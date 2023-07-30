Popular Items

Personal Size Calzone

$10.50

Our Classic Italian folded turnover stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of Toppings served with a side of Marinara. (Feeds 1)

Personal Pizza (9")

$9.50

Don't want to share? We don't blame you. Order your own pizza in one of our Specialty Combinations or with your choice of toppings. (Feeds 1)

Large Pizza (16")

$19.00

Our large, 16" pizza. Enough for the whole family. Cut into eight slices. (Feeds 4)


Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$6.25

Our home-made fluffy Garlic Rolls toasted in the oven and served with a side of our Marinara.

Cheesy Garlic Sticks

$8.50

Loads of Garlic and Cheese on our homemade Focaccia cut into sticks and served with Marinara.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Six (6) of our crispy, golden-brown fried sticks of stringy Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.

Fried Ravioli

$8.50

Eight (8) of our crispy Fried Ravioli stuffed with your choice of Cheese or Beef. Served with a side of Marinara.

Onion Rings

$8.50

Battered, fried Onions served with a side of Roasted Red Pepper Sauce.

French Fries

$7.25

A basket of our golden, crispy French Fries.

Chicken Wings

Signature Wings

$8.25

Frank's Signature Bone-In Crispy Chicken Wings. Available in a variety of sauces and served with a side or our homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.

Boneless Wings

$7.00

Our Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings available in a variety of sauces served with a side of our homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.

Salads

Side Salad

$3.75

Get a little green to go with your pizza. Our Iceberg and Romain mix with sliced Tomato and Red Onion. Your choice of dressing on the side.

Small Bulk Salad

$23.25

A bulk container of our romaine and iceberg lettuce mix with tomato, red onion, black olive, green olive, and pepperoncini peppers that feeds up to seven (7) people. Includes two (2) types of dressing.

Large Bulk Salad

$45.25

A larger bulk container of our romaine and iceberg lettuce mix with tomato, red onion, black olive, green olive, and pepperoncini peppers that feeds up to fifteen (15) people. Includes four (4) types of dressing.

Hand-Tossed Pizza

Personal Pizza (9")

$9.50

Don't want to share? We don't blame you. Order your own pizza in one of our Specialty Combinations or with your choice of toppings. (Feeds 1)

Large Pizza (16")

$19.00

Our large, 16" pizza. Enough for the whole family. Cut into eight slices. (Feeds 4)

Cauliflower (GF) Pizza (12")

$16.75Out of stock

Our Cauliflower-Based crust is available in 12" and cut into eight slices. This crust is both Gluten-Friendly and Keto-Friendly. (Feeds 1 - 2)

Sicilian Pizza

Half-Size Sicilian Pizza

$16.00

A half-size version of our Sicilian Pizza. Our thick, homemade Focaccia crust with your choice of toppings. Cut into six square pieces. (Feeds 3 - 4)

Italian Specialties

Personal Size Calzone

$10.50

Our Classic Italian folded turnover stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of Toppings served with a side of Marinara. (Feeds 1)

Share Size Calzone

$16.80

For those with several people to feed, our Large Calzone will get the job done. Classic Italian folded turnover stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of Toppings. Served with two (2) sides of Marinara. (Feeds 2 - 4)

Personal Size Stromboli

$10.50

Italian rolled turnover filled with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara. (Feeds 1)

Share Size Stromboli

$16.80

Our Italian rolled turnover filled with Mozzarella Cheese, but bigger! Served with two (2) sides of Marinara. (Feeds 2 - 4)

Beverages

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.25Out of stock

Redbull

$4.25Out of stock

Kickstart

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.25
Bottled Drink

$3.25

A 20 oz bottle of soda, available in a variety of flavors.

2 Liter Bottled Soda

$4.25

2 Liter Bottle of Soda available in several varieties.

Desserts

Mini Cannoli

$8.50

Classic, rolled cookie pastry shell stuffed with a sweet, Ricotta cream filling. Smaller.

Cannoli

$4.00

Classic, rolled cookie pastry shell stuffed with a sweet, Ricotta cream filling.

Zeppoles

$6.25

Fresh, fried Italian dough balls dusted with sugar.

Side Items

Side of Ranch Dressing

$1.10

Side of Italian Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.10

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.10

Side of Roasted Red Pepper Dressing

$1.10

Side of Marinara

$1.10

Side of Pizza Sauce

$1.10

Side of Ketchup

$1.10

Side of Buffalo

$1.10

Side of BBQ

$1.10

Side Of Alfredo

$1.10

Side of Other Sauce

$1.10

Side of Updock

$1.10