FRATELLIS PIZZERIA
Mini Pizza
Build your own Mini 8" Pizza, 4 Slices
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, olives, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and Italian sausage.
Small Pizza
Build your own Small 10" Pizza, 6 Slices
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, olives, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and Italian sausage.
Medium Pizza
Build your own Medium 12" Pizza, 8 Slices
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, olives, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and Italian sausage.
Large Pizza
Build your own Large 14" Pizza, 10 Slices
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, olives, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and Italian sausage.
XL Pizza
Build your own XL 16" Pizza, 12 Slices
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, olives, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and Italian sausage.
Party Size Pizza
Build your own Party 18" Pizza, 16 Squares
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, olives, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and Italian sausage.
Mafia Bread
Cheesy garlic flat bread, cut into strips for dipping.
Salads
Lettuce, grape tomato, olives, croutons, shredded mozzarella and pepperoncini
Lettuce, grape tomato, olives, croutons, shredded mozzarella, pepperoncini and all white meat chicken.
Lettuce, grape tomato, olives, croutons, shredded mozzarella, pepperoncini, ham, pepperoni, salami and bell peppers.
Sides & Desserts
Oven baked, seasoned potato wedges, served with your choice of sauce.
Breaded mozzarella sticks served with your choice of sauce, 8 Pieces per order.
Cream cheese breaded jalapeño poppers, served with your choice of dipping sauce.. 7 Pieces per order.
Spaghetti with our homemade marinara sauce, meatballs and melted mozzarella. Served with garlic bread on the side.
Soft roll toasted with garlic butter and melted mozzarella.
Freshly baked 8" chocolate chip cookie pie cut into 8 slices for sharing.