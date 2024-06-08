Frank's Bake Shop and Custom Catering
Online Menu
Breakfast
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Classic egg and cheese breakfast sandwich on your choice of bread.$5.99
- Bangor's Best (Meat Option)
Meat, Egg, and Cheese on Biscuit or English Muffin (Great on a fresh croissant! +1.99)$6.99
- 95 North
Meat, Egg, and Cheese on Any Choice of Bread with Avocado, Spinach, Tomato, Grilled Onion, and Peppers$8.99
- 95 South
Everything Bagel, Fried Egg, Pepper jack Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion, and Chipotle Mayo$8.99
- Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich. All Wrapped Up in One of Our Four Choices of Wraps 7.99 Add salsa +.75$8.99
- Homefries$3.59
- Frank's Plated Breakfast
Two Eggs Cooked Just the Way You Like Them with Two Slices of Toast, English Muffin, or a Biscuit and Your Choice of Two Slices of Bacon or Sausage$10.99
- French Toast Breakfast
Two Slices of French Toast Made with Our Homemade White or Daily Dark Bread. Served with Your Choice of Two Slices of Bacon or Sausage$10.29
Lunch
- BYO Sandwich$7.70
- BYO Sub$9.99
- Build Your Own Wrap$9.29
- Salad Sandwich$8.99
- Veggie Sandwich$5.59
- Fireball$8.99
- Grill Cheese$6.99
- BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Served on Your Choice of Homemade Bread$10.29
- Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Homemade Foccacia Bread, Seasoned Pan Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, and Pesto Mayo$11.99
- Club Sandwich
Sliced Turkey, Baked Ham, and Bacon Layered Between Three Slices of Homemade Bread. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese$12.59
- Frank's Tuna Melt$11.59
- Hot Pastrami Reuben
Thinly Sliced Black Pastrami Grilled with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing Sandwiched Between Our Homemade Light Rye or Pumpernickel Bread$11.99
- Hot Roast Beef Sub$11.99
- Hot Turkey Rachel
All-Natural Roasted Turkey, Grilled with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Coleslaw, and Thousand Island Dressing$11.59
- Italian Sub
Sliced Ham, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini, and Balsamic Glaze$11.99
- Meatloaf Sandwich$10.59
- Veggie Burger
Handmade Burger Made from Sautéed Veggie, Beans, Oats, and Seasonings. Served on a Homemade Bulkie Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo$10.59
- Cuban$12.59
- Veggie Wrap
Your Choice of Veggies on Our Homemade Bread. Comes with Hummus or Avocado$9.99
Green salads
- Chef Salad Individual
Our Classic Garden Salad Topped with Sliced Turkey, Baked Ham, Swiss and provolone, Boiled Eggs, and Black Olives$12.99
- Chicken Caesar Individual
Chopped Romaine Hearts with Hearty Chunks of Our Signature Seasoned Chicken. Topped with Penne Pasta, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta, and Shredded Parmesan Cheese$12.99
- Cobb Salad Individual
Mixed Greens, Turkey, Egg, Bacon, Feta, and Tomato.$12.99
- Garden Salad Individual
A Freshly Made Salad with Chopped Romaine and Green Leaf Lettuce. Topped with Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, and Cherry Tomatoes$11.59
- Greek Salad Individual
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Pepperoncini$11.99