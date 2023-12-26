Skip to Main content
Freds Place 1556 Old Atlanta Road
Pickup
ASAP
from
1556 Old Atlanta Road
0
Your order
Freds Place 1556 Old Atlanta Road
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
1556 Old Atlanta Road
Lunch Special
Hot Dog - Regular
$4.00
Hot Dog - Footlong
$7.00
Hamburger - Single
$4.00
Hamburger - Double
$7.00
Chili - Bowl
$3.50
Frito Pie
$4.00
Fries
$2.50
Chips
$1.00
Drinks (Bottle)
$2.50
Gelato - Bowl
$4.00
Gelato - Milkshake
$5.00
Grab & Go Cakes
$3.50
Lunch Special
Lunch Special
$6.99
Freds Place 1556 Old Atlanta Road Location and Ordering Hours
(678) 699-2893
1556 Old Atlanta Road, Griffin, GA 30223
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement