

Congress Park Caprese

$12.00

Sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, arugula, basil aioli, balsamic glaze, fresh baked sourdough

Turkey Club

$13.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayonnaise, Fresh Baked Sourdough

The Lake

$12.00+

house roasted turkey breast, aged cheddar, crispy bacon, cole slaw, arugula, market signature baguette

Cape Cod Chicken Salad

$12.00

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Celery, Tarragon, Toasted Walnuts, Sliced Grapes, Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Fresh Baked Sourdough

The Railroad

$12.00+

House-Roasted Beef, Provolone, Shredded Iceberg, Crispy Onions, Dill Pickle Chips, Thousand Island, Market Signature Baguette, horseradish aioli

The Union

$13.00+

Grilled Chicken Cutlets, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, Basil pesto, Market Signature Baguette

Fresh Grain Bowls

Harvest

$10.99

shredded tuscan kale, radicchio, bulgur wheat, roasted butternut squash, brussels sprouts, sliced apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, apple cider vinaigrette

Vegan Power

$10.99

romaine hearts, spinach, wheat berries, roasted beets, sweet potatoes, grilled portobello mushrooms, roasted brussels sprouts, green goddess dressing

Mediterranean

$10.99

seasonal greens mix, bulgur wheat, cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pickled red onions, chickpeas, herbs, spiced feta, meyer lemon vinaigrette

Beans & Grains

$12.49

baby spinach, quinoa, wheatberry, black beans, chickpeas, pickled red onions, hard-boiled egg, feta, chia seeds, pomegranate vinaigrette

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$12.00+

Includes: choice of bread, 1 protein, 1 cheese, 3 toppings, 1 dressing, or spread

Flatbread Pizza

Classic Flatbread

$12.00

Blanco crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, flaky Maldon salt

Bianco Flatbread

$12.00

Garlic oil, ricotta, Romano, Parmesan, mozzarella cheeses, fresh herbs

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Pulled buffalo chicken, cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese, and scallions, buffalo sauce

Focaccia Pizza

Athea

$13.00

Whipped feta, roasted tomato bruschetta, artichoke, kalamata olives, fresh dill, EVOO

Bar Menu

Snacks

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Caramelized Onion Dip

$9.00

Caramelized sweet onions, sour cream, beef demi-glace, fresh fried chips (gf)

Buffalo Garlic Parm Chicken Bites

$12.00

Crunchy Fried Chicken Bites

Pigs in a Blanket

$9.00

house-grilled bratwurst, bite-sized puffed pastry, spicy mustard

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Bavarian Pretzel with house beer cheese

Tacos of the Day

$10.00

4 Specialty Tacos of the Day.

Signature Sandwiches

Market Burger

$12.99

hand-pressed patty, signature sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, dill pickle chips, house fries, market bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Jalapeno ranch, coleslaw, sweet pickles, crispy onions, house fries, market bun

Chicken Fried Tofu Sandwich (Vegan)

$9.99

pickle juice brine, vegan mayo, shredded cabbage dill pickle chips, market bun