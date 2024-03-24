Frena 773 10th Avenue
Dinner Menu
Dips
- Hummus$11.00
Warm chickpeas, tadbil, olive oil, and parsley
- Tzatziki$11.00
Za'atar and olive oil
- Spicy Feta$11.00
Sumac and olive oil
- Baba Ganoush$11.00
Greek yogurt, oregano, and pomegranate
- Schug$11.00
Spicy pepper blend and spices
- Cauliflower Hummus$11.00
Tahini, Aleppo pepers, and sunflower seeds
- Matbucha$11.00
Tomato, garlic, and olive oil
- Labne$11.00
Strained yogurt, nigella seeds, sweet pepper chutney
- Dip Trio$25.00
Choose three of any dip
- Dip Hamsa$33.00
Choose five of any dip
Breads
- Frena Bread$7.00
Our signature homemade bread brushed with olive oil, Maldon salt and wild dry za'atar
- Sambusak$18.00
Oven baked bread stuffed with feta cheese, za'atar and olive oil
- Lahmajoun$23.00
Oven baked flat bread with minced lamb and spices
- Medium
Salads
- Chopped Salad$20.00
"Lost Bread", Haloumi Cheese, and Sumac Dressing
- Baby Gem Salad$20.00
Root vegetables, Jerusalem stone yogurt, and champagine vinaigrette
- Cauliflower & Radicchio Salad$22.00
Harissa, lemon and tahini sauce
- Roasted Beet Salad$19.00
Frena roasted beets, saffron skordalia and black currants
Small Plates
- Shishito Peppers$12.00
Garlic Salt and Shifka aioli
- Moroccan Cigars$18.00
Wagyu, Ras-el-hanout, tahini
- Feta Bourekas Flambé$17.00
Phyllo, sheep feta, honey and spices
- Cauliflower Steak "Gratin"$24.00
Spice rub, silan, and sheep feta "gratin"
- Duo of Falafel$15.00
Green herb and sweet potato falafel, tahini and mango chutney
- Braised Oxtail Tortellini$24.00
Maitake mushrooms, lemon verbana and poppy seed sauce
- Shish Barak$22.00
Lebanese "ravioli", cauliflower and warm yogurt sauce
- Crispy Zuchinni Cakes$16.00
Feta and fresh herbs
- Egg Burek$21.00
Feuille de Brick, duck egg, smoked tuna bresaola
- Crab "Shawarma" Toast$35.00
Spices, mechouia and challah toast
- Squid a la Plancha$22.00
Masabacha of Juresalem artichokes, tahini, oregano and sage chimichurri
- Hamachi$26.00
Sumac Leche de Tigre, yuzu, grilled sea beans
- Homemade Merguez$23.00
Moroccan lamb sausage, gigante beans, dill pollen
- Chatzil Frena$20.00
Frena roasted eggplant, tomato and stracciatella
- Madagascar Shrimp Kadayif$26.00
Creamed corn, fermented garlic, lobster and kfir lime bisque
- Grilled Spanish Octopus$34.00
Arabian bravas, preserved lemon and herbs
Large Plates
- Halibut "Tunschi"$48.00
Souk-spiced tomato ragout, green garbanzo, preserved lemon
- Farro Island Salmon Baklava$44.00
We can't explain this dish. Just try it.
- Butterflied Branzino$52.00
Garlic confit, sage, and lemon potato
- Latke Crusted Seabass$46.00
Swiss chard sabzi and ricebean
- Chicken Maschan$36.00
Pita, sumac onions, pattypan squash
- Prime NY Strip$52.00
Maitake braised beef 'Mafroum' and crispy potato gratin
- Lamb Terra Cotta$44.00
Our signature dish. Colorado lamb in clay pot, flatbread top
- Wagyu Beefcheeck Tagine$48.00
Hand-rolled couscous, chickpeas, root vegetables
Desserts
- Halva Silan Sundae$15.00
Rose-infused panna cotta, rasberry coulis and coconut
- Knaffe$15.00
Kadayif, sweet cheese, glazed orange syrup, honey-lavender gelato
- Safta's Biscuit Cake$15.00
- Sutlac Chou$16.00
Turkish rice pudding, seasonal berry salad, passionfruit creme anglaise
- Sticky Date Toffee Cake$15.00
Medjool dates, dark rum caramel, tiramisu chantilly cream
- Berry('s) Good Cheese Cake$17.00
- Homemade Ice Cream$15.00
Daily selections
- Homemade Sorbet$18.00