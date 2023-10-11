Main Menu

FRESCA'S FIESTA PLATTERS

#1 Tres Enchiladas (Guest Choice of Beef, Chicken or Carnitas)

$10.99

#2 Fajitas

$10.99

#3 Fish Tacos (2 per order)

$10.99

Two soft tacos with crispy fish on corn tortillas, topped with cabbage, crema blanca and creamy Sriracha. All platters come with rice & black or pinto beans.

#4 Taco/Enchilada

$10.99

#5 Carnitas

$10.99

#6 Taquitos

$10.99

#7 Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos

$11.99

#8 Two Tacos

$10.99

#9 Spicy Green Enchiladas

$10.99

#11 Tucatan Fundido Enchiladas

$10.99

APETIZERS

Muchos Nachos

$7.99

Crispy Tortilla Chips topped with Cheese, Black Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos

Quesadilla

$6.99

Large Flour Tortilla filled with melted cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on bed of lettuce.

Taquitos (4 per order)

$8.99

Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallos and side of Tortilla Chips.

Guacamole & Chips

$4.99

House Made Guacamole with Tortilla Chips

Chips & Slasa

$2.75

BURRITOS

Vegetable Burrito

$9.90

Burrito Especial

$9.99

Wet & Wild Burrito

$10.99

Killer B Burrito

$10.99

California Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Large flour tortilla filled with chicken, melted cheese, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce and housemade vinaigrette.

Cabo Shrimp Burrito

$11.90

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.99

TORTAS

Torta

$8.99

Served on a soft Mexican roll, with tomato, avocado, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise.

TACOS

Taco al Carbon

$2.99

Mahi Mahi Fish Taco - Grilled

$4.99

Mahi Mahi Fish Taco - Battered

$4.99

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Taco Tuesday

$1.99

ENSALADAS & BOWLS

Tostada Suprema

$8.99

Chicken Avocado Salad

$9.99

Chicken on a bed of crispy lettuce with fresh tomato, avocado, cheese and ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Mix of greens tossed with chicken or carnitas, cotija cheese, tomatoes and tortilla chips tossed in our housemade cilantro caesar dressing.

Fresca's Signature Salad

$10.50

Fresh lettuce with black beans, corn, pico, avocado slices, cotija cheese, tortilla strips tossed in our housemade cilantro dressing.

Frescas Bowl

$8.99

BURRITOS CON HUEVOS

Machaca Shredded Beef Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Two scrambled eggs, shredded beef, hash browns and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Two scrambled eggs, chorizo, hash browns and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Two scrambled eggs, bacon, hash browns and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.

LOS PLATOS ADICIONAL

Fresca's Smothered Fries

$4.99

French Fries smothered with cheese, onion and jalapenos.

Rice

$2.99

Seasoned Rice

Beans

$2.99

Choice of Seasoned Black or Pinto Beans

Guacamole

$3.99

Housemade Guacamole

Sour Cream

$1.99

Sour Cream

Cheese

$0.99

Cheese

Tortilla(s)

$0.99

Choice of (3) Corn or (1) Flour Tortilla

Chips

$1.99

Housemade Tortilla Chips

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Housemade Tortilla Chips with Choice of red or green salsas.

Chips & Guacamole

$4.99

Housemade Tortilla Chips with Fresh Guacamole

Muchos Nachos

$7.50

DULCES

Crispy Churro w/ Nutella Dipping Sauce

$1.50

Churro - (1) per order w/ Nutella

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie (1) per order

BEBIDAS

Soft Drinks - Regular (Can)

$2.88

Aguas Frescas - Regular (Asst'd Flavors)

$2.99

Aguas Frescas - Grande (Asst'd Flavors)

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.99

MEAL DEALS

Familia Meal Deal

$26.99

Kids Meal

Cheese Enchilada

$3.95

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.95

Crispy Taco

$3.95

Two Taquitos

$3.95

Sides

Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Gucamole

$3.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Tortillas

$1.50

BREAKFAST ALL DAY

Chilaquiles

$8.99

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Carnitas BREAKFAST Burrito

$8.99

Avocado Toast

$6.95

Chicken & Churro Waffles

$12.95

Carnitas BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$8.99

Yankee Breakfast

$9.99

Daily Special

Monday Burritos

$6.25

Tuesday Tacos

$1.95

Wednesday Enchiladas

$2.25

Thursday Beef Taco

$1.95

Friday Shrimp Tacos (2)

