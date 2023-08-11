Lunch/Dinner

Cold Sandwiches

Classic Sandwich

$11.99

"Indulge in the timeless appeal of a Classic Sandwich featuring your choice of premium Boar's Head meat, accompanied by crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, flavorful onion, and your preferred cheese, all layered between fresh bread, served with a side of your desired salad—whether it's the comforting Potato, the creamy Macaroni, or the refreshing Cold Slaw—creating a satisfying and customizable meal that never goes out of style"

Italian Combo

$12.50

"Capi Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Onion, Oil, and Vinegar

Turkey Club

$11.99

"Turkey Bacon, LTO, Mayo, Choice of Salad

Route 35 (Chef Special)

$11.99

Maple Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Mustard

All Americano

$11.99

Roasted Beef, American Cheese, LTO, Mayo

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Bacon, Chicken Salad, LTO

Love at First Bite (Must Try)

$12.99

Roasted Beef, Turkey, Swiss, LTO, Vinegar

New York

$11.99

Pastrami, Corn Beef, Cold Slaw, Russian Dressing

Reuben

$10.99

Corn Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing

West Virginia

$10.99

Virginia Ham, American Cheese, LTO, Mayo

Hot Sandwiches

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Beef Fillet, Cheese, LTO

Chicken fillet Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken, Cheese, LTO

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Fried Chicken, mozzarella, Marinara Sauce

Colonel Rival

$9.99

Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, LTO, Mayo

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Swai Fish. LTO, Tardar Sauce

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Beef filter, Cheese, Peppers, Onion, LTO

Tripleta (Chef Special)

$12.99

Pastrami, chicken, Chorizo, American cheese, LTO, Mayo, Ketchup

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$12.99

Meatball, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Wraps

South-West Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Veggies, Pepper and Onion, Black Beans, South West Dressing

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Fried and Crispy Chicken, LTO, Hot Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

"Saute veggies with LTO, chipotle mayo, salt & pepper, purple cabbage pepper jack cheese in roasted pepper tortilla

Tuna Wrap

$9.99

Tuna salad, LTO

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$10.99

Hamburger, Cheese, and Fries

Bacon Portobello Burger

$10.99

Hamburger, Portobello Mushroom, Swiss cheese, and Bacon

Impossible Burger

$9.99

Veggie Patty, LTO, Mayo, cheese

Texas Burger

$10.99

Hamburger, Swiss cheese, Bacon, Onion, Barbeque Sauce

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Carrot and Red Onion

Seafood Salad

$18.99

Octopus, Calamari, Shrimp, Crab Meat, Onion, Peppers and Tomato, Green Olives, Italian Dressing

Coleslaw

$6.99

Chicken Caesar salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, LTO, Caesar Dressing

Macaroni Salad

$6.99

Potato Salad

$6.99

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Sides

Home fries

$3.99

Butter Toast

$1.99

Hash Brown

$1.99

Bacon

$2.99

Pork Roll

$2.99

Pork Sausages

$2.99

Turkey Bacon

$2.99

Italian Sausages

$2.99

Boiled Eggs

$1.99

Scrambled Eggs

$1.99

Sides-Extra

Grilled Chicken

$2.99

Bacon

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fries

$3.99

Organic tofu

$1.99

Desserts

Tiramisu

$4.99

Three-layer cake

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.99

Brownie

$2.99

Empanadas

chicken Empanadas

$3.00

Beef Empanadas

$3.00

Shrimp Empanadas

$4.00

Beverages

Hot coffee Small

$1.99

Hot coffee Medium

$2.49

Hot coffee Large

$2.99

Loose Leaf Tea (Assam Black, Masala Chai, Hibiscus Berry, Earl Grey, Green Pinhead, Chamomile)

