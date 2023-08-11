Fresco by Haveli
Lunch/Dinner
Cold Sandwiches
Classic Sandwich
"Indulge in the timeless appeal of a Classic Sandwich featuring your choice of premium Boar's Head meat, accompanied by crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, flavorful onion, and your preferred cheese, all layered between fresh bread, served with a side of your desired salad—whether it's the comforting Potato, the creamy Macaroni, or the refreshing Cold Slaw—creating a satisfying and customizable meal that never goes out of style"
Italian Combo
"Capi Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Onion, Oil, and Vinegar
Turkey Club
"Turkey Bacon, LTO, Mayo, Choice of Salad
Route 35 (Chef Special)
Maple Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Mustard
All Americano
Roasted Beef, American Cheese, LTO, Mayo
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Bacon, Chicken Salad, LTO
Love at First Bite (Must Try)
Roasted Beef, Turkey, Swiss, LTO, Vinegar
New York
Pastrami, Corn Beef, Cold Slaw, Russian Dressing
Reuben
Corn Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing
West Virginia
Virginia Ham, American Cheese, LTO, Mayo
Hot Sandwiches
Cheese Steak Sandwich
Beef Fillet, Cheese, LTO
Chicken fillet Sandwich
Chicken, Cheese, LTO
Chicken Parmesan
Fried Chicken, mozzarella, Marinara Sauce
Colonel Rival
Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, LTO, Mayo
Fish Fillet Sandwich
Fried Swai Fish. LTO, Tardar Sauce
Philly Cheese Steak
Beef filter, Cheese, Peppers, Onion, LTO
Tripleta (Chef Special)
Pastrami, chicken, Chorizo, American cheese, LTO, Mayo, Ketchup
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Meatball, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Wraps
South-West Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Veggies, Pepper and Onion, Black Beans, South West Dressing
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried and Crispy Chicken, LTO, Hot Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese
Veggie Wrap
"Saute veggies with LTO, chipotle mayo, salt & pepper, purple cabbage pepper jack cheese in roasted pepper tortilla
Tuna Wrap
Tuna salad, LTO
Burgers
Salads
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Carrot and Red Onion
Seafood Salad
Octopus, Calamari, Shrimp, Crab Meat, Onion, Peppers and Tomato, Green Olives, Italian Dressing
Coleslaw
Chicken Caesar salad
Grilled Chicken, LTO, Caesar Dressing
Macaroni Salad
Potato Salad
Tuna Salad
Sides
Beverages
Hot coffee Small
Hot coffee Medium
Hot coffee Large
Loose Leaf Tea (Assam Black, Masala Chai, Hibiscus Berry, Earl Grey, Green Pinhead, Chamomile)
Coca cola
Fanta
coke pet bottle
coconut water
coke pet bottle zero
coke pet bottle diet
kola champagne soda
aha sparkling water
jarritos pineapple
Poland spring water bottle
fiji water bottle
jarritos lime
jarritos mandarin
jarritos guava
jarritos tamarind
inca kola 2liter
fanta 2liter
coca cola 2liter
pepsi can
Sunkist orange
sprite
mtn dew
bubly sparkling water
ocean spray cranberry juice
Canada dry
kola champagne soda
jarritos lime 200ml
jarritos grapefruit
crush grape 270ml
coco rico coconut soda
Schweppes ginger ale
brisk iced tea blood orange
brisk iced tea raspberry
mtn dew 2liter
dr,brown 2liter
crush orange 2liter
diet pepsi 2liter
crush grape 2liter
starry lemon lime 2liter
Poland spring gallon water
pepsi 200ml
nitro pepsi
dole pineapple juice
Celsius live fit
Celsius lemon lime
Celsius mango
Celsius green apple
Celsius fantasy
Celsius orange
v8 original
monster
red bull 250ml
red bull 355ml
red bull
pure leaf sweet tea
red bull sugar free
pure leaf tea &lemonade
PURE leaf extra sweet tea
pure leaf lemon
pure leaf unsweetened
snapple apple
snapple watermelon
snapple raspberry tea
snapple mango madness
snapple kiwi
snapple peach tea
snapple lemon tea
snapple green tea
s.pellegrino water
propel berry
propel grape
propel kiwi
Schweppes lemon lime water
sparkling water
sparkling orange
sparkling simply bubbles water
sparkling pomegranate
sparkling lemon water
sparkling lime water
sparkling raspberry water
sparkling water ruby
sparkling water bubbles
Arizona mucho mango
Arizona watermelon
Arizona green tea
Arizona iced tea
Arizona fruit punch
Arizona red tea
Arizona sweet tea
Arizona iced tea 1liter
Arizona mucho mango
Arizona fruit punch 1liter
Arizona sweet tea 1liter
