Frank's Pizzeria Gretna
Personal Size Calzone
Our Classic Italian folded turnover stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of Toppings served with a side of Marinara. (Feeds 1)
Personal Pizza (9")
Don't want to share? We don't blame you. Order your own pizza in one of our Specialty Combinations or with your choice of toppings. (Feeds 1)
Large Pizza (16")
Our large, 16" pizza. Enough for the whole family. Cut into eight slices. (Feeds 4)
Appetizers
Garlic Knots
Our home-made fluffy Garlic Rolls toasted in the oven and served with a side of our Marinara.
Cheesy Garlic Sticks
Loads of Garlic and Cheese on our homemade Focaccia cut into sticks and served with Marinara.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six (6) of our crispy, golden-brown fried sticks of stringy Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.
Fried Ravioli
Eight (8) of our crispy Fried Ravioli stuffed with your choice of Cheese or Beef. Served with a side of Marinara.
Onion Rings
Battered, fried Onions served with a side of Roasted Red Pepper Sauce.
French Fries
A basket of our golden, crispy French Fries.
Chicken Wings
Signature Wings
Frank's Signature Bone-In Crispy Chicken Wings. Available in a variety of sauces and served with a side or our homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
Boneless Wings
Our Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings available in a variety of sauces served with a side of our homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
Salads
Side Salad
Get a little green to go with your pizza. Our Iceberg and Romain mix with sliced Tomato and Red Onion. Your choice of dressing on the side.
Small Bulk Salad
A bulk container of our romaine and iceberg lettuce mix with tomato, red onion, black olive, green olive, and pepperoncini peppers that feeds up to seven (7) people. Includes two (2) types of dressing.
Large Bulk Salad
A larger bulk container of our romaine and iceberg lettuce mix with tomato, red onion, black olive, green olive, and pepperoncini peppers that feeds up to fifteen (15) people. Includes four (4) types of dressing.
Hand-Tossed Pizza
Cauliflower (GF) Pizza (12")
Our Cauliflower-Based crust is available in 12" and cut into eight slices. This crust is both Gluten-Friendly and Keto-Friendly. (Feeds 1 - 2)
Sicilian Pizza
Italian Specialties
Share Size Calzone
For those with several people to feed, our Large Calzone will get the job done. Classic Italian folded turnover stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of Toppings. Served with two (2) sides of Marinara. (Feeds 2 - 4)
Personal Size Stromboli
Italian rolled turnover filled with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara. (Feeds 1)
Share Size Stromboli
Our Italian rolled turnover filled with Mozzarella Cheese, but bigger! Served with two (2) sides of Marinara. (Feeds 2 - 4)