$1.99

Coca cola

$0.99

Fanta

$0.99Out of stock

coke pet bottle

$1.99

coconut water

$2.49

coke pet bottle zero

$1.99

coke pet bottle diet

$1.99

kola champagne soda

$0.99

aha sparkling water

$0.99

jarritos pineapple

$1.99

Poland spring water bottle

$1.25

fiji water bottle

$1.99

jarritos lime

$1.99

jarritos mandarin

$1.99

jarritos guava

$1.99

jarritos tamarind

$1.99

inca kola 2liter

$2.99

fanta 2liter

$2.99

coca cola 2liter

$2.99

pepsi can

$0.99

Sunkist orange

$0.99

sprite

$0.99

mtn dew

$0.99

bubly sparkling water

$0.99

ocean spray cranberry juice

$1.99

Canada dry

$1.99

kola champagne soda

$1.99

jarritos lime 200ml

$1.99

jarritos grapefruit

$1.99

crush grape 270ml

$1.99

coco rico coconut soda

$1.99

Schweppes ginger ale

$2.49

brisk iced tea blood orange

$2.49

brisk iced tea raspberry

$2.49

mtn dew 2liter

$2.99

dr,brown 2liter

$2.99

crush orange 2liter

$2.99

diet pepsi 2liter

$2.99

crush grape 2liter

$2.99

starry lemon lime 2liter

$2.99

Poland spring gallon water

$2.99

pepsi 200ml

$1.99

nitro pepsi

$1.99

dole pineapple juice

$1.99

Celsius live fit

$1.99

Celsius lemon lime

$1.99

Celsius mango

$1.99

Celsius green apple

$1.99

Celsius fantasy

$1.99

Celsius orange

$1.99

v8 original

$0.99

monster

$2.49

red bull 250ml

$2.49

red bull 355ml

$3.49

red bull

$4.49

pure leaf sweet tea

$1.99

red bull sugar free

$2.75

pure leaf tea &lemonade

$1.99

PURE leaf extra sweet tea

$1.99

pure leaf lemon

$1.99

pure leaf unsweetened

$1.99

snapple apple

$1.99

snapple watermelon

$1.99

snapple raspberry tea

$1.99

snapple mango madness

$1.99

snapple kiwi

$1.99

snapple peach tea

$1.99

snapple lemon tea

$1.99

snapple green tea

$1.99

s.pellegrino water

$2.99

propel berry

$1.99

propel grape

$1.99

propel kiwi

$1.99

Schweppes lemon lime water

$1.99

sparkling water

$1.25

sparkling orange

$1.25

sparkling simply bubbles water

$1.25

sparkling pomegranate

$1.25

sparkling lemon water

$1.25

sparkling lime water

$1.25

sparkling raspberry water

$1.25

sparkling water ruby

$1.25

sparkling water bubbles

$1.25

Arizona mucho mango

$1.25

Arizona watermelon

$1.25

Arizona green tea

$1.25

Arizona iced tea

$1.25

Arizona fruit punch

$1.25

Arizona red tea

$1.99

Arizona sweet tea

$1.99

Arizona iced tea 1liter

$2.99

Arizona mucho mango

$2.99

Arizona fruit punch 1liter

$2.99

Arizona sweet tea 1liter

$2.99

Arizona iced tea 650ml

$0.99

Arizona kiwi strawberry 650ml

$0.99

Arizona golden bear

$1.25

Arizona water melon

$0.99

Arizona green tea

$0.99

Arizona iced tea peach

$0.99

Arizona mucho mango

$0.99

Arizona fruit punch

$0.99

Gatorade lemon lime zero 828ml

$2.99

Gatorade fruit punch zero 828ml

$2.99

Gatorade strawberry 828ml

$2.99

Gatorade cool blue

$2.99

Gatorade lemon lime 828ml

$2.99

Gatorade crisp&cool

$2.99

Gatorade fit tropical mango

$2.99

Gatorade fit cherry lime

$2.99

Gatorade fit citrus berry

$2.99

Gatorade fruit punch

$1.99

Gatorade glacier

$1.99

Gatorade lemon lime

$1.99

Gatorade cool blue

$1.99

coconut water

$3.99

gatorlyte strawberry

$1.99

gatorlyte berry

$1.99

gatorlyte zero lemon lime

$1.99

gatorlyte orange

$1.99

gatorlyte watermelon

$1.99

welch fruit punch

$1.99

welch cranberry

$1.99

welch orange

$1.99

welch mango passion

$1.99

welch orange pineapple

$1.99

welch concord grape

$1.99

malta goya

$1.99

diet coke

$1.99

COCA COLA ZERO SUGAR

$1.99

seagram ginger ale

$1.99

7up lemon lime soda bottle

$2.99

tropicana ruby red

$1.99

fast twitch cool blue

$1.99

fast twitch strawberry

$1.99

fast twitch orange

$1.99

fast twitch glacier freeze

$1.99

fast twitch watermelon

$1.99

red bull sugar free

$2.75

red bull 473ml

$4.49

pure leaf sweet peach

$1.99

pure leaf green tea

$1.99

snapple raspberry tea

$1.99

sparkling triple berry

$1.25

sparkling lemon flavor

$1.25

Arizona cowboy cocktail

$1.99

Arizona grapeade

$0.99

starbucks caramel

