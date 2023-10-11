Fresca's Mexican Grill 20060 Santa Ana Ave
FRESCA'S FIESTA PLATTERS
#1 Tres Enchiladas (Guest Choice of Beef, Chicken or Carnitas)
#2 Fajitas
#3 Fish Tacos (2 per order)
Two soft tacos with crispy fish on corn tortillas, topped with cabbage, crema blanca and creamy Sriracha. All platters come with rice & black or pinto beans.
#4 Taco/Enchilada
#5 Carnitas
#6 Taquitos
#7 Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos
#8 Two Tacos
#9 Spicy Green Enchiladas
#11 Tucatan Fundido Enchiladas
APETIZERS
Muchos Nachos
Crispy Tortilla Chips topped with Cheese, Black Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos
Quesadilla
Large Flour Tortilla filled with melted cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on bed of lettuce.
Taquitos (4 per order)
Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallos and side of Tortilla Chips.
Guacamole & Chips
House Made Guacamole with Tortilla Chips
Chips & Slasa
ENSALADAS & BOWLS
Tostada Suprema
Chicken Avocado Salad
Chicken on a bed of crispy lettuce with fresh tomato, avocado, cheese and ranch dressing.
Caesar Salad
Mix of greens tossed with chicken or carnitas, cotija cheese, tomatoes and tortilla chips tossed in our housemade cilantro caesar dressing.
Fresca's Signature Salad
Fresh lettuce with black beans, corn, pico, avocado slices, cotija cheese, tortilla strips tossed in our housemade cilantro dressing.
Frescas Bowl
BURRITOS CON HUEVOS
Machaca Shredded Beef Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, shredded beef, hash browns and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, chorizo, hash browns and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, bacon, hash browns and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.
LOS PLATOS ADICIONAL
Fresca's Smothered Fries
French Fries smothered with cheese, onion and jalapenos.
Rice
Seasoned Rice
Beans
Choice of Seasoned Black or Pinto Beans
Guacamole
Housemade Guacamole
Sour Cream
Sour Cream
Cheese
Cheese
Tortilla(s)
Choice of (3) Corn or (1) Flour Tortilla
Chips
Housemade Tortilla Chips
Chips & Salsa
Housemade Tortilla Chips with Choice of red or green salsas.
Chips & Guacamole
Housemade Tortilla Chips with Fresh Guacamole
Muchos Nachos
Kids Meal
Tacos by the Dozen
Taquitos by the Dozen
Enchiladas by the dozen
Mini Burritos by the dozen
Vegetable Burrito
Large Flour Tortilla filled with black beans, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream topped with cotija cheese.
Burrito Especial
Large Flour Tortilla filled with Chicken or Carnitas with melted cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Wet & Wild Burrito
Large Flour Tortilla filled with Chicken or Carnitas with melted cheese, guacamole, black beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choice of "Wet" Sauces include Green, Red or Queso Fundido Sauce.
Killer B Burrito
Large Flour Tortilla filled with Chicken or Carnitas with melted cheese, guacamole, black beans, rice, sour cream and pico de gallo.
California Chicken Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with chicken, melted cheese, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce and housemade vinaigrette.
Cabo Shrimp Burrito
Large Flour tortillas filled with a blend of grilled shrimp, cabbage, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, sauce and cheese.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Large Flour Tortillas filled with a blend of black beans and melted cheese.
Taco al Carbon
One soft corn tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
Mahi Mahi Fish Taco - Grilled
Grilled Mahi Mahi Fish Taco served with flour tortilla with cabbage, pico & cotija cheese.
Mahi Mahi Fish Taco - Battered
Fried Mahi Mahi Fish Taco served with flour tortilla with cabbage, pico & Cotija cheese.
Shrimp Taco
Grilled Shrimp on a flour tortila with cabbage, pico de gallo and Cotija Cheese.
Taco Tuesday
Familia Meal Deal
Two pounds of Steak, Chicken or Carnitas, 3 dozen tortillas, rice and pinto or black beans + salsa & sour cream.
Muchos Munchies Meal Deal
(6) Chicken Tacos, (6) Chicken Taquitos, (1) Cheese Quesadilla, (1) side of guacamole, (1) bag tortilla chips, (1) Pint of Beans, (1) Pint of Rice & (1) Signature Salad