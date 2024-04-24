Frederick's Restaurant 4970 Lake Shore Dr
Frederick's Menu
Appetizers
- Bacon Wrapped Shrimp |GF|$16.00
horseradish cream sauce
- Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$11.00
cheese queso sauce
- Bucket of Wings$46.00
thirty-two wings, BBQ, medium, hot, neuc, semi hoopes or hoopes
- Chicken Fingers$10.00
honey mustard, BBQ, or buffalo style
- Chicken Wings$18.00
one dozen, BBQ, medium, hot, neuc, semi-hoopes or hoopes
- Crab Cake$15.00
1 crab cake on spring mix and served with remoulade sauce on the side
- Flatbread Pizza$16.00
goat cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers, artichokes, and garlic topped with balsamic glaze
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
homemade marinara sauce
- Nachos Grande |GF|$16.00
meat, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives jalapenos, and shredded monterey jack cheese served with salsa and sour cream on the side
- Potato Skins$10.00
bacon, cheese, and sour cream
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
chips and toasted french baguette
- Truffle Fries$8.00
parmesan, truffle salt, and parsley
Sides
Soups & Salads
- American Oak Chili Bowl$9.00
- American Oak Chili Bread Boule$13.00
- American Oak Chili Cup$8.00
- Baked French Onion Soup$8.00
- Caesar Salad$7.00
- Chicken Ceaser Salad$16.00
- Cobb Salad |GF|$17.00
grilled chicken, romaine, egg, avocado, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and green goddess dressing
- Grilled Steak Salad |GF|$19.00
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and shredded carrots with balsamic vinaigrette
- New England Clam Chowder Bowl$8.00
- New England Clam Chowder Bread Boule$12.00
- New England Clam Chowder Cup$7.00
- Soup Du Jour Bowl$7.00
- Soup Du Jour Bread Boule$12.00
- Soup Du Jour Cup$6.00
- Southwestern Salad |GF|$16.00
grilled chicken, romaine, diced tomatoes, avocado, black beans, red onions, corn, monterey jack cheese, and tortilla strips homemade southwest ranch dressing
- Toss Salad$6.00
Lighter Fare
- Broiled Triple Decker Club$15.00
turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and bacon on white toast, broiled with garlic butter
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
grilled buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing in a garlic herb wrap
- Chicken Caprese Panini$15.00
grilled chicken, sliced tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese with balsamic aioli grilled on ciabatta bread
- Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
sauteed peppers and onions, grilled chicken, and monterey jack cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, black olives, salsa, and sour cream
- Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
lettuce, tomato, remoulade on a kaiser roll
- Filet Mignon Sliders$18.00
two filet sliders topped with boursin cheese and crispy onions
- Fred Panini$16.00
sirloin tips, cheddar cheese, and special sauce on a panini
- Fred Special$15.00
sirloin tips, cheddar cheese, and special sauce on a kaiser roll
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.00
bacon, cheddar cheese, and artichokes on a kaiser roll with herb mayo on the side
- Grilled Reuben$14.00
grilled corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island on grilled rye bread
- Half Pound Ground Sirloin Burger$14.00
served with lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll
- Turkey & Cheddar Panini$14.00
red onion, spinach, and chipotle mayo
- BLT$13.00
served with mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato on white toast
Pizza
Entrees
- 12 oz. Sirloin Steak |GF|$36.00
served with potatoes and vegetables
- Add a Lobster Tail to any Entree |GF|$18.00
- Baked Salmon on a Cedar Plank |GF|$28.00
topped with a maple dijon honey glaze served with rice pilaf and vegetables
- Boneless Beef Short Ribs |GF|$30.00
topped with a cabernet demi served with potatoes and vegetables
- Boursin Crusted Filet Mignon |GF|$38.00
topped with a cabernet sauce served with potatoes and vegetables
- Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$25.00
crispy buffalo chicken, cheddar gorgonzola mornay, scallions, and buffalo sauce
- Chicken Marsala$26.00
