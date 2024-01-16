French Truck Coffee Canal Street
COFFEE & TEA
Cold Coffee
- Iced Latte
An iced version of the classic latte with our espresso and milk.$5.35
- Iced Mocha
Our espresso mixed with milk and chocolate to satisfy your chocolate craving$5.85
- Iced Chai
A classic Chai served with milk over ice. Ours has a nice ginger kick$5.35
- Milk$3.05
- Iced Americano
An iced version of an Americano: a shot of our espresso with filtered water.$3.95
- Iced Matcha Latte
An iced version of our Matcha served with milk over ice.$5.35
- Lavender Matcha Lemonade
Bright, Refreshing and Floral$5.75
Hot Coffee
- Just a Cup
A cup of good ole drip coffee. Your choice of Dark, Medium or Chicory$2.75
- Pour Over
A brewed to order iced or hot cup of some of our finest coffees offerings.$4.45
- Mocha
Made with our espresso, perfectly steamed milk, and chocolate for a sweet treat.$5.85
- Cappuccino
The classic, a shot of espresso and 6 ounces of perfectly steamed milk$4.95
- Cortado
A perfectly balanced drink: comprised of 2 ounces of our espresso and 2 ounces of steamed milk.$4.75
- Macchiatto
The word Macchiatto translates to mark. This drink is made up of our espresso 'marked' with a bit of steamed milk.$4.25
- Espresso
If this is your drink....you know$3.95
- Americano
A shot of our delicious espresso with filtered hot water$3.95
- Cafe Au Lait
Our take on the New Orleans Classic. Hot coffee and chicory with steamed milk$4.25
- Chai Latte
A classic Chai blended with steamed milk. For an added boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai$5.35
- Hot Chocolate$3.25
- Matcha Latte
A classic Matcha with steamed milk for when you want caffeine without the coffee.$5.35
Tea
PASTRY
- Croissant$3.85OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Croissant$5.75OUT OF STOCK
- Almond Croissant$5.95OUT OF STOCK
- Sweet Cheese Puff$4.95OUT OF STOCK
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Jalapeno Sausage Roll$7.25OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry Muffin$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- Babka Muffin$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- Banana Bread$4.25
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Glazed Donut
Only available Wednesdays and Weekends!$3.95OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry Apple Fritter
Only available Wednesdays and Weekends!$4.95OUT OF STOCK
- Plain Bagel$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Everything Bagel$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
Egg & Cheese$6.95
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$8.95OUT OF STOCK
GRAB & GO
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Bottled Sparkling Water$2.50
- French Truck Original Dark Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle$13.50
- French Truck Dark Vanilla Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle$14.50OUT OF STOCK
- French Truck Medium Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle$13.50
- French Truck Decaf Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle$14.50
- Blood Orange Juice$5.25
- Orange Pineapple Juice$5.25
- Tangerine Juice$5.25
- Carrot Ginger Juice$5.25
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.95
- Lemonade$4.95
- Walker Brothers Kombucha$5.00
- Zapps$2.45
- Boom Chicka Pop$3.00
- GoGo Squeeze$3.00
- Big Spoon Apricot Pepita$3.45
- Big Spoon Figgy Chai$3.45
- Big Spoon Cherry Chocolate$3.45
- Big Spoon Cranberry Cashew$3.45
- Sahale Pistachio$2.45
- Sahale Almonds$2.45
- Yogurt Parfait$5.95
- Fruit to Go$5.50
- Hubigs Pie$2.69
BAGGED COFFEE
Bagged Coffee
- Espresso
Sweet Chocolate, Berry, Smooth, Well Balanced, Juicy & Silky$18.00
- Le Grand Coq Rouge
Bold, Rich, Creamy Chocolate & Nutty$17.00
- Premium Dark Roast
Dark, Full Bodied, Smoky & Earthy$15.00
- Commander's Chicory
Dark, Robust & Bittersweet$15.00
- Decaf
Citrus, Graham Cracker & Heavy$17.00
- Ethiopia Kayon Mtn
Vanilla, Candied Bergamot, Berry & Jasmine$24.00
- Colombia Honey Aponte
Buttery, Citrus, Simple Syrup & Berry$22.00
- Colombia San Vicente
Sugar Cane, Caramel, Floral, Red Fruits & Tangerine$18.00
- Peru Gilmer Cordova Mejia
Apricot, Melon, Toffee, Milk Chocolate, Marshmallow$22.50
- Summer Buzz
Berry, Toffee, Creamy$18.50
- Grand Cru - Colombia Pink Bourbon
Melon, Silky, Sparkling, Honeydew, Honeysuckle, Tart Plum$30.00
- Festin'
Caramel, Candied Apple, Sugary$18.50
Coffee On The Go
- Coffee On The Go - Le Grand Coq Rouge
Need some quality coffee to go? Steeped is perfect for travelling, camping, or if you are just in a rush. Our breakfast blend is conveniently packaged for your enjoyment, in 100% compostable packaging. Just add hot water and voila a perfect cup of coffee.$2.00
- Coffee On the Go - Big River
Need some quality coffee to go? Steeped is perfect for traveling, camping, or if you are just in a rush. Our Big River Blend is conveniently packaged for your enjoyment, in 100% compostable packaging. Just add hot water and voila a perfect cup of coffee.$2.00
- Cold Brew Pods
Enjoy our New Orleans Iced Coffee wherever you are. Our cold brew pods are easy to use and store. Just add 12 oz of water to the pod and place in the fridge overnight.$12.00
- Le Grand K-Pod$17.00
- NOLA K-Pod$17.00
- Colombia K-Pod$17.00
- Commander's K-Pod$17.00
CATERING
Drinks
- Hot Carafe
Be a star with your friends or just the nice one at the office. Serves 10 cups. For orders of 2 or more please contact store directly$24.00OUT OF STOCK
- Nola Carafe
Our semi world famous New Orleans Iced coffee for the masses, or at least a few good friends. Serves 10 glasses of delicious gogo juice. For more than 2 please contact the store directly$37.00