$3.49

starbucks white chocolate

$3.49

starbucks vanilla

$3.49

starbucks mocha

starbucks coffee

starbucks espresso and cream

$3.49

starbucks vanilla 15oz

$3.49

starbucks caffe mocha

$3.49

starbucks french vanilla

$3.49

mocha 15oz

$3.49

diet pepsi 1L

$2.50

pepsi 1L

$2.50

schweppes ginger ale

$1.99

crush orange

$1.99

pepsi cherry 20 oz

$1.99

pepsi 20 OZ

$1.99

gatorade fruit punch

gatorade grape

$1.99

gatorade crise& cool

gatorade orange

$1.99

gatorade bold&intense

cherry lime

gatorlytez zero strawberry

$2.25

gatorade orange

$1.99

gatorade fruit punch

gatorade zero

$2.49

gatorade zero frost

$2.49

malia india

$2.24

tropicana

$1.99

snapple strawberry pineapple

$1.99

snapple black cherry

$1.99

Breakfast

Classic Egg and Cheese

$3.99

"A classic and delicious combination of a toasted bread topped with melted cheese and a perfectly cooked egg – a timeless breakfast choice that never disappoints.

Butter Roll

$1.99

Toasted Muffins

$3.99

"try our must Blueberry/Banana nut/Corn flavoured muffins

Toasted Bagel with cream cheese/jelly

$3.99

"A delightful combination of a toasted bagel with a creamy schmear of cream cheese or a sweet spread of jelly – the perfect blend of flavors for a satisfying breakfast or snack.

Avocado Toast

$9.99

"Fresh Avocado was mashed with salt, pepper, and lime juice, and topped with tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, and a drizzle of olive oil with choice of Bread

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

"A nutritious and flavorful option – a fluffy omelet filled with a medley of colorful and fresh Spinach, Corn, Onions, broccoli, providing a wholesome and satisfying breakfast or brunch choice.

Mushroom and Spinach Omelet

$10.99

A wholesome and flavorful blend of mushrooms and spinach enveloped in a fluffy omelet, offering a nutritious and delicious start to your day.

Loaded Potato Omelet

$12.99

"a scrumptious combination of fluffy eggs and hearty potatoes, topped with a medley of flavorful ingredients, creating a breakfast delight that's both filling and packed with savory goodness.

French Toast (Chef Special)

$12.99

"Enjoy the simple pleasure of Fresh Toast, where slices of bread are dipped in a creamy egg mixture and toasted to golden perfection, Served with fries, Choice of meat (bacon/chicken) and Maple Syrup

Belly Buster

$8.99

Experience the ultimate indulgence with the Belly Buster, a mouthwatering feast that combines generous portions of Bacon Sausage, Ham, Egg and cheese

Best Western Omelet

$12.99

"Delight in the unbeatable flavors of the Best Western Omelette, a fluffy and loaded creation that features a harmonious blend of savory ingredients,Ham, Pepper, Onion, Diced Potato, and American cheese

Breakfast Platter

$12.99

" delightful assortment of morning favorites, including Scrambled eggs with one hash brown, 1 sausage, and a side of Toast offering a complete and satisfying breakfast experience that caters to every craving on your plate.

Quinoa breakfast bowl

$11.99

" 2 sunny side eggs over quinoa, black bean, and sauteed veggies, and avocado create a wholesome and flavorful breakfast option that energizes and satisfies, setting the tone for a productive day ahead.

Tex-Mex Wrap

$11.99

"2 eggs, Mexican pork chorizo, diced potatoes, onions, Jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese in a tortilla

Buttermilk cloud cakes

$10.99

"3 pancakes served with pure maple syrup and whipped cream. resulting in a stack of irresistible breakfast treats that melt in your mouth, offering a delightful start to your day.

Snacks & Chips

chips

veggie chip sea salted 204g

$4.99

kettle potato chips

$2.99

kettle salt&pepper

$2.99

kettle vinegar

$2.99

kettle sea salt

$2.99

veggie straws sea salt

$1.49

lays classic

$0.99

lays barbecue

$0.99

doritos cool ranch

$0.99

doritos nacho cheese

$0.99

fritos corn chip

$0.99

Cheetos crunchy

$0.99

cape cod

$1.49

ruffles chaddar

$0.99

oreo brownie

$1.99