mushrooms, onions, and marsala cream sauce served over angel hair pasta
- Chicken Parmesan$26.00
served over angel hair pasta
- Chicken Pot Pie$19.00
our signature homemade recipe
- Fish & Chips$20.00
Beer battered haddock served with steak fries and tarter sauce
- Hot Turkey Sandwich$19.00
hot turkey sandwich over white bread topped with homemade gravy served with steak fries
- Penne Carbonara$23.00
penne pasta tossed with bacon and parmesan cream sauce
Kids Menu
Desserts
- New York Style Cheesecake$8.00
with Rasberry, Caramel, or Chocolate
- Toll House Cookie Pie$8.00
- Triple Chocolate Mousse Pie$8.00
- Carrot Cake$8.00
- Warm Cinnamon Donut$10.00
served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
- Vanilla Ice Cream$5.00
- Chocolate Ice Cream$5.00
Beer/Seltzer
Bottle Beer
- Bud Light$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Corona$5.75
- Corona Light$5.75
- Corona Premier$5.75
- Heineken$6.00
- Heineken Light$6.00
- Labatt Blue$5.25
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Redbridge (GF)$5.75
- Sam Adams$6.00
- Sam Adams Seasonal$6.00
- Stella Artois$5.50
- Twisted Tea$5.50
- Yuengling$6.00
- 1911 Cider$7.50
- Heineken 0 (N/A)$5.50
- Labatt Blue (NA)$5.00
Seltzers
Draft Pint
Draft Pitcher
Wine
Red Glass
Red Bottle
White Glass
- Estrella Chardonnay$8.00
- Placido Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Barefoot White Zinfandel$8.00
- La Crema Chardonnay$17.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$13.00
- Josh Chardonnay$9.00
- Matua Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
- Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc$18.00
- Shades of Blue Riesling$8.50
- Caposaldo Moscato$8.25
- White Sangria$8.50
- Rodney Chardonnay$13.00
White Bottle
- BTL - La Crema Chardonnay$60.00
- BTL - Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$40.00
- BTL - Josh Chardonnay$34.00
- BTL - Matua Sauvignon Blanc$34.00
- BTL - Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc$62.00
- BTL - Shades of Blue Riesling$32.00
- BTL - Caposaldo Moscato$32.00
- HBTL - St. Francis Chardonnay$15.00
- HBTL - Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio$24.00
Rose Glass
Sparkling Glass
Sparkling Bottle
Liquor
Vodka
- Well Vodka$8.00
- Absolute$8.75
- Absolute Citron$8.75
- Absolute Mandrin$8.75
- Belvedre$10.50
- Ciroc$11.00
- Ciroc Mango$11.00
- Deep Eddy Cranberry$8.25
- Deep Eddy Lime$8.25
- Deep Eddy Orange$8.25
- Deep Eddy Ruby$8.25
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$8.25
- Grey Goose$9.25
- House Vodka$8.00
- Kettle$9.75
- New Am Passion Fruit$8.50
- Pink Whitney$8.50
- Smirnoff$8.50
- Stoli$8.50
- Stoli Blueberry$8.75
- Stoli Elite$8.75
- Stoli Orange$8.75
- Stoli Raspberry$8.75
- Stoli Vanilla$8.75
- Three Olives Expresso Vodka$8.00
- Titos$8.50
- 360 Double Chocolate$7.75
- 360 Georgia Peach$7.75
- 44 North Huckleberry$8.75
- 44 North Nectarine$8.75
- Well Vodka DBL$13.00
- Absolute DBL$13.75
- Absolute Citron DBL$13.75
- Absolute Mandrin DBL$13.75
- Belvedre DBL$15.50
- Ciroc DBL$16.00
- Ciroc Mango DBL$16.00
- Deep Eddy Cranberry DBL$13.75
- Deep Eddy Lime DBL$13.75
- Deep Eddy Orange DBL$13.75
- Deep Eddy Ruby DBL$13.75
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea DBL$13.25
- Grey Goose DBL$14.75
- House Vodka DBL$13.00
- Kettle DBL$14.75
- New Am Passion Fruit DBL$13.50
- Pink Whitney DBL$13.50
- Smirnoff DBL$13.50
- Stoli DBL$13.50
- Stoli Blueberry DBL$13.75
- Stoli Elite DBL$13.75
- Stoli Orange DBL$13.75
- Stoli Raspberry DBL$13.75
- Stoli Vanilla DBL$13.75
- Three Olives Expresso Vodka DBL$13.00
- Titos DBL$13.50
- 360 Double Chocolate DBL$12.75
- 360 Georgia Peach DBL$12.75
- 44 North Huckleberry DBL$13.75
- 44 North Nectarine DBL$13.75
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila$7.00
- Casamigos Blanco$10.00
- Casamigos Rep$10.00
- Casamigos Reposado$10.00
- Cincoro$13.00
- Clase Azul$25.00
- Cuervo Gold$7.00
- Don Anejo$11.00
- Don Julio Anejo$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- Don Julio Reposado$11.00
- Herradura Reposado$8.75
- Herradura Silver$8.75
- House Tequila$7.00
- Patron$8.00
- Patron Anejo$8.75
- Patron Reposado$8.75
- Patron Silver$8.75
- Patron XO$8.00
- 21 Seeds Jalapeno$7.75
- 21 Seeds Valencia Orange$7.75
- Well Tequila DBL$12.00
- Casamigos Blanco DBL$15.00
- Casamigos Rep DBL$15.00