$6.25

Saturday Enchilada Platter

$6.25

Catering

Tacos by the Dozen

Chicken

$28.99

Carnitas

$29.99

Steak

$34.99

Mahi Mahi

$37.99

Shrimp

$37.99

Taquitos by the Dozen

Beef

$29.99

Chicken

$27.99

Potato & Cheese

$25.99

Enchiladas by the dozen

Cheese

$27.99

Chicken

$31.99

Carnitas

$32.99

Beef

$34.99

Mini Burritos by the dozen

Bean and Cheese

$22.99

Chicken

$27.99

Carnitas

$28.99

Steak

$29.99

Veggie

$24.99

Los Platos Adicionales

Tray of Black Beans

$31.99

Tray of Pinto Beans

$31.99

Tray of Mexican Rice

$31.99

Tray of Fajita Veggies

$24.99

Chips & Slasa

$17.99

Pint of Sour Cream

$8.95

Pint of Gucamole

$9.95

Pint of Salsa

$6.95

Two Item Combo

(2) Entrees

$10.99

(4) Sides

UPGRADE: Third Entree Requested

$2.99

Fiesta Bars

Taco Bar - 3 Tacos Per Person

$14.99

Fajita Bar

$17.99

Sides

Frescas Bowls

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$10.25

Carnitas Bowl

$10.25

Grilled Steak

$11.25

Veggie Bowl

$9.50

Killer "B" Burritos

Killer "B" Burritos

$10.50

Tortas

Torta

$7.49

Frescas Fiesta Package

(3) Entrees

Sides

Gucamole

$9.95

Sour Cream

$8.95

Salsa

$6.95

3rd Party Delivery

Three Enchiladas, topped with house made enchilada sauce and cheese and choice of protein. All platters come with rice & black or pinto beans.

Choice of protein sauteed with fresh onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole and flour or corn tortillas. All platters come with rice & black or pinto beans.

Two soft tacos with crispy fish on corn tortillas, topped with cabbage, crema blanca and creamy Sriracha. All platters come with rice & black or pinto beans.

One steak, chicken or carnitas taco al carbon & one cheese enchilada. All platters come with rice & black or pinto beans.

Slow-roasted pork served with pico de gallo, guacamole and corn or flour tortillas. All platters come with rice & black or pinto beans.

Choice of 4 chicken or shredded beef taquitos, topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Two Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos in cilantro and lemon marinade, served on soft corn tortillas with lettuce, crema blanca and pico de gallo. All platters come with rice & black or pinto beans.

Two Tacos with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes on soft corn tortillas. All platters come with rice & black or pinto beans.

Two Enchiladas with melted cheese, housemade spicy green enchilada sauce and sour cream. All platters come with rice & black or pinto beans.

Two braised chicken & vegetable enchiladas topped with our housemade queso fundido sauce. All platters come with rice & black or pinto beans.

Large Flour Tortilla filled with black beans, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream topped with cotija cheese.

Large Flour Tortilla filled with Chicken or Carnitas with melted cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Large Flour Tortilla filled with Chicken or Carnitas with melted cheese, guacamole, black beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choice of "Wet" Sauces include Green, Red or Queso Fundido Sauce.

Large Flour Tortilla filled with Chicken or Carnitas with melted cheese, guacamole, black beans, rice, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Large flour tortilla filled with chicken, melted cheese, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce and housemade vinaigrette.

Large Flour tortillas filled with a blend of grilled shrimp, cabbage, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, sauce and cheese.

Large Flour Tortillas filled with a blend of black beans and melted cheese.

One soft corn tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.

Grilled Mahi Mahi Fish Taco served with flour tortilla with cabbage, pico & cotija cheese.

Fried Mahi Mahi Fish Taco served with flour tortilla with cabbage, pico & Cotija cheese.

Grilled Shrimp on a flour tortila with cabbage, pico de gallo and Cotija Cheese.

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with black beans, fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and fajita-style veggies.

Chicken on a bed of crispy lettuce with fresh tomato, avocado, cheese and ranch dressing.

Mix of greens tossed with chicken or carnitas, cotija cheese, tomatoes and tortilla chips tossed in our housemade cilantro caesar dressing.

Fresh lettuce with black beans, corn, pico, avocado slices, cotija cheese, tortilla strips tossed in our housemade cilantro dressing.

Black or Pinto Beans layered with rice, pico de gallo, fresh avocado and fajita style vegetables.

Two scrambled eggs, shredded beef, hash browns and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.

Two scrambled eggs, chorizo, hash browns and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.

Two scrambled eggs, bacon, hash browns and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.

French Fries smothered with cheese, onion and jalapenos.

Seasoned Rice

Choice of Seasoned Black or Pinto Beans

Housemade Guacamole

Sour Cream

Cheese

Choice of (3) Corn or (1) Flour Tortilla

Housemade Tortilla Chips

Housemade Tortilla Chips with Choice of red or green salsas.

Housemade Tortilla Chips with Fresh Guacamole

Churro - (1) per order w/ Nutella

Chocolate Chip Cookie (1) per order

Two pounds of Steak, Chicken or Carnitas, 3 dozen tortillas, rice and pinto or black beans + salsa & sour cream.

Muchos Munchies Meal Deal

$32.99

(6) Chicken Tacos, (6) Chicken Taquitos, (1) Cheese Quesadilla, (1) side of guacamole, (1) bag tortilla chips, (1) Pint of Beans, (1) Pint of Rice & (1) Signature Salad