All tips are donated to the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation! Thank you for supporting the arts!
Freeman Arts Pavilion 31806 Lakeview Drive, Selbyville DE 19975
Food
Tenders
Burgers
- Hamburger
Grilled Steakburger served with lettuce, tomato and red onion.$10.00
- Cheeseburger
Grilled Steakburger served with cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion.$11.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Grilled Steakburger served with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion.$12.00
- Beyond Burger
Vegetarian burger served with lettuce, tomato and red onion.$12.00
- Side Sauce/Dressing
Honey mustard, ranch, BBQ$0.75
Hot Dogs
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomato and red onion.$11.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken served with lettuce, tomato and red onion$11.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and red onion$12.00
- Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, hummus and Powerhouse Lettuce Mix$8.00
- Veggie Wrap w/Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber Powerhouse Sald Mix and grilled chicken$11.00
Pizza
- Slice Cheese Pizza
Slice, cheese pizza$4.00
- Cheese Pizza
Full pie, cheese pizza$18.00
- White Sauce Flat Bread Pizza (GF)
Whole flatbread, white garlic sauce, mozzarella$15.00
- White Sauce Pepperoni Flatbread (GF)
Full flatbread, white garlic sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni$17.00
- Slice Pepperoni Pizza
Slice, Pepperoni pizza$4.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
Whole pie. pepperoni pizza$20.00