Arizona iced tea 650ml
Arizona kiwi strawberry 650ml
Arizona golden bear
Arizona water melon
Arizona green tea
Arizona iced tea peach
Arizona mucho mango
Arizona fruit punch
Gatorade lemon lime zero 828ml
Gatorade fruit punch zero 828ml
Gatorade strawberry 828ml
Gatorade cool blue
Gatorade lemon lime 828ml
Gatorade crisp&cool
Gatorade fit tropical mango
Gatorade fit cherry lime
Gatorade fit citrus berry
Gatorade fruit punch
Gatorade glacier
Gatorade lemon lime
Gatorade cool blue
coconut water
gatorlyte strawberry
gatorlyte berry
gatorlyte zero lemon lime
gatorlyte orange
gatorlyte watermelon
welch fruit punch
welch cranberry
welch orange
welch mango passion
welch orange pineapple
welch concord grape
malta goya
diet coke
COCA COLA ZERO SUGAR
seagram ginger ale
7up lemon lime soda bottle
tropicana ruby red
fast twitch cool blue
fast twitch strawberry
fast twitch orange
fast twitch glacier freeze
fast twitch watermelon
red bull sugar free
red bull 473ml
pure leaf sweet peach
pure leaf green tea
snapple raspberry tea
sparkling triple berry
sparkling lemon flavor
Arizona cowboy cocktail
Arizona grapeade
starbucks caramel
starbucks white chocolate
starbucks vanilla
starbucks mocha
starbucks coffee
starbucks espresso and cream
starbucks vanilla 15oz
starbucks caffe mocha
starbucks french vanilla
mocha 15oz
diet pepsi 1L
pepsi 1L
schweppes ginger ale
crush orange
pepsi cherry 20 oz
pepsi 20 OZ
gatorade fruit punch
gatorade grape
gatorade crise& cool
gatorade orange
gatorade bold&intense
cherry lime
gatorlytez zero strawberry
gatorade orange
gatorade fruit punch
gatorade zero
gatorade zero frost
malia india
tropicana
snapple strawberry pineapple
snapple black cherry
Breakfast
Classic Egg and Cheese
"A classic and delicious combination of a toasted bread topped with melted cheese and a perfectly cooked egg – a timeless breakfast choice that never disappoints.
Butter Roll
Toasted Muffins
"try our must Blueberry/Banana nut/Corn flavoured muffins
Toasted Bagel with cream cheese/jelly
"A delightful combination of a toasted bagel with a creamy schmear of cream cheese or a sweet spread of jelly – the perfect blend of flavors for a satisfying breakfast or snack.
Avocado Toast
"Fresh Avocado was mashed with salt, pepper, and lime juice, and topped with tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, and a drizzle of olive oil with choice of Bread
Veggie Omelet
"A nutritious and flavorful option – a fluffy omelet filled with a medley of colorful and fresh Spinach, Corn, Onions, broccoli, providing a wholesome and satisfying breakfast or brunch choice.
Mushroom and Spinach Omelet
A wholesome and flavorful blend of mushrooms and spinach enveloped in a fluffy omelet, offering a nutritious and delicious start to your day.
Loaded Potato Omelet
"a scrumptious combination of fluffy eggs and hearty potatoes, topped with a medley of flavorful ingredients, creating a breakfast delight that's both filling and packed with savory goodness.
French Toast (Chef Special)
"Enjoy the simple pleasure of Fresh Toast, where slices of bread are dipped in a creamy egg mixture and toasted to golden perfection, Served with fries, Choice of meat (bacon/chicken) and Maple Syrup
Belly Buster
Experience the ultimate indulgence with the Belly Buster, a mouthwatering feast that combines generous portions of Bacon Sausage, Ham, Egg and cheese
Best Western Omelet
"Delight in the unbeatable flavors of the Best Western Omelette, a fluffy and loaded creation that features a harmonious blend of savory ingredients,Ham, Pepper, Onion, Diced Potato, and American cheese
Breakfast Platter
" delightful assortment of morning favorites, including Scrambled eggs with one hash brown, 1 sausage, and a side of Toast offering a complete and satisfying breakfast experience that caters to every craving on your plate.
Quinoa breakfast bowl
" 2 sunny side eggs over quinoa, black bean, and sauteed veggies, and avocado create a wholesome and flavorful breakfast option that energizes and satisfies, setting the tone for a productive day ahead.
Tex-Mex Wrap
"2 eggs, Mexican pork chorizo, diced potatoes, onions, Jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese in a tortilla
Buttermilk cloud cakes
"3 pancakes served with pure maple syrup and whipped cream. resulting in a stack of irresistible breakfast treats that melt in your mouth, offering a delightful start to your day.