- Casamigos Reposado DBL$15.00
- Cincoro DBL$18.00
- Clase Azul DBL$50.00
- Cuervo Gold DBL$12.00
- Don Anejo DBL$16.00
- Don Julio Anejo DBL$17.00
- Don Julio Blanco DBL$16.00
- Don Julio Reposado DBL$17.00
- Herradura Reposado DBL$13.75
- Herradura Silver DBL$13.75
- House Tequila DBL$12.00
- Patron DBL$13.00
- Patron Anejo DBL$13.75
- Patron Reposado DBL$13.75
- Patron Silver DBL$13.75
- Patron XO DBL$13.75
- 21 Seeds Jalapeno DBL$12.75
- 21 Seeds Valencia Orange DBL$12.75
Whiskey/Bourbon
- American Oak Whiskey$8.00
- Basil Haden$11.00
- Basil Haden Dark Rye$11.00
- Black Velvet$8.00
- Bulleit Whiskey$10.00
- Bushmills$7.50
- Canadian Club$8.00
- Crown Royal$9.50
- House Whiskey$7.75
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jack Daniels Apple$8.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$8.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$8.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jim Bean$8.00
- Knob Creek$9.00
- Makers Mark$8.50
- Seagrams 7$8.50
- Seagrams V.O.$7.00
- Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey$7.50
- Southern Comfort$8.00
- Tullamore Dew$8.50
- House Bourbon$7.75
- American Oak Whiskey DBL$13.00
- Basil Haden Dark Rye DBL$16.00
- Basil Haden DBL$16.00
- Black Velvet DBL$13.00
- Bulleit Whiskey DBL$15.00
- Bushmills DBL$12.50
- Canadian Club DBL$13.00
- Crown Royal DBL$14.50
- House Whiskey DBL$12.75
- Jack Daniels Apple DBL$13.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$13.00
- Jack Daniels Fire DBL$13.00
- Jack Daniels Honey DBL$13.00
- Jameson DBL$14.00
- Jim Bean DBL$13.00
- Makers Mark DBL$13.50
- Seagrams 7 DBL$13.50
- Seagrams V.O. DBL$12.00
- Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey DBL$12.50
- Southern Comfort DBL$13.00
- Tullamore Dew DBL$13.50
- Well Whiskey DBL$7.75
Scotch
- Well Scotch$6.75
- Chivas$10.75
- Cutty$8.75
- Dewars$8.50
- Glenfiddich$9.50
- Glenlivet$9.75
- House Scotch$6.75
- Johnny Walker Black$14.00
- Johnny Walker Red$11.50
- Macallan 12$19.00
- Well Scotch DBL$11.75
- Chivas DBL$15.75
- Cutty DBL$13.75
- Dewars DBL$13.50
- Glenfiddich DBL$14.50
- Glenlivet DBL$14.75
- House Scotch DBL$11.75
- Johnny Walker Black DBL$24.00
- Johnny Walker Red DBL$16.50
- Macallan 12 DBL$38.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto$6.00
- Amaretto di Saronna$9.00
- Aperol$6.75
- Apricot Brandy$6.75
- B & B$6.00
- Baileys$10.00
- Benedictine$9.00
- Blackberry Brandy$7.00
- Blue Curacao$6.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$6.00
- Cream d Mint$6.00
- Drambuie$9.00
- Frangelico$8.50
- Godiva$7.50
- Grand Marnier$10.50
- Irish Mist$6.50
- Jagermeister$9.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- Midori$7.25
- Open Liquor
- Peach Schnapps$6.50
- Peppermint Schnapps$6.00
- Rumplemintz$8.00
- Sambuca$8.50
- Amaretto DBL$11.00
- Amaretto di Saronna DBL$14.00
- Aperol DBL$11.75
- Apricot Brandy DBL$11.75
- B & B DBL$11.00
- Baileys DBL$15.00
- Benedictine DBL$14.00
- Blackberry Brandy DBL$12.00
- Blue Curacao DBL$11.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps DBL$11.00
- Cream d Mint DBL$11.00
- Drambuie DBL$14.00
- Frangelico DBL$13.50
- Godiva DBL$12.50
- Grand Marnier DBL$15.50
- Irish Mist DBL$11.50
- Jagermeister DBL$14.00
- Kahlua DBL$14.00
- Midori DBL$12.25
- Open Liquor DBL
- Peach Schnapps DBL$11.50
- Peppermint Schnapps DBL$11.00
- Rumplemintz DBL$13.00
- Sambuca DBL$13.50
Cocktails
House Cocktails
- American Oak Mule$10.00
- Aperol Spritz$10.00
- Apple Tini$10.00
- Bloody Mary$11.00
- Chocolate Martini$11.50
- Cider Spritz$9.00
- Deep Eddy Mojito$11.00
- Frozen Daiquiri$11.00
- Frozen Margarita$11.00
- Frozen Mudslide$11.00
- Frozen Pina Colada$11.00
- Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri$11.00
- Fuzzy Navel$9.00
- Gin Spritz$12.00
- High Noon Slushy$13.00
- Hot Tottie$8.00
- Huckleberry Lemonade$11.00
- Irish Car Bomb$10.00
- Irish Coffee$8.00
- John Daly$9.75
- Long Island Iced Tea$13.00
- Mimosa$9.25
- Mojito$10.00
- Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate$8.00
- Peanut Colada$12.00
- Pecan Pie$10.00
- Pina Colada$11.00
- Pineapple Jalapeno Marg$11.00
- Pumpkin Tini$11.00
- Ruby Mule$11.00
- Rusty Nail$10.00
- Screamer$9.00
- Sex On The Beach$9.00
- Spritzer White$8.00
- Toasted Almond$9.00
- Vermonster$9.00
- Passion Fruit Cosmo$13.00